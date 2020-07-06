 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Looks like Starbucks might need to shut down for another training day   (twincities.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Coffee, Islam, Human rights, Terrorism, 19-year-old Muslim woman, University Avenue Target, Abuse, Minneapolis woman  
•       •       •

1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 6:27 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Denzel Washington could not be reached for comment.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The barista is mute and has a speech impediment and got panicked. She was trying to write, "Is... is.... is for a beautiful soul."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: Aishah and CAIR-MN on Monday called on the University Avenue Target to fire the employees who were involved

Why do they always expect the employee to be fired for things like this.  Seems kinda harsh to demand a removal of their livelihood.

If it were me, and some barista wrote something homophobic on my cup, I'd ask the manager if that employee had a history of bigotry.  If not, have the manager give them a stern talking to.  If yes, then fire them.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not like she wrote "fat biatch" get over yourself.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FTA: Aishah and CAIR-MN on Monday called on the University Avenue Target to fire the employees who were involved

Why do they always expect the employee to be fired for things like this.  Seems kinda harsh to demand a removal of their livelihood.

If it were me, and some barista wrote something homophobic on my cup, I'd ask the manager if that employee had a history of bigotry.  If not, have the manager give them a stern talking to.  If yes, then fire them.


Wouldn't writing a homophobic slur regarding a customer/total stranger establish a history of bigotry?
 
kattphud
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The photo looks like the barista wrote "Isis" the name not "ISIS" the acronym as though they may well have misheard "Aishah".
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If there's a lot of noise, people often mishear my name, even after repeating it.

"Josh."
"Jeff?" (this is the most common, I don't know why)
"No. Josh."
"John?"
"For the love of...Josh!"

Also, Isis is an Egyptian goddess.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FTA: Aishah and CAIR-MN on Monday called on the University Avenue Target to fire the employees who were involved

Why do they always expect the employee to be fired for things like this.  Seems kinda harsh to demand a removal of their livelihood.

If it were me, and some barista wrote something homophobic on my cup, I'd ask the manager if that employee had a history of bigotry.  If not, have the manager give them a stern talking to.  If yes, then fire them.


If they wrote a homophobic slur, there's probably not really any legit explanation for that.

Isis, however, is a legitimate woman's name.

https://www.babynames.com/name/isis
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FTA: Aishah and CAIR-MN on Monday called on the University Avenue Target to fire the employees who were involved

Why do they always expect the employee to be fired for things like this.  Seems kinda harsh to demand a removal of their livelihood.

If it were me, and some barista wrote something homophobic on my cup, I'd ask the manager if that employee had a history of bigotry.  If not, have the manager give them a stern talking to.  If yes, then fire them.


Uhh, so in your example you'd be fine with an employee of yours writing 'f----t' on someone's cup as long as they didn't have "a history of bigotry"? First one's a freebie?
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aishah had been wearing her hijab, a head covering, which is "clearly a sign of her faith," Hussein said.

Since this is fark, I'm gonna run with that. No it is not a sign of faith. It is a sign of cultlural oppression of women by men, using religion as an excuse. So ISIS.

She's basically wearing a confederate flag on her face. It is an institutional symbol of male domination in that society.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
While ordering a drink Wednesday in St. Paul, a 19-year-old Muslim woman gave the barista her name - Aishah - and repeated it for clarity.

People can repeat their name to me as much as they want, and I'll usually still get it wrong.
 
hestheone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: Cythraul: FTA: Aishah and CAIR-MN on Monday called on the University Avenue Target to fire the employees who were involved

Why do they always expect the employee to be fired for things like this.  Seems kinda harsh to demand a removal of their livelihood.

If it were me, and some barista wrote something homophobic on my cup, I'd ask the manager if that employee had a history of bigotry.  If not, have the manager give them a stern talking to.  If yes, then fire them.

If they wrote a homophobic slur, there's probably not really any legit explanation for that.

Isis, however, is a legitimate woman's name.

https://www.babynames.com/name/isis


My first name is Baguette.....
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought she worked for the International Secret Intelligence Service?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We are now conditioned to expect the worst from total strangers.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've always thought the practice of writing names on cups was asking for conflict. Use order numbers like every other quick food service establishment.  problem solved and less issues with Karen grabbing Carin's drink.

