(CNBC) Florida and Texas report "exponential" growth in last weekend's Coronavirus infections.
85
    News, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Texas, Florida, Miami-Dade, Infection, Vice President Mike Pence, Computer virus, surge of coronavirus cases  
•       •       •

Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also this a couple months ago. Florida is killing it. And by it, I mean everyone.

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see the shocked look on my face.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Put your hand down, DeSantis"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gut reaction to anyone in a hot zone is to get the hell out. This is exactly the wrong thing to do.

If you are in a hot zone, stay there and hunker down. Leaving will only spread the disease wider and screw up other areas that took proper precautions while you flaunted the science.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. No one wanted marital law. I did. But what do I know.
Freeeeeeedummmmmm
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer's here and the time is right for dyin' in the streets...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I assumed under reporting was happening but even I couldn't imagine it was that profound.  If only there were warning sign like this woman was fired for not fudging the numbers.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida's only reporting +6336 this morning, which would be Sunday's numbers.

Lately Florida has been reporting in the morning (so, yesterday's numbers) and Texas has been reporting in the early evening (so, mostly today's numbers)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on!  You're all acting like anyone had any idea what to do to stop this, after all this time where all those other countries had managed to stop this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difference between the two states?
Texans are fiercely proud of, and will violently defend their pig ignorance.
It is as if they have taken being a stupid, cosplaying ideal of the uneducated shiatkicker to be their god.
Second only to football.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Trump still apparently has a problem grasping the concept of "per capita" I doubt he has any idea about "exponential growth".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See? It's only 1/5th as lethal as common pneumonia. MAGA
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have possibly known that disregarding basic viral safety precautions would cause a surge in cases of the virus?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The gut reaction to anyone in a hot zone is to get the hell out. This is exactly the wrong thing to do.

If you are in a hot zone, stay there and hunker down. Leaving will only spread the disease wider and screw up other areas that took proper precautions while you flaunted the science.


You're trying to give logical advice to people already acting illogically.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, when they start dying, let's try not to laugh at the stupid.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It fixes the cable?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100k infected people running around can infect more people than a few hundred?  Who knew?

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'd let her fudge your numbers and you know it.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, there's not a *one* of these ignoramuses wouldn't fall for the old "Pay me by putting a penny on the first square of a chessboard, then double that on the second square, then double *that* on the third square, and so on, and so on..." gag.
 
Karate Explosion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need someone to help me verify something is wrong.

A friend in florida tested positive last week. For background, she is a Trump supporter, but took it semi-seriuosly in the beginning, then less so as it moved on.

She has always thought the numbers were skewed and not nearly as bad as the "biased media" leads you to believe.

After her positive test, she was told to follow up with her doctor. She claimed that during the follow-up, she was told the following:

You can have up to 7 "follow-up' confirmation tests. However, each test is registered as a "new case". Her dentist and gyno also have to be informed of the positive, and then they will each report it as a "new case". Her claim is that each 1 positive can then be counted as "10 new cases".

Now obviously, this is bunk, but I also cant refute it with fact based sources. I dont think shes lying... but I dont think she fully understood the conversation.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just FYI-

I read a snopes thing on that, and it is a bit misleading.

Florida cross-lists causes of death until the end of the year for some reason.  That is, last year's pneumonia deaths are just that: pneumonia deaths.  But the current year's pneumonia deaths also include flu deaths, covid deaths, COPD, etc, etc.  At the end of the year they reassign causes of death to a sole underlying cause.  That is, if someone dies tomorrow due to covid, it goes in the official numbers as both a covid death AND a pneumonia death.  Then, at the end of the year they remove the pneumonia death from the tally and keep the Covid death.

