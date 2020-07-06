 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Restaurant shut down because owner won't let employees wear face masks. Bonus: Owner blames shutdown on customers for being snitches   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Arrest him for reckless endangerment and make sure he serves time.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB:
One of my reviews for Houston's on Google Maps got deleted a couple of months ago because I tattled on the restaurant for forcing their employees to not wear masks, saying you probably shouldn't go there if you're immunocompromised but that their fries were good otherwise. Fark greened a story about their owners enforcing that policy at the time. That location is now permanently closed. I have absolutely zero regrets-- those evil farking monsters--and hope that happens to every single restaurant that endangers their staff and their customers with anything other than clogged arteries.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like hospitality might not really be his line.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Four restaurants in my neighborhood just closed temporarily because one of their workers have caught the virus.  I expect this to be the new normal.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow the MAGA crowd will be there in masse along with Huckabee and Cruz probably.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: CSB:
One of my reviews for Houston's on Google Maps got deleted a couple of months ago because I tattled on the restaurant for forcing their employees to not wear masks, saying you probably shouldn't go there if you're immunocompromised but that their fries were good otherwise. Fark greened a story about their owners enforcing that policy at the time. That location is now permanently closed. I have absolutely zero regrets-- those evil farking monsters--and hope that happens to every single restaurant that endangers their staff and their customers with anything other than clogged arteries.


dont worry, most of those restaurants wont be coming back.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been to one sit down restaurant since we reopened here. The one thing that I think people seem to miss is that they need to SPEAK THE fark UP when waiting tables because whispering through a mask isn't audible.

Anyway, that was it for us. We may order for take out from the Indian restaurant, but otherwise we've found we can cook our own Chinese food, steaks, burgers, and Korean food. It's cheaper, fits our palates better, and doesn't have a crazy right-wing restaurant owner forcing the employees to spread COVID to us.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least TFA might say something like that if it wasn't one big pay wall.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the patrons who "ratted him out" are probably thinking...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop endangering your employees... jacka$$
 
flart blooger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
total covfark.

all covid.

all the time.

not funny anymore.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling customers!
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Four restaurants in my neighborhood just closed temporarily because one of their workers have caught the virus.  I expect this to be the new normal.


One person was working in 4 restaurants?
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Let me very clear," the post stated. "My staff will not wear face masks while working here at the Grille."

Okay....Let ME be clear.  My family will not eat at the Grille!
/Isn't it amazing how a person bites the hand that feeds them??  No customers, no money.  Funny how that works, huh??  0_o


"Mike Ricci, Hogan's spokesman, would not say whether the Maryland health department had directed the restaurant to close. But he noted that the governor's latest executive order on coronavirus restrictions states explicitly that all staff at food establishments must wear face coverings. A person who knowingly violates the order may face up to a year in prison, $5,000 in fines or both."
To that I say...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flart blooger: total covfark.

all covid.

all the time.

not funny anymore.


I mean, it's kind of a big story. Still plenty of other stuff like this, if you prefer (I spend a lot of time on the food tab myself, when I need a coronabreak):
https://www.fark.com/comments/1087275​7​/If-you-need-to-be-told-to-not-take-se​lfies-with-bears-you-may-be-in-line-fo​r-a-Darwin-award
 
The Dynamite Monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: What the patrons who "ratted him out" are probably thinking...

[Fark user image 620x405]

Stop endangering your employees... jacka$$


Threadjack: from Duck Amuck, the greatest cartoon of all time.  OF ALL TIME.

(now on HBO max if you give a shoot)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flart blooger: total covfark.

all covid.

all the time.

not funny anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flart blooger: total covfark.

all covid.

all the time.

not funny anymore.


On May 27 you said:

"you guys are still on this rant. the lockdowns did nothing because there was no science behind them. trump didn't cause any deaths and neither did cuomo. there's this thing called a pandemic."


Good call!
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

flart blooger: total covfark.

all covid.

all the time.

not funny anymore.


Just like you!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been to one sit down restaurant since we reopened here. The one thing that I think people seem to miss is that they need to SPEAK THE fark UP when waiting tables because whispering through a mask isn't audible.

Anyway, that was it for us. We may order for take out from the Indian restaurant, but otherwise we've found we can cook our own Chinese food, steaks, burgers, and Korean food. It's cheaper, fits our palates better, and doesn't have a crazy right-wing restaurant owner forcing the employees to spread COVID to us.


before covid: Millennials spend so much on dining because they don't know how to cook

after covid: Millennials are to blame for restaurants closing because they insist on learning how to cook for themselves
 
