(WTXL Tallahassee) Florida Education Commissioner: Fark your quarantine
39
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
 I never understand that state. The panhandle is full of MAGATs and other assorted idiots, central is also stupid but seems to have suffered fewer head wounds, and S FL is cosmopolitan but full of horribly rude people.

I made it one year (a girl drew me there) and had to split for my own sanity.

/did like the Keys, tho
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is echoing DeSantis. "Young people don't die as much from COVID, and kids in school don't vote anyway." Their teachers, school support staff, parents and grandparents do, though.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...maybe after all this real estate markets will ground out. I mean who wants to pay for beachfront in a plague zone?

/not saying that some places won't or shouldn't be able to reopen schools
//even when Mass does, it will be with caveats
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
seems like an educated response in a pandemic.  *rolls eyes*
 
zgrizz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clearly OP, and the prior posters, didn't actually read the order (included in the article) and the intent behind it. But then common sense and Fark are an oxymoron.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now try to get the staff to show up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Without an education, you won't understand the effects of c19 as it kills your loved ones.
So there is that.
ROTFLMAO
Meh.
We all die, this decade. Good.
 
powhound
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida won't be the only one. A lot of states will do the same. It's just a matter of how soon they shut them down again, and how bad the fallout will be right before the election.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Clearly OP, and the prior posters, didn't actually read the order (included in the article) and the intent behind it. But then common sense and Fark are an oxymoron.


Read it. Does not matter. Stupid move is stupid and people will die for it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

powhound: Florida won't be the only one. A lot of states will do the same. It's just a matter of how soon they shut them down again, and how bad the fallout will be right before the election.


Why don't they do it remotely? WTF
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ordering something and finding the people to complete the order are two different things. I'm starting to hear about workforce shortages in schools.  Teachers, administrators, substitutes, etc that see a return to normalcy as a death sentence. It may not be as easy as just turning the lights back on and starting the fall semester.

I flushed a turd in this thread.  It felt good.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.


They'll show up because they have to. The bills won't pay themselves.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.


this is the correct answer.

most teachers and school staff are paid so poorly they can make as much doing literally anything else and Amazon is hiring everyone with two legs and a clean drug screen to deliver for them. why the fark would the agree to spent 40 hrs a week in a small building packed with mini plague spreaders?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eiger: HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.

They'll show up because they have to. The bills won't pay themselves.


Some will. Many won't. They will have a staffing problem.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: powhound: Florida won't be the only one. A lot of states will do the same. It's just a matter of how soon they shut them down again, and how bad the fallout will be right before the election.

Why don't they do it remotely? WTF


Well, there's the rub. If you do it remotely, who's going to watch the kids that are at home? Plenty of parents are going back to work and have to to pay the bills.

The only way to stop this is for the feds to step in aggressively and provide generous benefits to stop all but the most necessary people from going back to work. Does anyone believe that's going to happen?

In all honesty, if I was a state official, I would not know what to do it. Because the states have been abandonded by the feds, there is no good answer.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
USA doing the bare minimum to flatten the curve is like paying the minimum balance on your credit card. You get by for another month but the debt never goes down.
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The teachers unions are about to rip Florida a new one. Plus it is a stupid move on the state's part. Many teachers are in the age range where the virus posses the largest death threat. They are going to have a huge lawsuit on their hands when a teacher who is forced to go back dies.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yay, just what this country needs, some Kiddie Death Panels!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eiger: waxbeans: powhound: Florida won't be the only one. A lot of states will do the same. It's just a matter of how soon they shut them down again, and how bad the fallout will be right before the election.

Why don't they do it remotely? WTF

Well, there's the rub. If you do it remotely, who's going to watch the kids that are at home? Plenty of parents are going back to work and have to to pay the bills.

The only way to stop this is for the feds to step in aggressively and provide generous benefits to stop all but the most necessary people from going back to work. Does anyone believe that's going to happen?

In all honesty, if I was a state official, I would not know what to do it. Because the states have been abandonded by the feds, there is no good answer.


Jesus.

I was home alone from age four forward till I got married at 15.

Not perfect.
Yeah dangerous.
And, you got to scare your kids to keep them inside.
But, me and other kids nation wide managed, mostly.
Yeah some will die.
But not as many as this plan will.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: eiger: HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.

They'll show up because they have to. The bills won't pay themselves.

Some will. Many won't. They will have a staffing problem.


It's hard for me to believe that's true when so many Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. Are people really willing to become homeless and/or go bankrupt rather than take the risk? It seems unlikely.

Sure, a few who don't need to work for whatever reason won't show up, but most will.

I'm expected to teach face-to-face in the fall. I will be there because I wouldn't be able to find my family if I don't show up. I have yet to hear of a single colleague (except one guy who was already considering retiring before all this) who doesn't plan to show up.

