(Fox2 Detroit)   There is nothing like sitting around the backyard fire pit with your family and friends on a lazy summer night. Singing songs, roasting hot dogs, making s'mores, and watching fire shoot out of the eyes of a human skull....wait, out of a what now?   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 8:29 AM



RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That boy ain't right
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"missing or worse"
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are we sure it wasn't just the bottom half of his skull? That is one tiny head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Article couldn't be bothered to say what the confrontation with the police was about, or what the story was with his arrest photo.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So that's where I left that thing.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Did that over the weekend, actually., $30 on Amazon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

EvilEgg: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
Did that over the weekend, actually., $30 on Amazon.


catmacros.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BadReligion: Are we sure it wasn't just the bottom half of his skull? That is one tiny head.
[Fark user image 850x477]


BITTER BEER FACE!!!
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, now human remains in firepits are wrong?! This cancel culture us out of control.

/well at least they aren't coming for the ones in my fridge.
//if it weren't for them who would I talk to, since Mother is in one of her moods.
///I know you guys give me lot of shiat, but being Vice President is hard y'all, and I need someone to unload to.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So after the shootout, did the cops NOT search the property
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Are we sure it wasn't just the bottom half of his skull? That is one tiny head.
[Fark user image image 850x477]


What the hell happened to Mel Gibson?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonathanMurray [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
Did that over the weekend, actually., $30 on Amazon.


I've been tempted... but $30/ea makes an expensive firepit full!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
😎
 
schrepjm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baka-san: So after the shootout, did the cops NOT search the property


He had moved, so different property.
 
fargin a
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

schrepjm: baka-san: So after the shootout, did the cops NOT search the property

He had moved, so different property.

'Investigators are working to make contact with a possible Girlfriend of Eberly's who may have been living there at the time.'


Have they tried a psychic?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They built the fire pit on an old cemetery but they only moved the headstones. THEY DIDN'T MOVE THE BODIES!
 
