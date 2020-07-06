 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Canada should build a wall and America should pay for it   (theglobeandmail.com)
39
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meme updated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derp
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We apparently have plenty of money to pay for it.
 
ironpig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we definitely have much better numbers than America, Canada only displays stats per province.  One red dot per province.  America seems to be by county?...many more red dots regardless of the underlying numbers.

That being said...Americans can damn well stay home.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 729x1500]


It's like the heat will melt the great Canadian-American wall that could exist. I want it built by beavers btw
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borders are racist and imperialistic...

until you want to protect your own society from outsiders

Bunch of hypocrites
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it closed till Trump is out of office and Biden has forced the plague rats to fark right off.

So dont open it until march 2021 at the earliest.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it; the US isn't doing a great job.

Still, read a book or something.  That chart doesn't use a linear scale and reports on US counties vs Canadian Provinces.  Cases per population are five times worse in the US than in Canada.  It's not good; it is very bad, but it's not as bad as the image implies.

Why exaggerate it?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those red dot's should really be place closer to the u.s border doh. i just checked and if the dot had really been in northern Quebec that would mean that 1/4 of that zone died.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 729x1500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Meme updated

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ok, that gif is epic. Gota save it somewhere.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be making a significant stocking-up run to the grocery store next week just in case, because between 'schools must open!!!' and 'live with it', I suspect there will be a LOT more push back from the White House this time on any attempt to keep the border closed past July 21st.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
81% of Canadians

The other 19% are the ones that come down to go shopping.

Fine, keep them closed. Maybe people in the border states won't have to deal with Canadians cleaning out their costcos like a plague of farking locusts every weekend.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Keep it closed till Trump is out of office and Biden has forced the plague rats to fark right off.

So dont open it until march 2021 at the earliest.


I'm gonna laugh at you when that asshole wins a second term.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: those red dot's should really be place closer to the u.s border doh. i just checked and if the dot had really been in northern Quebec that would mean that 1/4 of that zone died.


Those are the provincial totals, so they put the dots in/near the center of each province, and used the size of the dot to represent the number of cases throughout the province. If they'd put dots where the cases actually are, most of them would have just blended in with the US.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Canadian Wall may look like once complete.  
patricksponaugle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in New England.  The New England states should get together with NY and NJ and barricade the Hudson and Delaware river crossings.  Those 8 states seem to have shiat under control.  States to the south and west, maybe not so much.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Keep it closed till Trump is out of office and Biden has forced the plague rats to fark right off.

So dont open it until march 2021 at the earliest.


This is sad because I wanted to take the kids to Disney World in February. That is a pipe dream at this point. I'm trying to think of other vacation spots I can go to that are kid friendly.  Disney Paris? Disney Japan?
America might be trying to save their local economies by opening up early, but they have sacrificed their foreign tourist dollars on the alter of Covid.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to us when you get rid of your monarchy, eh.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh yeah? Well look what *I* found in my research about Canada:

Fark user imageView Full Size


wtf man
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, we'll pay for it.  Using all those goddamn moose quarters you farkers mix up in our change!
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
North AND South America should pay for it, or just North?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ironpig: While we definitely have much better numbers than America, Canada only displays stats per province.  One red dot per province.  America seems to be by county?...many more red dots regardless of the underlying numbers.

That being said...Americans can damn well stay home.


I have nothing but good things to say about you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They don't report the # of active cases but it works out to 166 (total - (deaths + recovered)). Our population is about 5 million.

This is the chart of new cases per day in Washington state (pop. 7.6 million):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Oh yeah? Well look what *I* found in my research about Canada:

[Fark user image 426x128]

wtf man


In another thread I saw "Brillo pad and a tater tot".  Whatever I guess.
 
Marine1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's farking embarrassing (cue Letterkenny fans) to be American right now.

I mean, Canada's the other pea in our cultural pod. We were carved out of many of the same British/French colonies and Native lands. We do pretty much everything together, sports-wise. Most of their population lives within a day's drive of the border.

If we can't convince them, we can't convince farking anyone.

I was planning to apply to jobs up there and throw myself at the mercy of the Canadian immigration system if Trump gets re-elected, but if that happens, there's a real chance we never get this farking virus under control and the border remains shut.
 
dywed88
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's farking embarrassing (cue Letterkenny fans) to be American right now.

