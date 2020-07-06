 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   The devil is finally going to get his due. Charlie Daniels dead after stroke   (fox17.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan reportedly ransacking Charlies home....
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Daniels was a seriously talented individual.

Sorry to hear he turned into out to be a Deplorable.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less bigot in the world today, so that's good.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a racist piece of shiat, right?  Or am I confusing him with Hank William Jr?

Are they the same person?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the long haired country boy is now left alone.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are his final words:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: He was a racist piece of shiat, right?  Or am I confusing him with Hank William Jr?

Are they the same person?


Not so much racist, but seriously anti-gay.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dotard will praise him in a tweet within an hour.  Maybe commission a statue or award him a Medal of Freedom or whatever, posthumously.  He will require assistance to spell "posthumously" after someone tells him it sounds more presidential than "after he has died."
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! This is terrible! It doesn't sound like it was painful enough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: These are his final words:

[pbs.twimg.com image 591x540]


Jesus Christ... That's just sad.

RIP you crazy mother*cker.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: These are his final words:

[pbs.twimg.com image 591x540]


Christ what an asshole.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Jack Sabbath: He was a racist piece of shiat, right?  Or am I confusing him with Hank William Jr?

Are they the same person?

Not so much racist, but seriously anti-gay.


I don't remember the song, and I don't feel like digging it up, but I think he was pretty racist  too.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Charlie Daniels - Late 70's - Long Haired Country Boy
Youtube bs4y5si8DGs

My friend toured with him about 20 years ago. This is not a good day for him. RIP Charlie, I'll always respect the music even if the rest got weird.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No matter how awful they were they were humans, and someone loved them. The people who are left are I'm sure devastated and I feel for them.
 
rcain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: He was a racist piece of shiat, right?  Or am I confusing him with Hank William Jr?

Are they the same person?


pretty sure the south has a factory that churns out racist pieces of shiat en mass
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I liked when he solemnly warned Taco Bell to not challenge the Illuminati.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Jack Sabbath: He was a racist piece of shiat, right?  Or am I confusing him with Hank William Jr?

Are they the same person?

Not so much racist, but seriously anti-gay.


Imma stop you right there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Charlie is going to meet the devil in person now.  He was an egregious asshole, and the world is now a better place as he is not in it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: These are his final words:

[pbs.twimg.com image 591x540]


No wonder he had a stroke.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I liked when he solemnly warned Taco Bell to not challenge the Illuminati.


WUT?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the devil can show him how to tune his damn fiddle.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great performer.

Uncool world view.  It happens.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I liked when he solemnly warned Taco Bell to not challenge the Illuminati.

WUT?


https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/pa​q​mkz/country-singer-warns-taco-bell-not​-to-joke-about-the-illuminati

He was just another country fried nut bar.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was his stroke related to COVID?
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely didn't agree with his politics, but I can't deny his musical talent and The Devil Went Down to Georgia is a mighty contribution to American pop culture.

So R.I.P. you crazy, Southern bastard.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Godspeed Charlie, thanks for sharing your music.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]


Well it's mostly for show

Actually saw him in 2001ish at a county fair/rib festival.  Got his keyboard player's autograph around here somewhere.  Hell of a show and a little self awareness:  After a PSA about pls don't drive drunk out of here he said "Well we're gonna play the song ya'll'd be pissed if we didn't play"

RIP fiddling man.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His band's official website contains a "soapbox" page, where Daniels has made statements such as the following: "In the future Darwinism will be looked upon as we now look upon the flat earth theory"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iago [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I liked when he solemnly warned Taco Bell to not challenge the Illuminati.


So, I thought you were playing Mad Libs so I Googled that and ... that is a thing that actually happened. Like, holy sh*t, we live in a world where that was actually a thing.

I'm shaking my head but I can't decide if I feel like laughing at that or if it just makes me kinda sad.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bummer. I'll miss you Charlie!
Uneasy Rider 88 wasn't one of his more well-known songs, but it's LMAO funny
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The good die young.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I liked some of Daniels live performances, but seriously fark him for his political and personal views. No tears here.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cool, now he can play out of tune violin for the devil in hell.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nekom: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]

Well it's mostly for show

Actually saw him in 2001ish at a county fair/rib festival.  Got his keyboard player's autograph around here somewhere.  Hell of a show and a little self awareness:  After a PSA about pls don't drive drunk out of here he said "Well we're gonna play the song ya'll'd be pissed if we didn't play"

RIP fiddling man.


Wait, what? That's around when my friend Scotty was playing with him....
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: These are his final words:

[pbs.twimg.com image 591x540]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the sad thing is, Mr Daniels didn't HAVE to be a racist, right-wing prick. He could have processed all his life lessons from being an extremely successful musician and become a warm, smart, inclusive man. Could have told the racist thugs to go to hell, he only performs for smart, pleasant people.
 
fat_free
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, Charlie, you dicklicking POFS, time for you to show off your fiddlin' to the Devil. Loved your song "Simple Man", where you sing about how sad you are that you can't lynch weed sellers.

"BENGHAZI AIN'T GOING AWAY!" but you sure did, choad.
 
Shrapnel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: These are his final words:

[pbs.twimg.com image 591x540]


Fun fact: tweeting that exact set seems to have been a daily ritual for him. At least as far back as June 21, which is as far back as I cared to scroll.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I liked when he solemnly warned Taco Bell to not challenge the Illuminati.

WUT?

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/paq​mkz/country-singer-warns-taco-bell-not​-to-joke-about-the-illuminati

He was just another country fried nut bar.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's farking hilarious.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what?  I had a stroke this morning.  Was he doing it wrong?

Oh.

Never mind.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Confederate statues were the source of his power, so, when those started coming down, it was inevitable that this would happen.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. Charles Band
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Burn in Hell, you fat, hateful, peckerwood trash.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: No matter how awful they were they were humans, and someone loved them. The people who are left are I'm sure devastated and I feel for them.


He was a piece of shiat and anyone that would mourn him deserves to go in the hole with him.  I for one am celebrating his death and I hope it was painful.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fat_free: Well, Charlie, you dicklicking POFS, time for you to show off your fiddlin' to the Devil. Loved your song "Simple Man", where you sing about how sad you are that you can't lynch weed sellers.

"BENGHAZI AIN'T GOING AWAY!" but you sure did, choad.


Waiting for the first "he was getting too close to the Truth so Hillary took care of him" nuts.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: These are his final words:

[pbs.twimg.com image 591x540]


sadly that list of 'tweets' could be from every single 'conservative' that I know on facebook... it's like they sign up for some kind of 'conservatives only' service that spews that shiat out for them... every damn day... multiple times per day... the same topics, military/police, guns, god, abortion, hate or stiggint of democrat/liberal/clintons... jesus freaking christ...  over and over and over... and their absolute worship of everything trump does and says...
 
