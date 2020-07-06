 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Still dealing with the death of Mrs DJ so I selected 4 episodes of Stan Freberg to play tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT)   (tunein.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
ALL the hugs, pal.

All of 'em.
 
2 hours ago  
I'll be listening tonight and I'll probably pop back and forth between the chat rooms.
 
2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
2 hours ago  
Sorry for your loss. Stay good and stay safe.
 
2 hours ago  
My condolences.
 
2 hours ago  
I'm so sorry.
 
2 hours ago  
Sorry.
 
1 hour ago  
Sorry for your loss.
 
1 hour ago  
The brief rundown

Mrs DJ (Anne) was admitted to the hospital last Monday as she couldn't get out of bed. She was diagnosed with pneumonia but there were spots in imaging the lungs that were concerning.  By Friday, tests confirmed she had Stage IV cancer, so the decision was made to let her go.

Fortunately, I was able to be there at the end and she briefly opened her eyes as the ventilator was removed.
 
1 hour ago  
I'm really sorry. It's a farking process, man.
 
1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1 hour ago  

Oh wow.. I'm saddened to hear it. My whole farking chest hurts just reading that. I wish I had better words.
 
1 hour ago  
:(

I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you. May Anne rest in peace.
 
1 hour ago  
My sincere condolences sir.
 
1 hour ago  
Not that I can do any audio breaks anyway.  The last Windows update for all intents and purposes bricked my main PC. Hopefully by next week I'll have made sure everything is saved off then wipe it clean and install everything.
 
1 hour ago  
Even had to put down the Mrs 17 1/2 year old cat last week because she stopped eating and medication didn't help her.  So all I have left is Sophie, the puking feline wonder.

Oh, don't worry. I have LOTS of family support.  I'll be fine.
 
1 hour ago  
Oh man.  I'm so sorry to hear that.
 
1 hour ago  

Good to hear that you have lots of family support.

If you ever need an extra person or two to talk to or some more shoulders to cry on, we're here for you.
 
1 hour ago  
OMG that's so horrible. I'm so sorry :(
 
1 hour ago  
Oh I'm so sorry for your loss. I don't post but I listen to part of the show sometimes.
*hug*
 
1 hour ago  

Hugs and condolences. So sorry.
 
1 hour ago  

I am so sorry. That's all I can say...
 
1 hour ago  
Sorry for your loss.
 
1 hour ago  
To all of our missing homies, especially Mrs. DJ. May you always be engaged in snark and shenanigans.
 
1 hour ago  
So sorry, friend.  There are lots of us who care and are here if you ever need us.
 
1 hour ago  
My condolences.
 
1 hour ago  
I wish I could do more than say you have my condolences as well.

/ 2020 got way too personal at you w_b, so sorry.
 
55 minutes ago  

Damn, that's rough.  May that sweet gal rest in peace.
 
54 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear about such an awful loss.

If you're looking for something cathartic to listen to, Lou Reed's "Magic and Loss" is a great album about working through the loss of people close to you to cancer.
 
49 minutes ago  
Oh wow. deep condolences along with a socially distant internet hug from a stranger who's thinking about you right now.
 
45 minutes ago  
I'm sorry for your loss.

I'm glad you have support.
 
36 minutes ago  
Wow that hurts.
Condolences from this internet stranger. 
Sorry for your loss.
 
34 minutes ago  

We all know we ain't got each other forever, so we try to ignore that fact and go on together until we can't.  Knowing doesn't fix it or make the parting easy.

Do what you must and know that we do feel you, brother.
 
31 minutes ago  
Most heartfelt condolences. Praying for comfort, peace, and strength.
 
30 minutes ago  
This is the 2nd episode from 7/21/57
 
29 minutes ago  
Featuring June Foray and Daws Butler
 
22 minutes ago  
"He's gonna shove my puss in liverwurst!" still sounds funny. :)
 
22 minutes ago  
I've been a mess.  So I'll say thsnks
 
20 minutes ago  
I'm so sorry. Blessings of peace for Anne and her kitty. And comfort for you and those who loved her.
 
17 minutes ago  
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Stay strong WB and Sophie.
 
12 minutes ago  
This is from 8/18/57
 
12 minutes ago  
Sincerest condolences my good sir.
 
10 minutes ago  
I'm so sorry for your loss.
 
less than a minute ago  

15 days till the 3rd anniversary of losing my wife.

Yes, it can hit you at unexpected and times.
It's not overwhelming all the time, like at first, but it will still sneak up on you at times.
 
