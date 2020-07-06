 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   A trip to the hospital with snake-bitten tongue is no way to end your bachelor party   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Germany, Austria Press Agency, Alps, Austria, local Red Cross, Vienna, Neuberg im Muerztal, German man's bachelor party  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 12:23 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Red Cross said the partygoers may have confused the young snake with a worm."

Oh, well, sure touching a worm with your tongue--I mean, who hasn't done that?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Many a bachelor party's ended up with a snakebite. Just not like this.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Worth it in 2001.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pffft, submitter and I clearly have a difference of opinion about what makes for an epic bachelor party.
 
fark account name
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Banana's scene
NSFW-ish
https://coub.com/view/qmb9e
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyone warned Ann Frank?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Snake-bitten Tongue"
Is that what the young people are calling it nowadays?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, everything is trying to kill you in Australia.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.