(Some Guy)   Upset by Spirit Airlines bag fee? Try grabbing a metal dustpan and beating the agent over the head with it. When the cops show up, cough on them and claim you have COVID-19. Ding-- you are now free to move about the Orlando jail   (viewfromthewing.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, she was undeniably spirited.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.


"No." -- St. Ronald Reagan
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ought to try that. Flying United in 3 days

/Not really... Delta
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attacking someone with a needle you claim has HIV gets your charges upgraded.

I assume as soon as they can get the paperwork through, the same will happen for coughing on someone and claiming to have coronavirus.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.

"No." -- St. Ronald Reagan


"Wrong" - Sir Digby

"The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lanterm​a​n%E2%80%93Petris%E2%80%93Short_Act
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's one of those people that bring a giant suitcase onboard as their "carry-on" and take up all the overhead bin space then lock her up for life.

/No, I'm not going to help you lift your steamer trunk into the overhead compartment.  I hope your knees buckle and it crushes you to death.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry Ms. Jackson
You gotta pay your feeeeeees
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I fly and they get in my face
Gonna go to the place that shuts down airspace.
When I make the gate agent cry
Blowin' up at the Spirit of the sky
Blowin' up at the Spirit of the sky
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spirit's gate agents reported that she became angry over the fee, and things escalated when they told Ms. Jackson they wouldn't allow her to fly. That's when she "threw a bag of shoes at the agents at a service desk...reached over the service counter to hit an agent, ...punched [another agent] in the head" and things only got more out of hand from there.

The new WWE storylines are getting weird.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


she's got the crazy eyes
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course she instinctively grabbed the dustpan.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imaconnect4guy: If she's one of those people that bring a giant suitcase onboard as their "carry-on" and take up all the overhead bin space then lock her up for life.

/No, I'm not going to help you lift your steamer trunk into the overhead compartment.  I hope your knees buckle and it crushes you to death.


*Applause*
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. "


Signed by, I forget again, who was Governor?


Neuroleptic meds had quieted the State facilities down, incredibly (fewer patients tearing the toilets from the floor in Patton State Hospital, for instance).  However, little money for those meds, or any other meaningful followup, over the decades, has resulted in the police having to social work (might be issued Narcan, but they have no Haldol...).
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crazy Lee: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. "

Signed by, I forget again, who was Governor?



So it passed 77-1, and you think it's Reagan's fault.  Pretty sure that smells like a veto proof margin of victory of the bill.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.

"No." -- St. Ronald Reagan


I  just found out about this grift today.

https://www.reagan.com
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Typical.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Crazy Lee: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. "

Signed by, I forget again, who was Governor?


So it passed 77-1, and you think it's Reagan's fault.  Pretty sure that smells like a veto proof margin of victory of the bill.


And shortly after being elected prez, in '80, he gutted Carter's attempt to ramp up Community Mental Health based solutions.  No, Ronnie had about as much interest in mental health as do Scientologists.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So it passed 77-1, and you think it's Reagan's fault.  Pretty sure that smells like a veto proof margin of victory of the bill.


You've got a lot of nerve,  posting factual cites in a FARK thread.  Ironically the state mental hospital named 4 Lanternman was closed & has been used for the few movies still shot in California

Oh, and Spirit Airlines the only flyer that started as a Michigan brick manufacturer   https://thepolypost.com/news/2019/04/​09/lanterman-site-carries-years-of-men​tal-care-history/
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember the rule about Spirit Airlines.  If that's the airline you choose, you don't really need to be traveling.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
nationalize air travel
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 If you are too cheap to pay the bag fees then maybe you should just take the bus instead.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Showmanship: +100
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.

"No." -- St. Ronald Reagan


See other thread about Oregon and the "men in the long coats".  Even if we can't treat this type of thing effectively, you probably don't want the cops to handle it.

/ok, some farkers might want it
//but shooting somebody because their meds got diverted to Albuquerque is a tragedy
///no justice in that, only joy in the death of another
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x510]

she's got the crazy eyes


She looks alright. Wonder if she's single?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.

"No." -- St. Ronald Reagan

"Wrong" - Sir Digby

"The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lanterma​n%E2%80%93Petris%E2%80%93Short_Act


It was a true Faustian bargain. Conservatives did not want to pay for custodial care, and liberals believed asylums to be inhumane and counter to the least-restrictive-environment that was their ideal.
 