We'll all find out in a little over a month!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Clearly OP, and the prior posters, didn't actually read the order (included in the article) and the intent behind it. But then common sense and Fark are an oxymoron.


Ok, I just read it. 

http://www.fldoe.org/core/fileparse.p​h​p/19861/urlt/DOE-2020-EO-06.pdf?fbclid​=IwAR1goLx2S-EeAkFTpdrjCbAwaQ3LSezo3Qr​UB1ArrrHDhdMShnUPvyAixTo

Enlighten me as to the higher meaning I'm missing in this absurd rush to open schools in a destine to fail attempt to juice the economy and make red-hat politicians look like they haven't farked this up from jump. 

I'll wait.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eiger: HotWingConspiracy: eiger: HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.

They'll show up because they have to. The bills won't pay themselves.

Some will. Many won't. They will have a staffing problem.

It's hard for me to believe that's true when so many Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. Are people really willing to become homeless and/or go bankrupt rather than take the risk? It seems unlikely.

Sure, a few who don't need to work for whatever reason won't show up, but most will.

I'm expected to teach face-to-face in the fall. I will be there because I wouldn't be able to find feedmy family if I don't show up. I have yet to hear of a single colleague (except one guy who was already considering retiring before all this) who doesn't plan to show up.

We'll all find out in a little over a month!


Hopefully I would be able to "find" my family even if I don't show up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: USA doing the bare minimum to flatten the curve is like paying the minimum balance on your credit card. You get by for another month but the debt never goes down.


Correct.

/
On a side note.
At least credit card companies aren't feeing you 25$ for the interest taking you over the limit. Like they did in the 80s that was bull 💩
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ongbok: The teachers unions are about to rip Florida a new one. Plus it is a stupid move on the state's part. Many teachers are in the age range where the virus posses the largest death threat. They are going to have a huge lawsuit on their hands when a teacher who is forced to go back dies.


Maybe have the school open from dusk till dawn and 7 days a week. To reduce amount of ppl?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At least I got ideas. 💩
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jesus.

I was home alone from age four forward till I got married at 15.

Not perfect.
Yeah dangerous.
And, you got to scare your kids to keep them inside.
But, me and other kids nation wide managed, mostly.
Yeah some will die.
But not as many as this plan will.


A lot of middle class people won't be willing to take this route. A lot of poor people who take this route in 2020 are running a big risk their kids will be taken away from them if anyone finds out (yes, even now).

There is no good solution unless the feds step in and provide an aggressive top-down approach to the pandemic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eiger: waxbeans: Jesus.

I was home alone from age four forward till I got married at 15.

Not perfect.
Yeah dangerous.
And, you got to scare your kids to keep them inside.
But, me and other kids nation wide managed, mostly.
Yeah some will die.
But not as many as this plan will.

A lot of middle class people won't be willing to take this route. A lot of poor people who take this route in 2020 are running a big risk their kids will be taken away from them if anyone finds out (yes, even now).

There is no good solution unless the feds step in and provide an aggressive top-down approach to the pandemic.


😔
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eiger: HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.

They'll show up because they have to. The bills won't pay themselves.


This is Florida. I bet the rural and private school teachers get a couple bucks more than UPS driver. They're better off working for the post office which makes more than a teacher there.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here in middle ga, the county is giving parents the option. Go to school, masks, smaller classes, lunch in the class room, social distancing, or virtual classes.
It's far from perfect and they need to address a few things, such as low income families, how can they do virtual without home equipment. But that can be solved with the Chromebooks that they have students when they first closed down in April.

Ex is a teacher so she'll have to go to school. Son is autistic and struggles with masks, so I may bring him and my daughter to my place during the day so they can do classes. She's old enough to stay home, but not focused enough to get everything done.

That's if they want to do virtual.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: eiger: HotWingConspiracy: Now try to get the staff to show up.

They'll show up because they have to. The bills won't pay themselves.

This is Florida. I bet the rural and private school teachers get a couple bucks more than UPS driver. They're better off working for the post office which makes more than a teacher there.


I guess you haven't notice the 11% unemployment rate.
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Here in middle ga, the county is giving parents the option. Go to school, masks, smaller classes, lunch in the class room, social distancing, or virtual classes.
It's far from perfect and they need to address a few things, such as low income families, how can they do virtual without home equipment. But that can be solved with the Chromebooks that they have students when they first closed down in April.

Ex is a teacher so she'll have to go to school. Son is autistic and struggles with masks, so I may bring him and my daughter to my place during the day so they can do classes. She's old enough to stay home, but not focused enough to get everything done.

That's if they want to do virtual.


I Chicago they really haven't said anything about the upcoming school year, but before the 4th they announced a plan to make sure that every student has 25mbps internet. So read into that what you want
 
cendojr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Clearly OP, and the prior posters, didn't actually read the order (included in the article) and the intent behind it. But then common sense and Fark are an oxymoron.


