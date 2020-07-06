 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Russia cracks down on marmot hunting. I can't believe people put that stuff on toast   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Mongolia, Black Death, Bubonic plague, possible cases of bubonic plague, Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, local branch of Rospotrebnadzor, Bayan Nur, People's Republic of China  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nice marmot
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh. They offered me a Vegemite sandwich.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Heh. They offered me a Vegemite sandwich.


Did you say "Do you speak-a my language?".
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: nice marmot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like my marmot with a dab of Grey Poupon.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Marmite is freaking awesome, just don't spread it on your toast in the same quantities as a five-year-old spreads Nutella.
 
sat1va
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We had to cancel our ski trip to Marmot Basin this spring year due to COVID. Had just picked up a new set of skis, only trying them a couple times at a local hill, goddammit so much.
 
