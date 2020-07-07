 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "...any proposed approach to achieve herd immunity through natural infection is not only highly unethical, but also unachievable"   (cnn.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Won't stop Trump, though.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prepare to get sick.

Idiots (well, one idiot focused on getting re-elected and the uberidiots that follow him) ruined any chance of containing the spread of the virus, so you're probably going to get it eventually.

1-5% of us will die, 20% or so will have long term effects, and the rest of us will keep getting it over and over again,
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allllll this because the idea of woman president was so yuk to the Burnie Bros and Trump wh@re$.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be right. There has to be a sound reason for just not doing anything.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Nature has her own timetable when it comes to balancing out what we've thrown askew over the last 150 years, but she's very efficient once she starts.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: This can't be right. There has to be a sound reason for just not doing anything.


And that sound is, "I dont take responsibility at all."
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just wanna get the covid now so i don't have to wait so long to get it the second time.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Prepare to get sick.

Idiots (well, one idiot focused on getting re-elected and the uberidiots that follow him) ruined any chance of containing the spread of the virus, so you're probably going to get it eventually.

1-5% of us will die, 20% or so will have long term effects, and the rest of us will keep getting it over and over again,


Again and again... Until it finally kills us 🥴🤧😷🤒⚰
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poodebunker: MrBallou: Prepare to get sick.

Idiots (well, one idiot focused on getting re-elected and the uberidiots that follow him) ruined any chance of containing the spread of the virus, so you're probably going to get it eventually.

1-5% of us will die, 20% or so will have long term effects, and the rest of us will keep getting it over and over again,

Again and again... Until it finally kills us 🥴🤧😷🤒⚰


Or the rich and powerful could help us Social distance. But, nooooo, I don't want to be reduced to normal status. God forbid.

Thank you to all the people that carry water for the rich and powerful, I'm sure they appreciate your stupidity.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Prepare to get sick.

Idiots (well, one idiot focused on getting re-elected and the uberidiots that follow him) ruined any chance of containing the spread of the virus, so you're probably going to get it eventually.

1-5% of us will die, 20% or so will have long term effects, and the rest of us will keep getting it over and over again,


I mean, isn't that what has happened with pretty much every deadly infectious diseases since the dawn of humanity?

Spanish flu wasn't cured by lockdown measures or a vaccine, right? And yet...here we are.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: MrBallou: Prepare to get sick.

Idiots (well, one idiot focused on getting re-elected and the uberidiots that follow him) ruined any chance of containing the spread of the virus, so you're probably going to get it eventually.

1-5% of us will die, 20% or so will have long term effects, and the rest of us will keep getting it over and over again,

I mean, isn't that what has happened with pretty much every deadly infectious diseases since the dawn of humanity?

Spanish flu wasn't cured by lockdown measures or a vaccine, right? And yet...here we are.


You are correct.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Spanish flu wasn't cured by lockdown measures or a vaccine, right? And yet...here we are.


Influenza immunity is for life. Coronavirus immunity is for months. That's kind of a key difference.

In our study we were looking for antibodies to the 1918 flu. This flu virus was reconstructed a number of years ago in the lab, so we were able to test to see if 90 years later we could still find antibodies. I recruited survivors, people who were born in 1915 or earlier and thus presumably survived the 1918 flu. We found that virtually all the people born in 1915 or earlier - about 90% of them - had good "titers" to the 1918 flu, which means they still had reasonably high concentrations of the antibodies in their blood, whereas among controls, people who were born in 1926 or later, it was only about 10%. That was really quite a remarkable finding.

So, unless you can infect everyone in the world very quickly (in a matter of months, with skyrocketing death rates) the virus will just keep coming back, over and over and over again.
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The thing I find interesting is that about 10% of those who had a positive PCR test over 14 days before antibody testing were apparently sero negative.

Given approximately 300,000 positive PCR tests in Spain, this means a population of 30,000 who had tested positive appear not to show detectable IgGs against Covid-19. That's a fair sized number of individuals. Spain has recorded a bit over 6,000 cases per million people.

So if that 10% without detectable antibodies was not immune to reinfection, how many should we have seen get re-infected?  Crudely, 30,000 * 0.006 or 180.