As a guy with awful hearing and a very low capacity for understanding certain dialects (middle eastern/Indian/Somali/ South Africa seem to be the worst but anyone with thick accents and/or fast tempo i really struggle with) I'd probably last a couple hours working at Starbucks.

/" spell that for me please "
// slower
 
Mythnomers and Myth Directions
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People get my name wrong even when I spell it for them, and mine's pretty common in the us.  Aishah is significantly less common and I can see getting Isis out of it. This would be an easy mistake to make. Everyone involved needs to chill.. maybe drink less caffeine.
 
payattention
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dork Gently -Maybe he thought she worked for the International Secret Intelligence Service?

Do you want racism? Because that's how you get racism!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is a damn name need? Use a damn number you cucks.
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

valenumr: Aishah had been wearing her hijab, a head covering, which is "clearly a sign of her faith," Hussein said.

Since this is fark, I'm gonna run with that. No it is not a sign of faith. It is a sign of cultlural oppression of women by men, using religion as an excuse. So ISIS.

She's basically wearing a confederate flag on her face. It is an institutional symbol of male domination in that society.


Some women like wearing hats. Some like wearing skirts. Some like dresses, some like pants. Why can't a woman choose to wear a hijab?

It's funny, I've never seen anyone arguing against the kippah or turban. I've seen people argue against the kirpan, but only because it's a weapon. The other four K's never come up.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

valenumr: Aishah had been wearing her hijab, a head covering, which is "clearly a sign of her faith," Hussein said.

Since this is fark, I'm gonna run with that. No it is not a sign of faith. It is a sign of cultlural oppression of women by men, using religion as an excuse. So ISIS.

She's basically wearing a confederate flag on her face. It is an institutional symbol of male domination in that society.


Oh, and this has nothing to do with wearing face coverings on public. Wear your damn mask until we get through this thing.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

starsrift: valenumr: Aishah had been wearing her hijab, a head covering, which is "clearly a sign of her faith," Hussein said.

Since this is fark, I'm gonna run with that. No it is not a sign of faith. It is a sign of cultlural oppression of women by men, using religion as an excuse. So ISIS.

She's basically wearing a confederate flag on her face. It is an institutional symbol of male domination in that society.

Some women like wearing hats. Some like wearing skirts. Some like dresses, some like pants. Why can't a woman choose to wear a hijab?

It's funny, I've never seen anyone arguing against the kippah or turban. I've seen people argue against the kirpan, but only because it's a weapon. The other four K's never come up.


I think you're missing the point of my comment. It. Is. Literally. Truly. Subjugation. Just because something is a cultural norm, it doesn't make it right. See slavery circa 17 century in America.
 
buntz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was at a Starbucks a couple years ago and they were calling out a name "Aziz!!"

I don't know if he left or didn't hear but they kept yelling "Aziz!"

And each time, to myself, I said "LIGHT!"
 
thesharkman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why is a damn name need? Use a damn number you cucks.


Why a name? One they'll spell wrong so people take a picture of their cup and post it online. Free advertising, although probably not the type they wanted to get here.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buntz: I was at a Starbucks a couple years ago and they were calling out a name "Aziz!!"

I don't know if he left or didn't hear but they kept yelling "Aziz!"

And each time, to myself, I said "LIGHT!"


Made me LoL. Great movie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

starsrift: valenumr: Aishah had been wearing her hijab, a head covering, which is "clearly a sign of her faith," Hussein said.

Since this is fark, I'm gonna run with that. No it is not a sign of faith. It is a sign of cultlural oppression of women by men, using religion as an excuse. So ISIS.

She's basically wearing a confederate flag on her face. It is an institutional symbol of male domination in that society.

Some women like wearing hats. Some like wearing skirts. Some like dresses, some like pants. Why can't a woman choose to wear a hijab?

It's funny, I've never seen anyone arguing against the kippah or turban. I've seen people argue against the kirpan, but only because it's a weapon. The other four K's never come up.


Meh.
F allllll that noise.
Assimilate or face the results.
Spanish was beat out of me. To the point that I now have a mental block.

So meh. This nation sucks. Act accordingly and make that money money baller baller bling bling, while you can, because the sun sets on all of us. F++k this pie while you can. And rest is noise.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I married Isis on the fifth day of May,
But I could not hold on to her for very long.
 
erhartclan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lighten up Isis
 
alicechaos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is an Isis Cafe near where I live.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.