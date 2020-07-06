 Skip to content
(MLive.com) Landlord removes siding from one of his buildings, revealing cool murals from the 1950s. Subby's office is on the same block, now I have an excuse to visit for the first time in 3 months (mlive.com)
    More: Cool, Building, History, 1950s, Dry cleaning, House, ANN ARBOR, downtown buildings  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might have to swing by there on my way home
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love faded old paintings on the sides of buildings like that.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they prepping the building to tear it down to put in high-end student condos?

/ wife is from A^2 and we go back every couple of years. Her cousin is on some planning committee where they deal with that all the time.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh no, new housing bad!  Must preserve our property values!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they tell you to drink your Ovaltine?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I didn't want to say it in my Orginal Post because it sounded racist, but these condos are being built for wealthy Chinese students that have no ties to the community. And they will probably sit empty for a long time now.

So yeah the community is worse off for it.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guy need to send someone with a grinder asap to get that off before some asshole Banana decides to request a historic designation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One hour sex at No Ex? I thought that place burned down!
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old advertisements aren't quite the same as cool murals.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, and this ad is pretty run of the mill on top of that.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Same building with siding:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
look at the coat and hat racks near every seat in that place.  lol
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Running-Fit signs could use a cleaning...
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just love Farkers who post images of the PAYWALL article for those of us too cheap to pay $10 monthly fees to see something that we'll probably never use again.

I hate paywalls!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: "For the finest in cleaning at prices you can afford" and "For the fabrics of today, use the cleaning methods of today," the ads read in old-timey font."

Jesus Christ, that is some quality hackage.

/Bonus: "Moran Optical Center"
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Well at this point, thanks to both Trump and his criminally failed response to Covid, I don't think we have to worry too much about anything being built to accommodate anyone coming to the US.

But I do agree these "luxury" student housing things are BS. They only exist for rich out-of-state students (here in OR, especially Asian & Arabian) whose parents don't care how much it costs, even though it's college, not a damn luxury vacation. Of course they look nice on the surface... and start falling apart starting around year 5-10 depending on things.

Meanwhile here in Eugene, rent for the rest of us continues to grow several times faster than inflation. Thank God there are at least occasional apartments going up, but there are huge "historic" areas that are all low-density single houses... from back when 25th street was the fields on the outskirts of town, not the 2nd downtown (hills begin ca 35th). We also have a height restriction on new construction thanks to one famously ugly eyesore.

Now standby as all the developers and property managers who run these get torpedoed below the waterline because of that aforementioned "nobody will be here in fall" problem...
 
jmswentzel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sounds just like Madison, except replace Students with Epic employees.
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I agree, I didn't click through to the linked article.

Here's a free version of the "exclusive" article.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/dow​n​town-ann-arbor-building-reveals-1950s-​past-when-siding-comes-down/ar-BB16pvA​1

The "murals" are text-based ads for a dry cleaner.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
whore!

/no dog in the fight
//just likes sex workers
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Its made downtown LA kinda shiatty. 10-15 years ago most of the student housing for usc was near campus. Then it slowly crept towards the historic core and now all the way thru little Tokyo and into the arts district thanks to SCIarc. The problem is the students and professionals who fill up these places at $3500+ for an inside one bedroom with a view of a courtyard coated with dogshiat and piss never venture into downtown or patronize any businesses other than Amazon prime now. They just hang out at home and drive from the underground parking garage to work or school and right back into the garage and upstairs to watch Netflix. In one development in little Tokyo all five or six restaurant have turned over multiple times and even before the lockdown one or maybe two restaurant spaces were actually occupied with one about to go under
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These aren't murals, they're ads.
 
