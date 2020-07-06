 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   James Baldwin was right   (theatlantic.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Baldwin is an underappreciated American, Black, and Gay icon. His speeches should be required viewing in every schoolroom in the nation.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are a soulless country because of corporate capitalism and a realization that our country was founded on racism and imperialism.

We still have time to change for the better, if we limit social conservatives from being in power.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: Right nor not, I'm just sick of his tired SNL Trump impression.


Alec Baldwin is right about James Baldwin being right!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: We are a soulless country because of corporate capitalism and a realization that our country was founded on racism and imperialism.

We still have time to change for the better, if we limit social conservatives Capitalists from being in power.


You said it in the first sentence.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: We are a soulless country because of corporate capitalism and a realization that our country was founded on racism and imperialism.

We still have time to change for the better, if we limit social conservatives from being in power.


Perfect
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: We are a soulless country because of corporate capitalism and a realization that our country was founded on racism and imperialism.

We still have time to change for the better, if we limit social conservatives from being in power.


I hate to use the phrase now because it was co-opted by the extreme right - but this country is at turning pointand however we decide to move forward this year will define us for years, if not decades to come. The path we are currently on - is not the way forward. It's not too late, but it may be soon and much more costly later if we don't act now.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: whidbey: We are a soulless country because of corporate capitalism and a realization that our country was founded on racism and imperialism.

We still have time to change for the better, if we limit social conservatives from being in power.

I hate to use the phrase now because it was co-opted by the extreme right - but this country is at turning point and however we decide to move forward this year will define us for years, if not decades to come. The path we are currently on - is not the way forward. It's not too late, but it may be soon and much more costly later if we don't act now.


I use the term "point of pain."  When the suffering is just so great that it forces you to act.

We can only hope.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We'd have a great system here if we didn't simultaneously oppress so many people yearning to be free. Maybe we can just fix that and try... dunno... equitable educational starting positions on life's playing fields instead of stacking the decks and mixing up all of our precious little metaphors. We can't afford nonsense like that at a time like this after all!
 
Cache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: We are a soulless country because of corporate capitalism and a realization that our country was founded on racism and imperialism.


You are correct, but you could have replaced the underlined words with "Republicans".
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never seen this, very illuminating.

James Baldwin Debates William F. Buckley (1965)
Youtube oFeoS41xe7w
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't he married to that Bieber chick?
 