I mean, Canada's the other pea in our cultural pod. We were carved out of many of the same British/French colonies and Native lands. We do pretty much everything together, sports-wise. Most of their population lives within a day's drive of the border.

If we can't convince them, we can't convince farking anyone.

I was planning to apply to jobs up there and throw myself at the mercy of the Canadian immigration system if Trump gets re-elected, but if that happens, there's a real chance we never get this farking virus under control and the border remains shut.


It is still possible to get a work visa and move to Canada. I assume it is a lot harder than six months ago, but I know people that have done it.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dywed88: Marine1: It's farking embarrassing (cue Letterkenny fans) to be American right now.

I mean, Canada's the other pea in our cultural pod. We were carved out of many of the same British/French colonies and Native lands. We do pretty much everything together, sports-wise. Most of their population lives within a day's drive of the border.

If we can't convince them, we can't convince farking anyone.

I was planning to apply to jobs up there and throw myself at the mercy of the Canadian immigration system if Trump gets re-elected, but if that happens, there's a real chance we never get this farking virus under control and the border remains shut.

It is still possible to get a work visa and move to Canada. I assume it is a lot harder than six months ago, but I know people that have done it.


A person might be able to say "I'm from Georgia" and get a pass in. Saying "I'm from Georgia, USA" would get a hard pass with "I'm sorry.  We don't let your kind in.".  I can understand that.
 
silverjets
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thedumbone: I get it; the US isn't doing a great job.

Still, read a book or something.  That chart doesn't use a linear scale and reports on US counties vs Canadian Provinces.  Cases per population are five times worse in the US than in Canada.  It's not good; it is very bad, but it's not as bad as the image implies.

Why exaggerate it?



You're right.  It's a piss poor representation of what is really occurring.

But we don't need a map to know the US is a problem for us.  The fact that Americans are crossing our border and refusing to self isolate once they get here is evidence enough that there needs to be further restrictions on who can cross into Canada and it needs to stay that way for a long time.

Those that need to travel to Alaska can take a farking boat or plane from Seattle instead of coming here and spreading covid.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump is a true genius playing 153D chess.  He has managed to get Mexico to build a border wall and pay for it and all it took was letting a pandemic run loose in our country.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The strange thing is that Trump won and the federal courts riled the president could divert military funds to build a wall.
He never even started and nothing was said about it.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's farking embarrassing (cue Letterkenny fans) to be American right now.

I mean, Canada's the other pea in our cultural pod. We were carved out of many of the same British/French colonies and Native lands. We do pretty much everything together, sports-wise. Most of their population lives within a day's drive of the border.

If we can't convince them, we can't convince farking anyone.

I was planning to apply to jobs up there and throw myself at the mercy of the Canadian immigration system if Trump gets re-elected, but if that happens, there's a real chance we never get this farking virus under control and the border remains shut.


Don't worry, just vote by mail in and get rid of Disaster Don.  Then you can come up to Canada.  😀
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Sure, we'll pay for it.  Using all those goddamn moose quarters you farkers mix up in our change!


Caribou.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

silverjets: But we don't need a map to know the US is a problem for us.  The fact that Americans are crossing our border and refusing to self isolate once they get here is evidence enough that there needs to be further restrictions on who can cross into Canada and it needs to stay that way for a long time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's farking embarrassing (cue Letterkenny fans) to be American right now.

I mean, Canada's the other pea in our cultural pod. We were carved out of many of the same British/French colonies and Native lands. We do pretty much everything together, sports-wise. Most of their population lives within a day's drive of the border.

If we can't convince them, we can't convince farking anyone.

I was planning to apply to jobs up there and throw myself at the mercy of the Canadian immigration system if Trump gets re-elected, but if that happens, there's a real chance we never get this farking virus under control and the border remains shut.


Bye.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No wall needed. Just ask the Canadians nicely not to travel across the border and they'll politely comply.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I_told_you_so: silverjets: But we don't need a map to know the US is a problem for us.  The fact that Americans are crossing our border and refusing to self isolate once they get here is evidence enough that there needs to be further restrictions on who can cross into Canada and it needs to stay that way for a long time.

[Fark user image image 264x400]


$1,000 dollar fine when your caught.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DOCTORD000M: MythDragon: Sure, we'll pay for it.  Using all those goddamn moose quarters you farkers mix up in our change!

Caribou.


Probably, although moose quarters do exist (and they're also on a few silver/gold bullion coins).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
