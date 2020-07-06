 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Governor declares State of Emergency, authorizes 1,000 National Guard troops to Atlanta after a riotous weekend   (wsbtv.com) divider line
42
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Against the wishes of the mayor, I'm assuming.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Against the wishes of the mayor, I'm assuming.


It's 5, we're about to hear from her.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead," Kemp said Monday. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians."

You first, asshole.

Defund the police.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: Defund the police.


I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember, if you're going to steal something in Georgia, steal the governorship.  It's the only thing Kemp understands.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Remember, if you're going to steal something in Georgia, steal the governorship.  It's the only thing Kemp understands.


*slow claps*
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Remember, if you're going to steal something in Georgia, steal the governorship.  It's the only thing Kemp understands.


That and militarily imposing White Power onto minority communities over the wishes of their actually elected officials.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess it's a bad thing that the cops show up to pepper spray protestors, then clock out so the rioters can move in.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That doesn't seem right, there's been no news about riots for weeks now.

If protests and riots were still going on then the media would be covering it!
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Okay, so the cops or their Nazi friends shot up a bunch of people over the weekend so the governor could do this Law & Order shiat. There's no reason to believe anything said otherwise without direct, objective proof, because they will be the ones saying it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it took a  black militia to get the Guard called in.   It was either that or gun control.   Funny how white militias don't get the same response.
 
jekfark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.


How will cities fight crime with no police?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?


Far more effectively.
 
jekfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?

Far more effectively.


Thanks for all of the details.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: emersonbiggins: Remember, if you're going to steal something in Georgia, steal the governorship.  It's the only thing Kemp understands.

That and militarily imposing White Power onto minority communities over the wishes of their actually elected officials.


So smart.  There certainly are no examples of black majority communities with black elected police officials that have a strong history of oppressing black people.

Nope.  Not a single example.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: it took a  black militia to get the Guard called in.   It was either that or gun control.   Funny how white militias don't get the same response.


One black militia.

One day.

One event.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If there were only some intelligence gathering effort where in violent and destructive elements were tracked so that the state police were not caught by surprise.  Perhaps the SPLC, which operates out of another city, also named Atlanta, Georgia, just for starters.  Or does Georgia not believe in intelligence?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/something went wrong indeed
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Godscrack: We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians

[Fark user image 715x800]


When someone says "All Lives Matter," here's the analogy I use:

Instead of "Black Lives," imagine instead that it's "Kids with cancer."  If I say "kids with cancer matter," I am trying to point out that children are dying needlessly, and maybe we as a society should pay attention and do something about that.

So in that context, if I say, "kids with cancer matter," do you really want to be the asshole who answers, "Yeah?  Well MY kids matter too!!"
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: it took a  black militia to get the Guard called in.   It was either that or gun control.   Funny how white militias don't get the same response.


The militias weren't looting and burning shiat down for weeks on end with no end in sight.  I bet as a kid you struggled to tell the difference between apple juice and orange juice.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Godscrack: We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians

[Fark user image 715x800]

When someone says "All Lives Matter," here's the analogy I use:

Instead of "Black Lives," imagine instead that it's "Kids with cancer."  If I say "kids with cancer matter," I am trying to point out that children are dying needlessly, and maybe we as a society should pay attention and do something about that.

So in that context, if I say, "kids with cancer matter," do you really want to be the asshole who answers, "Yeah?  Well MY kids matter too!!"


No, your example would be "Black kids with cancer matter."  And then some "asshole" starts getting all pissed off because his kid died of cancer, but you don't care and your group doesn't think his life matters because his kid wasn't dark enough.  Then that same group calls the guy racist for thinking that his kid's life also mattered.
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?


There's cities out there who've done it, so you could always go do your homework for yourself. Assuming you're not just here to play Bootlicker Concern Troll.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?


I can't think of a single time a cop has managed to actually stop a violent crime.  Police show up after the fact to clean up, control the scene and write a report.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?

