(Vox)   No one knows what the hell is going on anymore   (vox.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That is a totally stupid FA.

Not that surprising for Vox.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Deaths are falling?  I'm guessing either zombies or vampires.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Xcott: Deaths are falling?  I'm guessing either zombies or vampires.


But are they Christian?

The Days Of Swine And Roses
Youtube tlSsfhRL36I
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Wanebo: That is a totally stupid FA.

Not that surprising for Vox.


Exactly one piece of new information.  And of course it isn't good.

"It's not a matter of a one-week lag between cases and deaths. We expect something more on the order of a four-, five-, six-week lag."

And it's been going-on-three weeks since cases started uptrending again, which means another couple of weeks of denial and inaction before reality sets in.  If then.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Biggest psyop since 9-11.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Godscrack: Biggest psyop since 9-11.


But enough about the antimask propaganda.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Godscrack: Biggest psyop since 9-11.


Chemtrails were bigger than 9-11.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, DYING is a lagging indicator.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floriduhs 8000% increase in pneumonia deaths is also a reason.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis has been using this lag to claim the current case explosion is no big deal. So much winning!
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer Remover lived up to its name.

Fewer targets of opportunity.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read Vox, that should help.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Yes, DYING is a lagging indicator.


My advice:  Go skydiving, Rocky Mountain climbing, and attempt to stay on a bull named Fu Manchu for 2.7 seconds.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: That is a totally stupid FA.

Not that surprising for Vox.


Just another crazy anti-voxer.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Wanebo: That is a totally stupid FA.

Not that surprising for Vox.

Exactly one piece of new information.  And of course it isn't good.

"It's not a matter of a one-week lag between cases and deaths. We expect something more on the order of a four-, five-, six-week lag."

And it's been going-on-three weeks since cases started uptrending again, which means another couple of weeks of denial and inaction before reality sets in.  If then.


And if that doesn't work, well, obviously it's a case of a seven-, eight- or nine-week lag being more realistic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
????
Up in testing.
Decrease in marking deaths correct.
Next?
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the real plague.  The constantly conflicting information and flat-out lies are creating massive clouds of cognitive dissonance where people know something is bullshiat but can't specify what, exactly, is causing the stench.

And that is a huge win for our enemies abroad who are gleefully watching America have the equivalent of a seizure which they helped induce.
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait. We're not there yet.

In the beginning many of the deaths could be attributed to those that were old, vulnerable, at risk and/or had underlying medical conditions - not to mention the shortage of medical supplies, PPE, and hospitals that were at capacity.

Now that a greater many younger, "healthier" people are getting diagnosed it's just a matter of time - hospitals are filling up to capacity and resources and medical personal are once again being spread thin. Decisions will have to made about who gets treatment and who doesn't. Some will be fearful of going to the hospital for treatment and die at home. This will happen sooner rather than later.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KIA: This is the real plague.  The constantly conflicting information and flat-out lies are creating massive clouds of cognitive dissonance where people know something is bullshiat but can't specify what, exactly, is causing the stench.

And that is a huge win for our enemies abroad who are gleefully watching America have the equivalent of a seizure which they helped induce.


You sound powerless.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: That is a totally stupid FA.

Not that surprising for Vox.


A pic of the article writer:

thinkcomputers.orgView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no faith in the data that says deaths are falling.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One possibility is the population of the most vulnerable is dropping. But it is way too early to make the conclusion.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rate of death specifically will eventually go down, after it's killed all the old people with the highest death rate.  Then we'll have to be content with it killing the next oldest age group at the new and improved death rate.

Of course this says nothing as to the number of people who don't die but end up with organ damage, who can't work, can't continue their active hobbies and past times, get hammered financially with medical bills, and just generally see a decline in quality of life.

Then again, the population will continue to age, and find themselves susceptible to the higher chance of death again on a personal basis at least.  The organ damage from the previous bout with the virus won't help their comorbidity survival rate either...

