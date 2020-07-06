 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Berlin public transit bans deodorant to encourage proper mask usage. Paris public transit says, "Way ahead of you, mon frére"   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New York City, public transport, Rapid transit, Deutsche Welle, London, new approach, Train station, city's U-Bahn  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of my European travels would beg the question "what is this "deodorant" you speak of?"

/been a while, though
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a joke. Their social media people do stuff like this all the time. It amazes me how many outlets just run it as if it were a real thing.

Morans.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be a grave on the e, as in the place your brother could be headed if you don't wear a mask around him.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nicht der Postillon"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: It's a joke. Their social media people do stuff like this all the time. It amazes me how many outlets just run it as if it were a real thing.

Morans.


If it is, credit where it's due for getting the message out there.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unshaven Karen B.O. is the name of my stage play.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: It's a joke. Their social media people do stuff like this all the time. It amazes me how many outlets just run it as if it were a real thing.

Morans.


Definitely sounds too stupid to not be something from here in the States.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've ever experienced bad smells on public transportation in Germany....

Unlike France. Sheeesh. And in bed, dirty sheets and cigarettes.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are such snowflakes.

Deodorant is a ploy by big hygiene to increase profits.  It's all marketing.

In the future, people will look on deodorant like we look at douching.

Let your stank waft through the air.  At some point it becomes a background scent.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My 8th grade history teacher:

(Paraphrasing.)

"One of the worst smells I have experienced was being on a city bus in Rome on a hot summer afternoon."
 
khitsicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zeroman987: People are such snowflakes.

Deodorant is a ploy by big hygiene to increase profits.  It's all marketing.

In the future, people will look on deodorant like we look at douching.

Let your stank waft through the air.  At some point it becomes a background scent.


no no no you got it all wrong. Deodorant is an Illuminati population control device. MKUltra has gotten deodorant manufacturers to use powdered aluminium in most deodorants. When you put it on it seems into your bloodstream through your pores this causes cancers and enhances the mind control effects of 5g.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get an activated charcoal mask.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: My 8th grade history teacher:

(Paraphrasing.)

"One of the worst smells I have experienced was being on a city bus in Rome on a hot summer afternoon."


I'll raise you MARTA, regardless of the season although summer is a humdinger.

It took me years to figure out what the smell reminded me of then I went to a circus.  Elephant shiat, that's what MARTA smells like.
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
« mon frère »

/accident grave
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The sweaty / smelly armpit fetishists would love that.
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Translation by my BIL:

"You leave us no other choice". Roughly.. Because so many people think they should be able to wear their mask under their nose, we're calling for a general renouncement of deodorant. "Well, do you want to always leave your nose hanging out now?"
 
Guairdean
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They better ban perfume and cologne along with deodorant. Too many people will decide that dousing themselves in one or the other is a good substitute for deodorant. Far too many people already feel it's an acceptable substitute for a shower.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stick deodorant banned.

Ball deodorant encouraged.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Public transit usage is going to be an issue for awhile now.  Nobody wants to be trapped in a metal cylinder with a bunch of random people right now, sharing their air, especially the smelly homeless guy.  Now, hopefully a lot of people will continue to work from home, because if not, rush hour traffic is really going to suck in six months.
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two Dogs Farking
It's a joke. Their social media people do stuff like this all the time. It amazes me how many outlets just run it as if it were a real thing.

Morans.


I stopped reading at "the BVB, the company that runs the city's U-Bahn, trams, and buses"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
