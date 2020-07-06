 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Update from Fauci: We should know by end of the year if any of the 3 vaccine candidates are safe and efficient. And the increases in Covid19 is not a second wave because we never went down far enough for it to be considered a wave   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Clinical trial, Epidemiology, Influenza, Infection, Infectious disease, RNA, coronavirus vaccine  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
america has become canada dirty panties
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Fauci thinks we're just knee-deep in the first wave, that's not very encouraging when you look at Florida and Arizona.
Maybe I just read too much news, but  feels more like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?


At least one manufacturer, I think Astra Zeneca, is ramping production infrastructure simultaneously with testing.

They obviously have some confidence in their product, but it's a big gamble. Guess they weighed that positively against the prize of getting there first.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End of the year?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.


Or they'll refuse to take them, which I think is more likely. We're seeing weaponized contrarianism on a huge scale, and I'm farking tired of it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has become canada dirty panties


Skid marked boxers is more like it mate, eh?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

Or they'll refuse to take them, which I think is more likely. We're seeing weaponized contrarianism on a huge scale, and I'm farking tired of it.


Too bad those idiots won't only kill themselves... then I could care less. Unfortunately they'll be endangering others with their idiocy.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: some_beer_drinker: america has become canada dirty panties

Skid marked boxers is more like it mate, eh?


More like skid marked whitety tighties that haven't been washed in a month.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't have a second wave if you never get out of the first one.

eddiemurphyhead.jpg
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: So Fauci thinks we're just knee-deep in the first wave, that's not very encouraging when you look at Florida and Arizona.


Bipedal locomotion isn't very encouraging if you look at Florida and Arizona.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?

At least one manufacturer, I think Astra Zeneca, is ramping production infrastructure simultaneously with testing.

They obviously have some confidence in their product, but it's a big gamble. Guess they weighed that positively against the prize of getting there first.


Ramping up for mass production  of multiple vaccine candidates is a great investment by governments right now, say instead of another battleship or F-35.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

Or they'll refuse to take them, which I think is more likely. We're seeing weaponized contrarianism on a huge scale, and I'm farking tired of it.


Go on television, somehow, and declare that 1+1=2, and by the end of the day there will be a well-organized movement, driven by some minor-league politicians trying to make a name for themselves, insisting that those arrogant mathematicians have no right to deny Americans' right to add numbers how they choose.
 
Tryfan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure no one is making or buying battleships.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?


No snark; I'm now wondering how much of small medical supplies like vials come from China.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.


From what I've read, the herd immunity level for Covid-19 may be as low as 60%, probably not higher than 80%. So the nutters can skip it, as long as they're not more than 20% of the population.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: End of the year?
[Fark user image 425x434]


More like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: So Fauci thinks we're just knee-deep in the first wave, that's not very encouraging when you look at Florida and Arizona.
Maybe I just read too much news, but  feels more like...

[Fark user image image 425x324]


I don't think that's what he was saying. You could call this the second wave, but the first wave never ended, so its all just one big wave.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course we're expecting to see a "vaccine" towards the end of October, aren't we?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

Or they'll refuse to take them, which I think is more likely. We're seeing weaponized contrarianism on a huge scale, and I'm farking tired of it.


I don't believe a word you just said.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once you get through Knee Deep in the COVID, of course you'll want to start right in on The Shores of Hell.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?

At least one manufacturer, I think Astra Zeneca, is ramping production infrastructure simultaneously with testing.

They obviously have some confidence in their product, but it's a big gamble. Guess they weighed that positively against the prize of getting there first.


Or, at least the possibility of leasing their facility to whoever cracks it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Coronavirus were a company, it would be farking nailing the market.

Maybe instead of trying to compete, we should invest in it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

Or they'll refuse to take them, which I think is more likely. We're seeing weaponized contrarianism on a huge scale, and I'm farking tired of it.


Meanwhile, Russia and Zuckerberg laugh their asses off while congress do nothing to stop the destruction of america by the nutjobs being created by russia's fifth column in the US or as we call them : republicans
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

From what I've read, the herd immunity level for Covid-19 may be as low as 60%, probably not higher than 80%. So the nutters can skip it, as long as they're not more than 20% of the population.


Does that matter if the nutjobs that don't take it live in a concentrated group, town, or state?
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wasn't this what flattening the curve was all about? extending the cases out for longer by not letting them spike all at once?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fauci says there might be a vaccine by end of the year or next year so I expect Trump to start saying by the end of the month or next month.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?

No snark; I'm now wondering how much of small medical supplies like vials come from China.


not much.

some googling of the companies listed here:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-schott-exclusive/exclu​sive-bottlenecks-glass-vial-makers-pre​pare-for-covid-19-vaccine-idUSKBN23J0S​N

SGD Pharma's production is mostly in Europe
Schott's production is all in Germany
Corning's vial plant is in North Carolina

etc
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Once you get through Knee Deep in the COVID, of course you'll want to start right in on The Shores of Hell.



Nah, we're good.

iddqdidkfa
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: gilgigamesh: weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?

At least one manufacturer, I think Astra Zeneca, is ramping production infrastructure simultaneously with testing.

They obviously have some confidence in their product, but it's a big gamble. Guess they weighed that positively against the prize of getting there first.

Ramping up for mass production  of multiple vaccine candidates is a great investment by governments right now, say instead of another battleship or F-35.


Sure, but this is private investment.