Of course there's a whole lot we still don't know about the specifics, so the only logical conclusion is to just continue licking each other's eyeballs in a frenzy of brainless optimism/head sticking in the sand.

/Wouldn't it suck to get major organ damage, then to have a vaccine come out a few years later?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come and see
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On reflection, I mixed in some dumbass casual non statistical terms, that might lead to some poor communications... but I think you get the general idea.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people who are confused by the divergence in trends are the people who haven't been paying any attention at all or, worse, get their "news" about COVID-19 from far-right propaganda sources like Fox News and Facebook memes.

If you've actually been paying attention to credible sources, this warning, along with the explanation, was sent up at the beginning of May when the stupider states started lifting lockdowns early.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths are falling? Maybe they're just looking in the wrong places?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Everything's bigger in Texas.

And look at the case count below. Imagine when that giant case line turns into deaths. Give it two weeks.
They're gonna need a taller death chart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: One possibility is the population of the most vulnerable is dropping. But it is way too early to make the conclusion.


🤔
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: The rate of death specifically will eventually go down, after it's killed all the old people with the highest death rate.  Then we'll have to be content with it killing the next oldest age group at the new and improved death rate.

Of course this says nothing as to the number of people who don't die but end up with organ damage, who can't work, can't continue their active hobbies and past times, get hammered financially with medical bills, and just generally see a decline in quality of life.

Then again, the population will continue to age, and find themselves susceptible to the higher chance of death again on a personal basis at least.  The organ damage from the previous bout with the virus won't help their comorbidity survival rate either...

Of course there's a whole lot we still don't know about the specifics, so the only logical conclusion is to just continue licking each other's eyeballs in a frenzy of brainless optimism/head sticking in the sand.

/Wouldn't it suck to get major organ damage, then to have a vaccine come out a few years later?


No 💩
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: And if that doesn't work, well, obviously it's a case of a seven-, eight- or nine-week lag being more realistic.


I remember back in March watching videos by some dude who seemed like something of a conspiracy theorist, but he did have relevant degree (can't remember what, not epidemiology) and also seemed right about everything.

He laid out way back then the disease progression based on some early well-documented cases. Even then it was obvious the disease typically takes several weeks to kill people. This is a known thing about the disease. It comports entirely with the data we are seeing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know, but I'm not telling.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Medical professionals is getting better at treating COVID-19. Remdisivir, when to put people in respirators et all. Of course if local health care  becomes overwhelmed lots of people who would have survived will die.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Medical professionals is getting better at treating COVID-19. Remdisivir, when to put people in respirators et all. Of course if local health care  becomes overwhelmed lots of people who would have survived will die.


Yep
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

havocmike: I have no faith in the data that says deaths are falling.


So Cuomo and Whitmer are lying?
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My hospital is chock-full of technically alive people on maximum ventilator settings barely hanging on, so I'm getting a huge kick out of these replies.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: havocmike: I have no faith in the data that says deaths are falling.

So Cuomo and Whitmer are lying?


Truth is always in the middle
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Wanebo: That is a totally stupid FA.

Not that surprising for Vox.

Exactly one piece of new information.  And of course it isn't good.

"It's not a matter of a one-week lag between cases and deaths. We expect something more on the order of a four-, five-, six-week lag."

And it's been going-on-three weeks since cases started uptrending again, which means another couple of weeks of denial and inaction before reality sets in.  If then.


Just in time for the start of school.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "It's not a matter of a one-week lag between cases and deaths. We expect something more on the order of a four-, five-, six-week lag."

And it's been going-on-three weeks since cases started uptrending again, which means another couple of weeks of denial and inaction before reality sets in.  If then.


This is why the ICU's in affected states are filling up. The virus takes a long time to kill people. People spend weeks in the ICU before they either recover or the virus kills them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: common sense is an oxymoron: "It's not a matter of a one-week lag between cases and deaths. We expect something more on the order of a four-, five-, six-week lag."

And it's been going-on-three weeks since cases started uptrending again, which means another couple of weeks of denial and inaction before reality sets in.  If then.

