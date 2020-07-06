 Skip to content
(AL.com)   "Sir, this is Chick-fil-A, not the Limestone Correctional Facility. You can't point your gun at people to get faster service"   (al.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I get the whole 'wannabe hero' crap...but that's all it is...crap.  Unless he was in uniform and on duty (he wouldn't be in a Chick-fil-A then, of course) he had NO BUSINESS drawing his firearm.  (CO's aren't even issued firearms for rather obvious reasons, IIRC)  Any competent LEO will tell you, there is NO such thing as a 'good guy with a gun'.

You get an argument going, someone draws.  Two other 'good guys with guns' draw back.  Who's on whose side?  Who knows?  Several others decide to join in...now we've got crossfire.  Cops show up.  Who's the 'good guy with a gun'?  Just a bunch of morons shooting at each other, and risking innocent lives in the process.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the point of carrying a gun if I can't threaten people I don't like for no good reason? I thought this was Merica!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sir this is a Homophoby's!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chik Fil A has about the most efficient drive-thru of any place I have been. They put lots of people out during busy times with tablets to take orders; most have two order lanes. They also have not started up inside dining, even in the places it's allowed.
If you want to eat there, you either have to put up with the drive thru traffic, or you do an online order and pull up to those spaces
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That wasn't very Christian of him.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: If you want to eat there...


...you're an asshole.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: That wasn't very Christian of him.


Or was it?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Covid stress disorder. I believe it's real.
/or he's just a moron
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No more Mr. Gneiss Guy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, subby. It depends what kind of service one is trying to get.

/I you know what I mean.
//And I think you do.
///Prison rape.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seriously, they have the fastest drive through ever. You can't wait 20 seconds?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's nothing like dramatic tension while seeking food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: I get the whole 'wannabe hero' crap...but that's all it is...crap.  Unless he was in uniform and on duty (he wouldn't be in a Chick-fil-A then, of course) he had NO BUSINESS drawing his firearm.  (CO's aren't even issued firearms for rather obvious reasons, IIRC)  Any competent LEO will tell you, there is NO such thing as a 'good guy with a gun'.

You get an argument going, someone draws.  Two other 'good guys with guns' draw back.  Who's on whose side?  Who knows?  Several others decide to join in...now we've got crossfire.  Cops show up.  Who's the 'good guy with a gun'?  Just a bunch of morons shooting at each other, and risking innocent lives in the process.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


The cops have a way to figure out who is the good guy.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: I get the whole 'wannabe hero' crap...but that's all it is...crap.  Unless he was in uniform and on duty (he wouldn't be in a Chick-fil-A then, of course) he had NO BUSINESS drawing his firearm.  (CO's aren't even issued firearms for rather obvious reasons, IIRC)  Any competent LEO will tell you, there is NO such thing as a 'good guy with a gun'.

You get an argument going, someone draws.  Two other 'good guys with guns' draw back.  Who's on whose side?  Who knows?  Several others decide to join in...now we've got crossfire.  Cops show up.  Who's the 'good guy with a gun'?  Just a bunch of morons shooting at each other, and risking innocent lives in the process.


As you almost certainly know, In most of the US, including Alabama, COs are LEOs with the same powers and LEOSA-guaranteed right to carry off duty. So not a wannabe as much as a fully-certified cop who just happens not to patrol.

But what I want to know is why is the police report stamped Juvenile? Presumably this officer isn't actually underage, or are they letting Explorers work prison shifts now?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: No more Mr. Gneiss Guy.


I'd say he took his authority for granite.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Chik Fil A has about the most efficient drive-thru of any place I have been. They put lots of people out during busy times with tablets to take orders; most have two order lanes. They also have not started up inside dining, even in the places it's allowed.
If you want to eat there, you either have to put up with the drive thru traffic, or you do an online order and pull up to those spaces


This. Every time I've gone to Chick-Fil-A the drive thru moved so fast I barely had enough time to get money together before I got to the window. Say what you will about their so-called "principles," but they have their service down pat. Makes the whole notion of pulling a gun on someone in the line for not pulling far enough ahead seem all the more ridiculous.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
kappit.comView Full Size


The other day, I was in a drive-thru line where some jackass in a truck wouldn't move forward.  There was a 3 car gap with cars backed out onto the road before he pulled his head out of his ass and moved forward.  Part of the social contract is keeping the drive-thru line tight.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well here we are
In the drive-thru line, me and her
Cars in front of us, cars in back of us
All just waiting to order

There's some idiot in a Volvo
With his brights on behind me
I lean out the window and scream
"Hey, What you trying to do, blind me?"

And then I pull out my gun...!

/there's the problem: somebody got the Trapped in the Closet parodies mixed together
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just keepin' it real. Knowhatamasayin'?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blender61: An armed society is a polite society.


A well armed planed is a polite planet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: blender61: An armed society is a polite society.

A well armed planed is a polite planet.

[Fark user image 151x112]

[Fark user image 151x151]


PLANET! Aw geez....
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

