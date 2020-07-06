 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 4 Charleston)   Not recommended: Drinking on the job. Farking stupid: Drinking on the job while you're an officer on traffic duty   (abcnews4.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Mt. Pleasant PD, Sergeant, SUV, beer, legs  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 11:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F*ck you Smitty. I'm hilarious when I'm drinking on the line.

/Damn near every chef has had those nights
//The difficulty is when they're the rule as opposed to the exception
///Directing traffic...may a bridge too far though.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: ///Directing traffic...may a bridge too far though.


Have you ever directed traffic? That's probably the best excuse ever to be drunk on duty.

This guy wasn't directing traffic though. Subby made the traffic part up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cousin lost his paycheck for drinking on the job.
In other news, there is a job open at the sperm bank.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest contract says I'm not to use drugs or alcohol during working hours "unless appropriate".

I love working in the entertainment industry.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not drunk, he's working undercover.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passed out in a car and he gets a public intoxication? All of us would get a DUI.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredmcmurray: Passed out in a car and he gets a public intoxication? All of us would get a DUI.


This plus the public intoxication and maybe a resisting just for cop laughs.

/ Been there done that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passed out from beer? What the f*ck happened to him, did they drain half of his blood?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew was a cop?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK if you are Wolfcop:

Fark user imageView Full Size



They actually made a beer after him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: hubiestubert: ///Directing traffic...may a bridge too far though.

Have you ever directed traffic? That's probably the best excuse ever to be drunk on duty.

This guy wasn't directing traffic though. Subby made the traffic part up.


Yeah, it's much worse... this was actually a cop who is in charge of other cops.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Passed out from beer? What the f*ck happened to him, did they drain half of his blood?


Exhausted from all the pissing.
Also 'can' beer, 'making love in a canoe' etc

What's missing from the story? BAC?

No DUI, I also call shenanigans.
Keys were in his pocket at best. That's DUI for most people/in most states.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas?


/drtfa
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb f*ck who does job done by other dumb f*cks does something dumf*ckery? That about sum it up?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: F*ck you Smitty. I'm hilarious when I'm drinking on the line.

/Damn near every chef has had those nights
//The difficulty is when they're the rule as opposed to the exception
///Directing traffic...may a bridge too far though.


Yeah... with this work from home shiat, drinking on the job isn't just for restaurant and bar staff anymore. And it isn't just for steel workers anymore. Or ad guys. Judges, teachers, airline pilots, air traffic control, cops, animators, construction workers, Fark's IT guys.. ok you know it'd be easier to list the jobs where people weren't geezed half the time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby got fired for drinking on the job.
He worked at the sperm bank.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: hubiestubert: ///Directing traffic...may a bridge too far though.

Have you ever directed traffic? That's probably the best excuse ever to be drunk on duty.

This guy wasn't directing traffic though. Subby made the traffic part up.


Then I guess it's ok.

Us lowlife scum civilians would end up in jail for a few weeks now that arraignments are mostly suspended for COVID,  rather then getting a "courtesy" summons for administrative charges the way this hero did.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Subby got fired for drinking on the job.
He worked at the sperm bank.


I think we just found Carlos Mencia's Fark account.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they didn't shoot him through the window?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: MythDragon: Subby got fired for drinking on the job.
He worked at the sperm bank.

I think we just found Carlos Mencia's Fark account.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Cause I'm so funny?"
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.