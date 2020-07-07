 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   As beer gardens re-open in Scotland, let's have a little look at the idyllic setting of the The Post Apocalyptic Wasteland Arms   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
12
461 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM



fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's like something out of a fairytale!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink until it looks like an idyllic paradise.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Drink until it looks like an idyllic paradise.


It'll take more than a pint or two of wee heavy to do that.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That looks like the outdoor pub I spent 10 minutes making in Fallout 4.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pubgoers spent the day sipping on their favourite tipple from their local for the first time in almost four months.

Are the Scotts unaware that drinking at home is a thing?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: That looks like the outdoor pub I spent 10 minutes making in Fallout 4.


"Another settlement needs a bar!"

"For Fark's sake Preston...."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's really the clientele that make or break some bars.
alternateending.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They keep calling a "wee pub," look at the bottom of that wall.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: It's really the clientele that make or break some bars.
[alternateending.com image 850x478]


As not seen in any Scottish bar.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having been to actual beer gardens in Germany and some decent replicas in the states, I feel confident in saying that is either a parking lot or a blacktop roof.

That's about the saddest motherfarking excuse for a beer garden I've ever seen.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like the top of a Super Duper Mart without the trash.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Trocadero: It's really the clientele that make or break some bars.
[alternateending.com image 850x478]

As not seen in any Scottish bar.


Depends how late in the evening it is and how many you have already had. Beer goggles are a wonderous thing.

At the time.

The next morning? Not so much.
 