That's a high estimate for a few reasons but not outrageously so. But we don't have reports of someone recovering, testing negative by PCR and getting sick again. There have been some reports of lingering positive PCR tests but as far as I've been able to follow, those people are shedding virus fragments and they have not been able to detect any infectious viral particles: it's just the sensitivity of PCR at detected viral fragments from slowly healing lungs.

And that's just Spain. We don't have such a case in the US, or reported from China, or Italy or anywhere as far as I know. And there would be thousands of such cases if only the seronegative people were getting re-infected. There would be more if the reports of the rapidly declining antibody titers meant loss of immunity.

Ultimately, that seems like good news. People are not getting re-infected --- yet.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We are all in this together, by ourselves."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Spanish flu wasn't cured by lockdown measures or a vaccine, right? And yet...here we are.


Seasonal flu is seasonal.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of the same assholes going on about being anti-mask, anti-social distancing are the same assholes who say herd immunity is the only way, and that really pisses me off, especially because herd immunity and mask wearing have the effect of protecting the uninfected from people who can spread the virus.
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I being #autoimmune, can never forsee a time when I wander in the public without a mask + gloves.  This one will kill me given the chance.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the plus side, if 5% of Spain has been infected, that puts the mortality rate a little lower than earlier estimates, somewhere around 1%.

Shaggy_C: Coronavirus immunity is for months.


We don't know that.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, the research position that is slowly seeping out is that the most we can "hope" for is a 40% reduction in infections among vaccinated people.

The human immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is for the immune system to collaborate with the virus by working to kill us rather than fighting the infection, and, if we do survive, forgetting the virus to ensure it has a better chance to kill us the next time around. No vaccine can fix this.

Get used to wearing a mask for the rest of your life, never traveling, never going to live sports, never having in-person education, and, if you're over 60, never stepping out of your house ever again.

I don't give technological civilization more than even odds of surviving the next ten years. We're finished. Full stop.
 
Northern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Dave2042: This can't be right. There has to be a sound reason for just not doing anything.

And that sound is, "I dont take responsibility at all."


It's amazing how dereliction of duty, incompetence, and being a traitor all look the same right now.
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Fark_Guy_Rob: Spanish flu wasn't cured by lockdown measures or a vaccine, right? And yet...here we are.

Seasonal flu is seasonal.


Somewhat, and there were lockdowns. And there is some cross-reactive immunity to related flu.

It is thus possible that a reasonable proportion of the population had limited immunity already. This has some complex repercussions. If you get your initial inoculation with  relatively high viral load, the virus can quickly overwhelm your system even if you have this partial immunity. But if you get a low dose inoculation your system may both be able to mount an initial fight and have time to develop a better/specific/effective response.

There's also a theory that the Spanish Flu did what many very lethal viruses do, exterminates itself in it's more virulent forms because dead people don't shed more virus. So less lethal mutations out reproduced and out infected the more lethal strains. But as I said, it's a theory.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NobleHam: On the plus side, if 5% of Spain has been infected, that puts the mortality rate a little lower than earlier estimates, somewhere around 1%.


The danger of SARS-CoV-2 isn't the fatality rate, it's the hospitalization rate and permanent disability rate. To be entirely blunt about it, 1% of the population suddenly dying, especially among the very old, is a survivable event for society. What's not survivable is the 1 in 5 COVID-19 victims who need hospital care to survive. We don't have the hospital beds for 20% of the population, nor would society survive 20% of the population dying in every wave of the infection because no hospital are is available.  We also probably can't survive 1 in 20 people becoming permanently unable to work after surviving COVID-19.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: poodebunker: MrBallou: Prepare to get sick.

Idiots (well, one idiot focused on getting re-elected and the uberidiots that follow him) ruined any chance of containing the spread of the virus, so you're probably going to get it eventually.

1-5% of us will die, 20% or so will have long term effects, and the rest of us will keep getting it over and over again,

Again and again... Until it finally kills us 🥴🤧😷🤒⚰

Or the rich and powerful could help us Social distance. But, nooooo, I don't want to be reduced to normal status. God forbid.

Thank you to all the people that carry water for the rich and powerful, I'm sure they appreciate your stupidity.


Now get back to work, human capital stock.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: I don't give technological civilization more than even odds of surviving the next ten years. We're finished. Full stop.


There is probably a reason why our Galaxy/Universe seems so quiet, none of us have made it yet.  (Though more likely, those who have made it, do not give a crap about those who haven't.)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.