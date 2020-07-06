 Skip to content
(Kens 5 San Antonio)   The Pastor said "people were lonely. They were out of fellowship for all the weeks we were gone. So, I said if you want to hug each other, it's ok. Do it." He now regrets that. There are more than 50 reasons he regrets that   (kens5.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm sure they will be able to pray it away now.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

hugram: I'm sure they will be able to pray it away now.


About as much as the pastor is able to pray away his weekly hug session with the church secretary.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Figure of authority coerces vulnerable group of people into life-threatening danger.
 
Frederick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Figure of authority coerces vulnerable group of people into life-threatening danger.


Ah, religion -- where would humanity be without it?

/dont actually consider that, its rhetorical.
//you would regret it
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So many church bound morons.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you feel too lonely to follow common sense instructions that will save your life and that of others, please punch yourself in the genitalia and stop being such a god damned pussy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It sounds like his God wants him to die, but he just won't take the Hint.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guess God doesnt love you after all.  See you in Hell.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, you'll be with Jesus that much sooner while improving the planet!
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like his God wants him to die, but he just won't take the Hint.


Nonono, it's his congregants who are getting sick, not him. If you want to impute divine will to the affair, you might suggest that Pastor Arbough is such an effective tool for God that God is calling his congregation home so he can preach to new people.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If Darwin were not already dead, he'd have laughed himself so by now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frederick: BumpInTheNight: Figure of authority coerces vulnerable group of people into life-threatening danger.

Ah, religion -- where would humanity be without it?

/dont actually consider that, its rhetorical.
//you would regret it


Less war, for one.
More high for an other.
 
