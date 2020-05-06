 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Chilean nurse serenades her virus patients with her violin AFTER her shift ends, saying her aim is to "give a little bit of love, of faith, of hope with my violin. Every time I do it, I do it from my heart"   (reuters.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Chile, Common cold, South America, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Damaris Silva, Chilean health minister, Chilean nurses  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How wonderful.  What a beautiful gift this Nurse is sharing with others.  Brava!
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid fiddling?
That's scent-less violins!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really nice article about a wonderful person, thanks subby.

/very attractive women in Chile
 
zpaul
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that as "Chilean nurse SEDATES her patients". Hahaha more what a violin would do
To me.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If Charlie Daniels had ever learned his instrument, there'd be a violin trifecta in play.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Poor old Johnny Ray! Sang a song on the radio. Broke a million hearts in mono!"

Oh jeez she's doing that sing again.
Pull out my respirator
I need more covid over here!
 
wademh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's beautiful that she does this for them.

But mostly, I hope it helps heal her from the trauma that she and other medicos are suffering as they try to help as many as they can under overwhelming stress.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Really nice article about a wonderful person, thanks subby.

/very attractive women in Chile


Was that where Lacienda Tetravelli stripped on a TV show called 'Red'? Uh, asking for a friend.

Yeah.  Strippers on tv and we're supposed to be the advanced country.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fiddling while Rome burns.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Violin music would really make me want to get out of there. So I guess that's good.
 
Psychoweasel360
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nurses with instruments are great!  So soothing!
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://lifestylesafter50.com/2020/05​/​06/america-salutes-nurses/
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: [Fark user image 474x256]


Came here for this, and, surely, I can't be serious.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neapoi: How wonderful.  What a beautiful gift this Nurse is sharing with others.  Brava!


Seconded.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Come and see the violins inherent in the system!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It must be nice to live somewhere so long and narrow.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Juc: Covid fiddling?
That's scent-less violins!


Sparks - Senseless Violins
Youtube 4eAmKx3Hc8Q
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.