(The New York Times)   Birdwatcher Lives Matter   (nytimes.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm OK with this.  This isn't a kid making prank calls, she made it pretty clear at the time she hoped the cops would harm him.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 hope they tacked on animal cruelty.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. It's called filing a false police report.

More of this please. Every white POS that calls the police for no reason should be hauled up on charges like this. Every goddamn one.
 
washburn777
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yup.  She made a false report and misused 911 at the very least.  Do the crime do the time.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This needs to be heavily publicised to discourage this illegal activity.

Making fake calls risks lives.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's ok she was just being sarcastic.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet she considered herself the least racist person alive, yet she knew exactly where to take things when she started losing the argument.
 
xalres
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Good. It's called filing a false police report.

More of this please. Every white POS that calls the police for no reason should be hauled up on charges like this. Every goddamn one.


I'd add attempted murder too. She knew exactly what the likely outcome of that encounter would have been.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: This needs to be heavily publicised to discourage this illegal activity.

Making fake calls risks lives.


REPORTED
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Republicans hate when people file false police reports, I'm told.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heeheehee. This is excellent.

More of this please.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good, they need a special prison for Karens or would that just make them worse when they got out?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A hundred years ago her stupid false accusation probably would've resulted in his death, all because she's a racist drama queen and an attention whore.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paywalls matter, subby.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lost her job.
Lost her dog.
Arrested.
Hope it was worth it, lady. You really put that black guy in his place.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What took so long? Is the penalty a chance of being killed by the police, and if not, how is this proportionate?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: A hundred years ago her stupid false accusation probably would've resulted in his death, all because she's a racist drama queen and an attention whore.


A hundred years ago? Try now. He did good in GTFOing after she made the call. Probably saved his life.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm  not a racist, but.....
 
browntimmy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Okay, but this might make some people less likely to report aggressive bird watching.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bird watchers are called "twitchers", subby
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Albert911emt: A hundred years ago her stupid false accusation probably would've resulted in his death, all because she's a racist drama queen and an attention whore.

A hundred years ago? Try now. He did good in GTFOing after she made the call. Probably saved his life.



Well, that's what I meant when I said a 100 years ago.  Today's technology is saving lives.
 
jekfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Good. It's called filing a false police report.

More of this please. Every white POS that calls the police for no reason should be hauled up on charges like this. Every goddamn one.


You sound angry at all white people
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But, but top Fark conservatives have assured that the white woman had every reason to fear for her life when the menacing thug confronted her in the isolated dark woods.
 
jekfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans hate when people file false police reports, I'm told.


Why bring in political affiliation?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ever heard of SWATing?  This is how it is done.  Doesn't matter if you are a Karen or a "gamer" trying to get cops to shoot first and and ask questions later, it is SWATing.

/why do we have kill squads ready to attack via phone
//because this is the USA.  Of course we do
///this slashie thought about hiding, then decided to give up on fear
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: Good, they need a special prison for Karens or would that just make them worse when they got out?


As long as they don't give them weights in the yard.  We don't need muscle-bound Karen's running around beating us all up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Bird watchers are called "twitchers", subby


in England, maybe. In the US of farking A, we are birders or birdwatchers. I hath spoked. Yeah, Vera Lee.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: A hundred years ago

At literally any point in American history, her stupid false accusation probably would'vecould easily have resulted in his death, all because she's a racist drama queen and an attention whore.

FTFY
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shortly someone will be here to tell us the scary black man confronted and intimidated her in a secluded area of the part, disregarding the video showing her walking up to him and getting in his face.

What a scary secluded area looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: abhorrent1: Bird watchers are called "twitchers", subby

in England, maybe. In the US of farking A, we are birders or birdwatchers. I hath spoked. Yeah, Vera Lee.


Around these parts you people are called dorks.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thorpe: Shortly someone will be here to tell us the scary black man confronted and intimidated her in a secluded area of the part, disregarding the video showing her walking up to him and getting in his face.

What a scary secluded area looks like:

[Fark user image image 850x1274]


What the hell is she doing to that dog?!
 
LessO2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Lost her job.
Lost her dog.
Arrested.
Hope it was worth it, lady. You really put that black guy in his place.


She got her dog back a couple of weeks later after they determined the dog was in good health.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Lost her job.
Lost her dog.
Arrested.
Hope it was worth it, lady. You really put that black guy in his place.


She got the dog back.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

40 degree day: What took so long? Is the penalty a chance of being killed by the police, and if not, how is this proportionate?


Due process.

- Cops do need time to collect evidence and statements.
- it needs to marninate on the ADAs secretaries desk for a week
- ADA needs to review it, decide its not worth the trouble and expense
- Influencial black guy needs to get pissed, start calling newspapers and representitives about why nothing is being done
- newspapers start asking city officials about why nothing has been done
- ADA starts fielding calls from said officials, telling him to shut this story down, NOW
- cops get a call from ADAs office, telling them to charge the bint.

Due process.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, she is unemployable so a year in jail wouldn't hurt her financially. A massive fine would. I hope the judge throws the book at her, and anything else that is not bolted to the floor.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: Good, they need a special prison for Karens or would that just make them worse when they got out?


The warden would be known as The Manager.
 
Quaker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt that anyone is going to learn the right lesson from this.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
omg what happen to her free speech

This used to be Amercia
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Schmerd1948: abhorrent1: Bird watchers are called "twitchers", subby

in England, maybe. In the US of farking A, we are birders or birdwatchers. I hath spoked. Yeah, Vera Lee.

Around these parts you people are called dorks.


And damn proud of it! What do you do for a hobby, Minecraft 83?
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xalres: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Good. It's called filing a false police report.

More of this please. Every white POS that calls the police for no reason should be hauled up on charges like this. Every goddamn one.

I'd add attempted murder too. She knew exactly what the likely outcome of that encounter would have been.


Fark Hyperbole.
 
wademh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


but be prepared for her to ask to see the manager
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xalres: I bet she considered herself the least racist person alive, yet she knew exactly where to take things when she started losing the argument.


Whoa, easy with the blame, now.  She has a black friend.
 
