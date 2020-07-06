 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Well who knew pink snow was worse than yellow snow?   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Antarctica, Global warming, Glacier, Water, Earth, Snow, Presena Glacier, Italy's National Research Council  
•       •       •

1408 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 10:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty much everyone who has ever seen a crime scene in the snow, subby.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's some times called "watermelon snow" because of the colour. It is a red algae and best not to eat it, yellow snow would actually be a lot safer since it is probably urine, which is largely safe. Other colours of snow are produced by dust, carbon from fires, etc. In Antarctica, green, red and brown snow colour entire glaciers as the climate warms and algae is the first photosynthesizing plant to grow in water and snow there. Some look very scary, especially the blood red snows.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're making the snow pink, you should consider taking antibiotics.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Pretty much everyone who has ever seen a crime scene in the snow, subby.


It was pretty much a crime scene after me and yo mama played 'king of the hill', if you know what I mean.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, good to see a (cryptic) shout out for albedo.

/Giggity.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\o
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiked above 10000 feet a few years back, no water up there except what drips out of whats left of the snowpack, yes it was tinged with pink. A couple iodine tabs made it safe though funny tasting. Filling up those 2 big bottles took an hour drop by drop, but it got us through the night, morning, and most of the way back to the trucks. Ran out a half mile from the bottom and a seep where i could at least soak my cooling rag. At the truck we had a cooler that was full of ice and a twelve of beer. No ice remained but the beer was ice cold still, quite possibly the best beer i ever had...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bacteria you don't want. Never eat the snow on top. Get what's farther down. I watch way too much Les Stroud.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watermelon snow actually tastes like watermelon.
gives you the shiats if you eat more than a mouthful
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bloom on Presena Glacier is an example of Chlamydomonas nivalis

That glacier better notify all its recent sexual partners.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I live for all things pink"

Stopped there. There's only one pink thing that's good.
 
robbie000000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Snow in the Italian Alps Is a Cute Sign of Environmental Catastrophe "

Pink is cute, but did they mean to say "an acute sign"?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pink snow.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
will it make ya trip?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa-Nanook Rubs It
Youtube JhHCcUnm4SI
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember seeing something about this on one of those survival shows.

Bad. right?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.