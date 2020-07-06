 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Two thirds of Georgia Tech's faculty have been turned into rambling wrecks upon hearing the news that the university plans to reopen its campus   (gpbnews.org) divider line
13
    More: News, New York City, National Hockey League, United States, U.S. state, unreported cases, Australia closes state border, Getty Images, new respiratory virus  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 2:20 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic has betrayed BORs across this nation to be shuffling droves of cretinous, mind-flayed and deglutinized boars. The schools who do open will close within a few weeks of the term. And then you will be hard pressed to find anyone who remembers opening was their idea. And many students and faculty will be intubated or dead.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Universities will face a financial crisis as parents and students recalibrate the value of the fall semester (spoiler alert: it's a terrible deal). In addition, our cash cows (international students) may decide xenophobia, Covid-19, and H1-B visa limits aren't worth $79,000 (estimated one-year cost of attending NYU). This has been a long time coming and, similar to many industries, we will be forced to make hard decisions. Most universities will survive, many will not. This reckoning is overdue and a reflection of how drunk universities have become on exclusivity and the Rolex-ification of campuses, forgetting we're public servants not luxury brands.

Universities that, after siphoning $1.5 trillion in credit from young people, cannot endure a semester on reduced budgets do not deserve to survive.

A reckoning is coming.https://www.profgalloway.com​/higher-ed​-enough-already
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TFA says that the Professors are revolting.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: TFA says that the Professors are revolting.


Well the professors think TFA is revolting, too!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Georgia Tech's faculty is revolting!

/Heck yeah, they stink on ice!
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: TFA says that the Professors are revolting.


Tenured professors are the only hope some schools will have. The untouchable need to stand up for everyone else and insist things be done safely, which can only mean remotely.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you, like me, didn't get the joke:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ramblin​'​_Wreck_from_Georgia_Tech

It's a good joke, it's on me for not knowing enough 1895 Scottish drinking songs :P
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

August11: This pandemic has betrayed BORs across this nation to be shuffling droves of cretinous, mind-flayed and deglutinized boars. The schools who do open will close within a few weeks of the term. And then you will be hard pressed to find anyone who remembers opening was their idea. And many students and faculty will be intubated or dead.


what's a BOR?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Harvard's getting in on the racket and making students pay full tuition for online classes this fall. https://theweek.com/speedreads/​923878/​harvard-undergraduates-pay-full-tuitio​n-nearly-50000-completely-online-class​es-fall
 
way south
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wear a mask and get back to work. You'll be fine.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Juc: August11: This pandemic has betrayed BORs across this nation to be shuffling droves of cretinous, mind-flayed and deglutinized boars. The schools who do open will close within a few weeks of the term. And then you will be hard pressed to find anyone who remembers opening was their idea. And many students and faculty will be intubated or dead.

what's a BOR?


Without verifying myself, I believe the poster is referring to the Board of Regents
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powhound: Juc: August11: This pandemic has betrayed BORs across this nation to be shuffling droves of cretinous, mind-flayed and deglutinized boars. The schools who do open will close within a few weeks of the term. And then you will be hard pressed to find anyone who remembers opening was their idea. And many students and faculty will be intubated or dead.

what's a BOR?

Without verifying myself, I believe the poster is referring to the Board of Regents


That was my guess. Usually goes by regents or in other cases BOT for board of trustees
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This was a month ago, and it's only gotten worse since then. But by all means, let's reopen and pretend it's gone, or a hoax, or a globalist attempt to kill our freedomz etc etc etc.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.