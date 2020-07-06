 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   6'9" woman has some of the longest legs in the world. Shoes at 11   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did she just have them lengthened, so now they go all the way up?

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'mma just set these here.

There are some tall gals out there. I mean...damn.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have two daughters and a niece that are six foot four. Yes, we have big feet too. They're all drop dead gorgeous. The niece got married a while back, but before she would even allow her then boyfriend to date to her, he had to accompany her to Buckhead for a night out. She dressed to the nines, even 4 inch heels because she is a fashion maven. When they got out of the car, he had to walk ten feet behind her, as she walked past the outdoor seating in the bars there. People would wait until she walked by and turned completely around and stare, talk and hoot. They went inside, and immediately two guys got into a fight over who was going to buy her a drink. After the men were kicked out, she asked the dude if he still wanted to date her. They've been married now for three years and yes, he's four inches shorter than she is. Being tall is a drag. I was six foot tall in the sixth grade. It sucks.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She's got legs.  Does she know how to use them?  A how how how.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm not impressed with her ability to stand next to a door when she's also wearing platform shoes.

VaportrailFilms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rentsenkhorloo 'Ren' Bud, who was born in Mongolia and now lives in Chicago, is believed to have one of the longst sets of legs in the world

For the Horde!
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: Meh, I'm not impressed with her ability to stand next to a door when she's also wearing platform shoes.

dafuq you even need platforms for, at 6'9?!
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Joaquin Phoenix Screams
Youtube 1xvU27BOFU0
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