This is why the ICU's in affected states are filling up. The virus takes a long time to kill people. People spend weeks in the ICU before they either recover or the virus kills them.


Should just send them home with morphine and call it a day.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I just lurk here: common sense is an oxymoron: "It's not a matter of a one-week lag between cases and deaths. We expect something more on the order of a four-, five-, six-week lag."

And it's been going-on-three weeks since cases started uptrending again, which means another couple of weeks of denial and inaction before reality sets in.  If then.

This is why the ICU's in affected states are filling up. The virus takes a long time to kill people. People spend weeks in the ICU before they either recover or the virus kills them.

Should just send them home with morphine and call it a day.


I prefer evenmorphine.
 
havocmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: havocmike: I have no faith in the data that says deaths are falling.

So Cuomo and Whitmer are lying?


No, the other states are. A nursing home in my state announced multiple deaths from COVID three weeks ago. The state has not added a single death to that county's death toll in three weeks.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: havocmike: I have no faith in the data that says deaths are falling.

So Cuomo and Whitmer are lying?


Governors of states that actually have it under control. Who understand the problem. Who displayed leadership.
Yeah, I feel relatively safe now, not so much 3 months ago. Concerned that the idiot brigade is gonna eventually is gonna create a resurgence where I live.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nobody knows anything about this novel coronavirus with 100% certainty, therefore the wisdom of mommy bloggers, talk radio hosts, and angry white men wearing camo is superior to the educated guesses of so-called experts.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

havocmike: Eightballjacket: havocmike: I have no faith in the data that says deaths are falling.

So Cuomo and Whitmer are lying?

No, the other states are. A nursing home in my state announced multiple deaths from COVID three weeks ago. The state has not added a single death to that county's death toll in three weeks.


Yeah, there's a county in Oregon that had a large surge in cases reported in the news, but the official count only went up about half as much.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Deaths are falling? Maybe they're just looking in the wrong places?

[Fark user image 850x556]
Everything's bigger in Texas.

And look at the case count below. Imagine when that giant case line turns into deaths. Give it two weeks.
They're gonna need a taller death chart.
[Fark user image 850x534]


I'm curious about how, as a Texas Ranger, are you dealing with this level of carnage.
 
KIA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: KIA: This is the real plague.  The constantly conflicting information and flat-out lies are creating massive clouds of cognitive dissonance where people know something is bullshiat but can't specify what, exactly, is causing the stench.

And that is a huge win for our enemies abroad who are gleefully watching America have the equivalent of a seizure which they helped induce.

You sound powerless.


You sound so snarky and hip.  How's that working out for ya?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Nobody knows anything about this novel coronavirus with 100% certainty, therefore the wisdom of mommy bloggers, talk radio hosts, and angry white men wearing camo is superior to the educated guesses of so-called experts.


Doctors are using a very dangerous drug-Fresenius Propoven-that is being used to sedate COVID patients who are on breathing ventilators in US hospitals. The ultimate killer.
 
fargin a
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New cases scare the shiat out of me, but there are a few medical reasons for deaths to be dropping...

The new cases are younger folks, so far. Holidays and complacency may doom the older people again soon.

Many people in the most fragile health are sadly already gone.

They are getting better at treating it and avoiding ICU - proning for example. Couple of drugs also look promising (Not the Trump ones). Dexamethasone, Remdesivir

And yes, many are misclassified or uncounted so we may not be getting the straight dope. Waiting for more old folks homes to be found with overflowing morgues. Only 1 so far?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KIA: Rapmaster2000: KIA: This is the real plague.  The constantly conflicting information and flat-out lies are creating massive clouds of cognitive dissonance where people know something is bullshiat but can't specify what, exactly, is causing the stench.

And that is a huge win for our enemies abroad who are gleefully watching America have the equivalent of a seizure which they helped induce.

You sound powerless.

You sound so snarky and hip.  How's that working out for ya?


Great.  Being good looking helps.
 
