Nice Moon rocket you got there. Be a shame if someone were to... destroy it with crippling force
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, no comments?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OBBN: Really, no comments?


Troll headline swung and missed.

Destructive testing fatigue from SpaceX.
Even farkers are getting what 'test to failure' means.

An exception will be along to prove the point.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OBBN: Really, no comments?


What, for a paper rocket that's been in development for 9+ years and has had over 18 billion dollars of taxpayer money thrown at it for nothing but endless delays and cost overruns that Boeing gets rewarded for?  That throws away 4 fully reuseable RS-25 engines after every flight despite each one costing more than a Falcon 9?  That still needs a second stage to do anything useful?   That managed to do a grand total of 1 tank integrity test after those 9 years, while SpaceX is doing them every few months on a rocket that will eventually be far more capable at a tiny fraction of the price?

New Glenn will fly before the SLS, and Blue Origin is moving at a snail's pace.

The SLS is an abortion.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone's water broke.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sploosh!!
 
camaroash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: "
For the test, hydraulic cylinders were positioned all around the tank to apply millions of pounds of pressure from all sides while engineers measured and recorded the effects of the launch and flight forces.

Eventually, in line with a prediction from NASA and Boeing engineers, the tank tore apart along one welded seam after being subjected to 4,000 metric tonnes of force."

Fark user imageView Full Size

HPC approves. It was very dangerous and could attack at any time.
 
Richelieu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Richelieu: [Fark user image 850x645]


That was one of the best, worst movies.

Cheech and Chong, plus most of Monty Python, and seasoned with Madeline Kahn and a nice Peter Boil crust.


OK, I need to see if I can download this.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: OBBN: Really, no comments?

What, for a paper rocket that's been in development for 9+ years and has had over 18 billion dollars of taxpayer money thrown at it for nothing but endless delays and cost overruns that Boeing gets rewarded for?  That throws away 4 fully reuseable RS-25 engines after every flight despite each one costing more than a Falcon 9?  That still needs a second stage to do anything useful?   That managed to do a grand total of 1 tank integrity test after those 9 years, while SpaceX is doing them every few months on a rocket that will eventually be far more capable at a tiny fraction of the price?

New Glenn will fly before the SLS, and Blue Origin is moving at a snail's pace.

The SLS is an abortion. should be aborted.

FTFY
 
nobody11155
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Glockenspiel Hero: ...That still needs a second stage to do anything useful?

This one line is so laughably wrong as a criticism that it throws doubt on everything else you said.

Rocketry 101 - The fuels and systems appropriate for a launch from the Earth's surface in atmosphere are just about the worse choice for propulsion in microgravity in a vacuum.  And vice versa.  It would be just about the stupidest thing possible to NOT have a multistage system for getting out of LEO, at least with chemical rockets.
 
