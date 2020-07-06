 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   If you need to be told to not take selfies with bears, you may be in line for a Darwin award
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the past few years Moose have started coming into my area. I have thought about making a sign where they are common.

Trump once petted a Moose and if you are a trumper and see a moose try petting them and to be a super Trumper requires riding on top, moose are just like big horses.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

as a canadian, i am somewhat suspicious of this.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You know you would watch if you saw someone trying to get on a moose to ride it.
I have even had a moose try to go after me in a canoe outside of Thunderbay once. Great fishing.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Meh.  It's been done.

media.wired.comView Full Size



/Yes, it's a fake.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there an 8 bit version of this photo?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Where the hell does a moose get a canoe?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Meh...  if they have brain worms and have gone docile (as opposed to enraged and homicidal), they are safe enough.

There's a picture, somewhere, of my sister sitting on one, taken many many moons ago.

Healthy moose or bear... stay the fark away.
 
Riche
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby is once again overreacting here. Just have the bear to wear a condom and ask him to go easy if it's your first time.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not a selfie.   Her idiot boyfriend was the one holding the camera (safely from the other side of the car even).
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brings to mind one of my favorite Fark headlines: "Man attempts to feed bear; succeeds"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Reminds me of when I saw Grizzly Man and I rooted for the bears.  Go bears!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Never mind that; how does it use the oars?
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

And bison which kill or at least severely injure more than both combined
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Being the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existance of bears.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Duh, I learned this as a little kid : Always bring a picnic basket.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
holy crap she has some huge ... euh where was the bear ?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't feed the animals

/yourself
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Please don't feed the bears. They're stuffed already.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

But but but... they are just hairy cows aren't they?  Cows never hurt people!

/farking morons who have never dealt with a cow, let alone its 1400lb testosterone poisoned cousin...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It doesn't need to.  It just dips its antlers in alternately.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow look at that bear sweater puppies.

/sorry.  self reported.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I was also distracted by her huge...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Brilliant!
 