Why on earth Florida does it this way?!  Couldn't tell you, other than it is Florida.  But that is what I read from Snopes.  And I have no doubt that there are some "pneumonia" deaths that were never properly diagnosed as Covid and never will be.  But the reason for the huge spike in "pneumonia" deaths is not direct evidence that the numbers for flu or covid are being fudged.  Not until next year anyway...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exponents are third grade arithmetic?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the fourth was just a couple days ago, these cases are unrelated right?
In a week it's going to be pretty sobering if they're only realizing now what exponential spread looks like.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Il Douche seen asking if he can actually saw Florida loose, and cede Texas back to Mexico.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why would you bother trying? She doesn't like facts and they will only confuse and anger her.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby learned that
for f(x)=c*dx/dy; f(x)=ecx
In third grade (typically first semester calculus with a refresher at the start of differential equations)?  Words mean things, and "exponential" means a cx (typically ex, and almost always where c>1).

In other news, Florida and Texas are about to learn just how brutal exponential functions are.  And because of the equation I listed in the boobies of my post (f(x)=c*dx/dy sums up epidemic disease infection rate, at least until countered by *something*, where f(x) is the amount infected and c is the likelyhood of transmission) , it really *is* exponential (however badly people use that term).
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doesn't work like that up here, they track things with our healthcare numbers, names, addresses etc, but I guess the difficulty is I'm in canada's texas, not the actual texas or florida.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens next? Log jamming the ICUs.
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Formerly, as a Californian living in Texas, I kinda got a kick out of Texans looking down upon, and comparing their stupidity with Floridians.

And, yeah, Texans do kinda just own it.  Their stupidity.  They own it and run with it.

Like football.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark and here I am stuck in Texas after flying down because my mom can no longer take care of herself.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That tweet was posted ~May 10th. Florida's reported an additional 2,000 COVID-19 deaths since then. I wonder how many additional pneumonia deaths they've had since then.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, exactly the same then.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sitting street-side here in Sand Diego watching the Arizona license plates rolling by.
A lot.
/:-(
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo:  "As long as we're doing as little as possible ... We're always going to be chasing this thing, we're always going to be behind and the virus will always outrun us,"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're going to need more raw people, since we're not really equipped for treating them with any sort of disciplined schedule but instead distracted by business concerns.  We may have to open the borders or hijack cruise ships to just refill the people supply.

To a Republican Senator, every problem is a "billionaire not rich enough problem."  The purser's office was not open during the Titanic sinking.  There's a reason for that.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bunch of Nervous Nancies and Gullible Gilligans.

This HOAX "pandemic" will just magically disappear here one of these days.   You'll all see.  Any day now..... it's just going to *poof* be gone.  And won't you all look silly then?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Florida is just as stupidly ignorant, they just won't proudly defend it. Texans will take all day to tell you how ignorant they are.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Laptopia: Florida cross-lists causes of death until the end of the year for some reason. That is, last year's pneumonia deaths are just that: pneumonia deaths. But the current year's pneumonia deaths also include flu deaths, covid deaths, COPD, etc, etc. At the end of the year they reassign causes of death to a sole underlying cause. That is, if someone dies tomorrow due to covid, it goes in the official numbers as both a covid death AND a pneumonia death. Then, at the end of the year they remove the pneumonia death from the tally and keep the Covid death.


Weird, but OK.  That means that pneumonia deaths are only at 373% of historical.

(5185-1762)/918*100% = 373%
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

She IS lying.  If not to you than to herself.  She will "hear" anything that about this topic in a way that bolsters her pre-conceived notions.  She will ignore evidence that refutes her view, and alter anything she hears in order make it fit.  She is no more open to evidence than people who go around seeing all of god's miracles.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Christ, there's not a *one* of these ignoramuses wouldn't fall for the old "Pay me by putting a penny on the first square of a chessboard, then double that on the second square, then double *that* on the third square, and so on, and so on..." gag.


Dude, they'd take a nickel over a dime because it's bigger.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cases are people, not tests.
 
limboslam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, all you people that want to get out and mingle in large crowds, just hold up some BLM signs, call it a protest, and you'll be immune to the virus.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It turns out that getting all bowed up like a drunken fratboy is not effective against a virus.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
how'd those 4th of July Parties go for you huh?
 
