(WSAW Wausau)   Man tries to shoot a woodchuck, forgets to yell, "FORE"   (wsaw.com) divider line
14
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like something out of Caddyshack
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he shot a hole in one
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Authorities say a golfer was accidentally shot... "

Negligently.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have been chucking his word.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the appropriate references have been made. someone get the lights.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He shot at a woodchuck and hit a tree? How tall was this farking woodchuck?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I smell varmint poontang. And the only good varmint poontang is dead varmint poontang, I think.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 No, it's standing your ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong Sandy, but if I kill all the golfers they'll lock me up and throw away the key...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i believe the correct term is:

FREEZE GOPHER!
 
