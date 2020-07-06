 Skip to content
 
(KPTV Portland)   Man in stolen vehicle flees officers, crashes into woman in separate stolen vehicle. Hallmark to bid on production deal later this week   (kptv.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2 wrongs don't make a right, but 2 rights make a dent.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Hallmark Channel presents: Grand Theft... Love!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gloom, Despair~ (If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all.)
Youtube pN75C86pARU
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lady in the stolen car is kinda cute, but a web search of her name indicates this is not her first trip through the judicial system.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Xzibit.jpg
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spoons Romantic Traffic
Youtube vubMfPh7URs
 
crinz83
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i can't wait for "look who's stealing too" starring their kids
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Demolition Derby of Love, theme sung by RHCP.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They could do much better than Hallmark. I can see it now:

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan reunite for another unlikely romance, in You've Got Jail.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

felching pen: The Hallmark Channel presents: Grand Theft... Love!


'He's a Big City car thief...She runs a Small Town artisinal candle shop in financial trouble...'
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: 2 wrongs don't make a right, but 2 rights make a dent.


Two wrongs don't make a right, but three lefts do...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coming to Hallmark this fall - a tale as old as time. Young lovers meet by accident and steal a brief time together before being torn asunder and imprisoned for their forbidden passion. Look for this with the theme song "Love Hurts".
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What are the odds that in this topsy-tervy world these two star-crossed kids could get together?

There's hope for humanity yet....pending a plea deal and favorable probation.
 
don't understand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
True story- 1999-iI was busted for a DUI. Not proud of it but the story got better when I learned the guy I crashed into was also busted for a DUI.

We actually became friends for about 2 years.

Hi Mike, wherever you are!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey!
You got chocolate in my peanut butter!

YOU got peanut butter in my chocolate!!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

felching pen: The Hallmark Channel presents: Grand Theft... Love!


...and this should be the theme song:

Collide
Youtube yfOCBYm3Bok
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.