The same way they do with police: They don't.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: No, your example would be "Black kids with cancer matter."  And then some "asshole" starts getting all pissed off because his kid died of cancer, but you don't care and your group doesn't think his life matters because his kid wasn't dark enough.  Then that same group calls the guy racist for thinking that his kid's life also mattered.


How surprised am I that you managed to completely miss the point.

The answer is none.  None surprised.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: ~snipped~


Oh that is going to get a lot of bites.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: gilgigamesh: Godscrack: We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians

[Fark user image 715x800]

When someone says "All Lives Matter," here's the analogy I use:

Instead of "Black Lives," imagine instead that it's "Kids with cancer."  If I say "kids with cancer matter," I am trying to point out that children are dying needlessly, and maybe we as a society should pay attention and do something about that.

So in that context, if I say, "kids with cancer matter," do you really want to be the asshole who answers, "Yeah?  Well MY kids matter too!!"

No, your example would be "Black kids with cancer matter."  And then some "asshole" starts getting all pissed off because his kid died of cancer, but you don't care and your group doesn't think his life matters because his kid wasn't dark enough.  Then that same group calls the guy racist for thinking that his kid's life also mattered.


Go f*ck yourself with a Covid-laced dildo, you piece of shiat.
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead"

The police don't like it when others move into their territory.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those parts of Atlanta have always been extremely violent and random gangbanger shootings.

Now, it's just going full Mad Max there.
 
sourballs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians

[Fark user image image 715x800]


Perfect
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After seeing protests in Hong Kong and Italy after the banking crisis you get a sense of how peaceful the protests here have actually been.

Not that the systems in power aren't doing the best to try and escalate things at every possible opportunity.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: it took a  black militia to get the Guard called in.   It was either that or gun control.   Funny how white militias don't get the same response.


No, it took 31 people shot, and 5 dead in 3 days.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Stud Gerbil: it took a  black militia to get the Guard called in.   It was either that or gun control.   Funny how white militias don't get the same response.

No, it took 31 people shot, and 5 dead in 3 days.


Rookie numbers.

Signed,
A Chicagoan.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh? I pay pretty close attention to the news and heard nothing about even protests in Atlanta over the last weekend.

Now Portland... that place has had police riots every night since late May.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Anonymous Bosch: jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?

There's cities out there who've done it, so you could always go do your homework for yourself. Assuming you're not just here to play Bootlicker Concern Troll.


What does "defund the police" mean?  There are cities that have cut police budgets, but what city has eliminated police altogether?
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Zombie apocalypse?

And so it begins...
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Anonymous Bosch: jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?

There's cities out there who've done it, so you could always go do your homework for yourself. Assuming you're not just here to play Bootlicker Concern Troll.

What does "defund the police" mean?  There are cities that have cut police budgets, but what city has eliminated police altogether?


There's a few that have and have replaced the with investigators, mental health personnel and other people who do things other than shoot at shiat. Do your own Goddamn homework.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: jekfark: Wonktnod: whidbey: Defund the police.

I'm glad you finally have come to terms with what I have been saying for years, to your derision, even. Congrats.

How will cities fight crime with no police?

I can't think of a single time a cop has managed to actually stop a violent crime.  Police show up after the fact to clean up, control the scene and write a report.


I assume he meant to ask "how will cities fight & crime with no police?"
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RussianPotato: gilgigamesh: Godscrack: We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians

[Fark user image 715x800]

When someone says "All Lives Matter," here's the analogy I use:

Instead of "Black Lives," imagine instead that it's "Kids with cancer."  If I say "kids with cancer matter," I am trying to point out that children are dying needlessly, and maybe we as a society should pay attention and do something about that.

So in that context, if I say, "kids with cancer matter," do you really want to be the asshole who answers, "Yeah?  Well MY kids matter too!!"

No, your example would be "Black kids with cancer matter."  And then some "asshole" starts getting all pissed off because his kid died of cancer, but you don't care and your group doesn't think his life matters because his kid wasn't dark enough.  Then that same group calls the guy racist for thinking that his kid's life also mattered.


My god... the stupidity.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look at the racists running to this thread like the bat signal was put up.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Look at the racists running to this thread like the bat signal was put up.


You're here.
 