The order makes it worse.  bUt tHeRe's a rEmOtE OpTiOn you say, thinking that is somehow a rebuttal.  The problem is that implementing a remote option requires extra work and (likely lots of) extra expense due to the equivalent learning experience requirements.  That's how bureaucrats kill things, you allow it but put in enough restrictions to make it more painful.

Of course the bigger problem is most parents can't do remote learning and keep their jobs.  The feds could help with this, but Pres. BiglyHands already forgot about the COVID episode, so that's not an option.  This isn't just FL, it's gonna be a problem everywhere, probably for the whole school year.
 
powhound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: powhound: Florida won't be the only one. A lot of states will do the same. It's just a matter of how soon they shut them down again, and how bad the fallout will be right before the election.

Why don't they do it remotely? WTF


I think the short answer on that is there is a government assumption that parents will be going back to work so they don't have to stay home and babysit the kids. It's all for the economy I guess.

There's some other answers like getting the tech to all the kids at home, and will they learn as much as if in class, and how can they possibly learn to socialize with others etc etc. Those are distractions from the main reason though. Capitalism over socialism all the way baby.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay you FARK experts with self-righteous opinions on everything, let me explain things to you in nice simple terms. First, think of the number one.  One asymptomatic child gets on the bus to go to school on day 1. Second, track and figure how many children and staff members this child will come in contact during this first day. Now multiply this scenario with every other elementary, middle and high school in the state of Florida or any other state....... My cred... this will be the start of my 34th year as a classroom teacher. Oh by the way, I've taught at all three levels, so I know what I'm talking about......

Please remember that Florida teachers, administrators. staff and students are being put at risk by this man:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-tbt.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Would you trust this man with your children's safety???
 
cendojr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Here in middle ga, the county is giving parents the option. Go to school, masks, smaller classes, lunch in the class room, social distancing, or virtual classes.
It's far from perfect and they need to address a few things, such as low income families, how can they do virtual without home equipment. But that can be solved with the Chromebooks that they have students when they first closed down in April.

Ex is a teacher so she'll have to go to school. Son is autistic and struggles with masks, so I may bring him and my daughter to my place during the day so they can do classes. She's old enough to stay home, but not focused enough to get everything done.

That's if they want to do virtual.


Same in Newnan.  We opted for virtual, but Mrs. Cendojr is also a stay at home mom (by choice), so it's not completely destructive.  My only complaint is the full semester opt-in, parents should be able to switch at least once in the semester.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I never understand that state. The panhandle is full of MAGATs and other assorted idiots, central is also stupid but seems to have suffered fewer head wounds, and S FL is cosmopolitan but full of horribly rude people.

I made it one year (a girl drew me there) and had to split for my own sanity.

/did like the Keys, tho


I'm from South Florida and I'm not farking rude, what the fark, fark you
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder why he said that......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh shut up you ass kissing (BEEP).
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The states rights shiat only works for local issues. In times of a national/international crisis we need a strong Fed that steps in and says this is what we are doing, this is why we are doing it, here are the resources you need to do it and if you don't do it I'm gonna haul you to DC and rip you a new one.

I mean, yeah it's simplified but that's what is needed. In fact, if the Fed stepped in today with that attitude and put the nation on a quarantine lockdown for 30 days we could probably rescue the school year. People could get back to work. Unfortunately that ship sailed. And we are rudderless in a storm, screaming into the void.

I'm pissed. But what can I do? Go back in August and try to teach and stay safe. I can't imagine it will go more than two weeks before multiple schools become hotspots.

And then what. You think our government is going to provide financial relief if parents have to stay home? One $1200 check for each person so far (if you were lucky), and millions unaccounted for that was pocketed by the rich, that's where the priorities are.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I live in a very high performance public school district and have young kids.

Our school district initially said they are offering two options:

Option 1: In-person 5 days a week with social distancing as best they can. Masks required on buses. Masks recommended in classrooms. Almost all learning is done in the same classroom (specials like art come to you). If any kid in the class or someone who lives with them tests positive then the entire class of kids is off for 2 weeks for at-home quarantine.

Option 2: Remote learning. Primarily asynchronous and provided by some distance learning service (that I don't have the name of). This will be overseen by a teacher in the district who does all the grading and has synchronous meetings with the kids. The software they're purchasing is the "base" of what they are doing, but the local teacher has control of what they are doing in the software, what they're skipping in the software, and what additional things they are doing that are not part of that software.

Having said that, they are having a school board meeting this week to finalize everything and then sending out information to the parents so they can choose which option they're picking.

I think we are doing remote. My spouse is a stay-at-home parent and she happens to have a degree in early childhood education, so the remote option would work well for us. I don't think it would work at all for like 75%+ of the families (who either lack the ability/skills to teach effectively from home or lack the stay-at-home parent to be there to teach the kids).
 
