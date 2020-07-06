 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   An article about my parents
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Our time is short and maybe we see no reason to live, especially with no money.
 
make me some tea
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I really am seeing some people going insane right now.
 
mjjt
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Article says it's "not due to awareness", but that's not my experience.

I  get frustrated with number of  people my age who shrug off the risks, and when asked why don't take it seriously, at bottom it's because they don't (want to) read bad news. "If I ignore it, I won't have to worry about it"
 
labman
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Both of my parents are over 80 and taking precautions by social distancing and wearing masks.

That being said, they're like "if we get it, well....  we've had a good life."  Don't prolong it unnecessarily.
 
Urmuf Hamer
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Da's concerned, logical in contemplation but constantly reverting to behavioural habits without thought. Going on as he always has unless reminded of current affairs. Compounded by refusal to wear his hearing aids and moving closer to hear better.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sux, Subs.

I find that Frank said it best:

I've lived a life that's full
I've travelled each and every highway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way


/ Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they want to die, let them die.

Chances are the old people aren't going to spread it asymptomatically like young people.

We pulled the emergency lever on society to keep them from being stacked like cord-wood in rented freezer trucks.

I guess this is the baby-boomer's final(probably) f*ck-you to a society and planet they have ruthlessly and selfishly drained and poisoned and damaged. Of course this is how they would leave us... the economy crippled to save their lives, and once the damage was done... they said f*ck it and jumped head first into the wave.
 
Lovesandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our local grocery stores is just like this...I won't go in there. None of the elderly seem to care, and they sneeze and cough and then touch everything. Fark no.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Our time is short and maybe we see no reason to live, especially with no money.


And yet as a generation they repeatedly voted to prevent the legalization of suicide which would allow chronically ill/terminal people to die with some dignity.

We're going to keep those morons alive if we have to  gag em, tie em up, and leave them in a sterile basement the next couple years - they're not getting out of this mess that easily.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have freedoms.. The freedom to spread COVID to the youngin's
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article sort of depends on the (common) fallacy that people will always act in their own best interest or that they will do the "logical" thing.  They often don't.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Guilty as charged :(
 
doomjesse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's strange.  My 97 year old grandmother who can barely get around and who is in pain most every day? Takes all the precautions even ones that might not apply to her.  My 77 year old father? Goes out in public without mask, has ever seen hand sanitizer much less used it.  Even though he's not social, doesn't see any reason for things to be closed.

Sadly, the old man will probably outlive me.
 
xrayspx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thankfully my 75 year old mom 700 miles away in North Carolina is Doing the Thing and isolating herself and working remotely.  She has a neighbor who shops for her, though he and his family don't ever wear masks and were basically business-as-usual from day one.  She venmo's (or whatever) him money and he just drops off her stuff in the garage and she goes and gets it.  She's staying active in the normal ways she would.  Mowing and raking the lawn, riding her stationary bike and taking walks.

She's been having conversations starting with "In tthe event we can't ever see each other again" lately, but otherwise seems fairly chipper.  We're both pretty anti-social and don't feel the need to be around people, so we were both basically built for this lockdown stuff.
 
vrax
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tell us how you feel about it when you are drowning in your own juices.  There are far better ways to die if that's what you want.
 
wlowe84
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My parents are in their 70's and are polar opposites. Father doesn't believe any of it, Mother is very careful and constantly sanitizes everything within reach. I do my part to keep mom safe, dad almost seems to have a death wish. I do what I can, but it's really difficult.
 
Wyalt Derp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Observationally, young and old adults around here seem to be very lackadaisical about social distancing, while the rest of us are making sacrifices to try and protect them.

/3 goats and a badger
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So happy my parents aren't like these idiots.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

"I don't want to hear anything negative."

I heard that far too often before. Now we're in the middle of a pandemic. Panicked and terrified doesn't begin to describe my horror at this line at this worst possible time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You'll get over it
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't be bothered?

I like to turn that concept into something that sounds like a medical condition.

When I'm talking to someone about my reluctance to do something I tell them, "Sorry, I'm suffering from CBB Syndrome."
 
