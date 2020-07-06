 Skip to content
(Guardian)   UK government uses photo of a happy baker returning to work as lockdown lifts.... using a photo from an old tourism campaign... of a baker who sold "F*ck Boris" bread during the last election   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Baker, Advertising, Bakery, Baking, Phil Clayton, UK government, photograph of its owner, Haxby Bakehouse  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Tories and Republicans are so farking lazy.  They can't be bothered to listen to the lyrics of the songs they steal.  A tiny bit of legwork would spare them oceans of embarrassment, but they just don't bother.
 
Coronach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: The Tories and Republicans are so farking lazy.  They can't be bothered to listen to the lyrics of the songs they steal.  A tiny bit of legwork would spare them oceans of embarrassment, but they just don't bother.


They're incapable of embarrassment...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am depending on my Labour
The texture and the flavour
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Coronach: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: The Tories and Republicans are so farking lazy.  They can't be bothered to listen to the lyrics of the songs they steal.  A tiny bit of legwork would spare them oceans of embarrassment, but they just don't bother.

They're incapable of embarrassment...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