The consumer will pay for that investment in the long run. I gladly will.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We'll most likely have an American vaccine ready to distribute by October.

Best case scenario, it will do nothing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Of course we're expecting to see a "vaccine" towards the end of October, aren't we?


Fark user imageView Full Size
(NYT)

You could get a vaccine now if you really wanted one. Difficulty: you would first need to join the Chinese army.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?

At least one manufacturer, I think Astra Zeneca, is ramping production infrastructure simultaneously with testing.

They obviously have some confidence in their product, but it's a big gamble. Guess they weighed that positively against the prize of getting there first.


I think the Gates Foundation is paying for it and a few other candidates as well.  At least that was the plan a few months ago.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

From what I've read, the herd immunity level for Covid-19 may be as low as 60%, probably not higher than 80%. So the nutters can skip it, as long as they're not more than 20% of the population.


40% to 50% say they won't take it.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​6/just-50-americans-plan-get-covid-19-​vaccine-here-s-how-win-over-rest

the US doesn't have a monopoly on this stupidity either. at least a quarter of the French won't take the vaccine either.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh great. Desmond Decker, Skatalites, Toots are living large. We haven't even gotten to the Specials or Madness, much less Skinhead movement being taken over by the racist assholes...

Nevermind, skins are here. Sigh.

Can we get to the third wave already so i can happily skank to checkerboards and punch the shiat out of nazi skins?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tryfan: Pretty sure no one is making or buying battleships.


F-2
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry, QAnon has already figured out that Fauci's wife has the same first name as Ghialaine Maxwell's sister proving they are the same person and Fauci is implicated!

Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Why yes, she did post Christine Maxwell's Wikipedia page that lists an entirely different name for a spouse as proof.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?

No snark; I'm now wondering how much of small medical supplies like vials come from China.


I'm reminded of the story of the man who invented liquid soap for hand washing.  He quickly realized he couldn't copyright or patent it.  Instead, he put every manufacturer of liquid soap dispensers under an exclusive contract for supplies for something like 2 years to buy himself time to make his fortune e

/no idea if the story is true and I dont actually care.  That's not the point
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hurry up and get infected redhatters. You've done nothing to help the rest of us survive this shiat so the least you can do is die trying to prove that this is just a big old hoax.
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: NobleHam: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

From what I've read, the herd immunity level for Covid-19 may be as low as 60%, probably not higher than 80%. So the nutters can skip it, as long as they're not more than 20% of the population.

40% to 50% say they won't take it.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/0​6/just-50-americans-plan-get-covid-19-​vaccine-here-s-how-win-over-rest

the US doesn't have a monopoly on this stupidity either. at least a quarter of the French won't take the vaccine either.


Them's muddy waters, though, because if enough people don't take the vaccine, those hold-outs are going to get their immunity via another route.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: IF a vaccine works and IF it's safe (well, not long term safety) how long will it take to manufacture a meaningful number of doses?

And the glass vials to distribute them, will we have to skip flu vaccines to have the supplies?


Last epidemiologist I saw who addressed that said if we had a vaccine by early 2021 that California's population wouldn't by covered by well into 2022 and that's only if we can ramp up to near 100,000 people treated a day.  Now imagine nearly 10 times the number of people.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Of course we're expecting to see a "vaccine" towards the end of October, aren't we?


I think he'll actually declare that states that vote for him will get the vaccine first.

Jokingly, of course. Because he does or doesn't ever joke.
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a side note, I've found Fauci to be an interesting measuring stick for evaluating fellow farkers.

There are those who either or overtly or subtlety keep claiming that he's a tool of this administration. Tin-foil brigade.
Then there are those who think he's a traitor to Dear Leader. They had largely already outed themselves.
Then there are few who lean into the crystal power and essential oils world that also think he's some corporate tool.

Me? He's not my favorite scientist but I think he's honestly trying. He plays it too safe politically sometimes but that has assured that he at least gets to have some influence. Few get to head agencies unless they've got some of that, and fewer last long without more of it than he shows.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Can't have a second wave if you never get out of the first one.

eddiemurphyhead.jpg


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
gas giant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Can't have a second wave if you never get out of the first one.

eddiemurphyhead LavarBurtonhead.jpg
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: NobleHam: Marcus Aurelius: The problem with the vaccine will be that there will be about 5 of them to choose from, and the nutters out there won't get any of them.

From what I've read, the herd immunity level for Covid-19 may be as low as 60%, probably not higher than 80%. So the nutters can skip it, as long as they're not more than 20% of the population.

40% to 50% say they won't take it.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/0​6/just-50-americans-plan-get-covid-19-​vaccine-here-s-how-win-over-rest

the US doesn't have a monopoly on this stupidity either. at least a quarter of the French won't take the vaccine either.


That will go down considerably as people take it without a negative reaction.

After that, it will go down further. For most, hopefully, the easy way as they realize the hardship they're putting themselves through and give in. For the rest, it will go the hard way as they dont accept it and the inevitable happens.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Don't worry, QAnon has already figured out that Fauci's wife has the same first name as Ghialaine Maxwell's sister proving they are the same person and Fauci is implicated!

[Fark user image 425x399]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1411]

Why yes, she did post Christine Maxwell's Wikipedia page that lists an entirely different name for a spouse as proof.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has become canada dirty panties


also a mitten and a missing sock.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pxlboy: We're seeing weaponized contrarianism on a huge scale, and I'm farking tired of it.


No you're not.
 
