(WRAL)   Let's show everyone how patriotic we are this Fourth of July by raising a huge Confederate flag near I-40 in North Carolina   (wral.com) divider line
    Dumbass, North Carolina, large Confederate flag, Flag of the United States, foot Confederate flag, Sons of Confederate Veterans, smaller version, new flag, American flag  
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nothing says "Respect freedom!" like raising the flag of a rebellion that died off a hundred fifty years ago, killed off by the very party that now supports it, in a state that actively rejected the concept of freedom, and encouraged rebellion against the country that it claimed to be a part of, where said rebellion lasted for a little over half the time of the presidency of the race of people they sought to enslave.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to save the history they want to remember, not the history that needs to be remembered.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple here in NC.

Personally I think raising the Confederate flag means you are a farking traitor and the military should be allowed to drop a bomb on it.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly flaggots.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope someone torches the farker.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: There are a couple here in NC.

Personally I think raising the Confederate flag means you are a farking traitor and the military should be allowed to drop a bomb on it.


You can drop the "personally".  It is treason.  It is giving aid and comfort to an enemy of the United States of America.  Nothing in the clause defining treason says the enemy has to currently exist.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is just a trap designed to lure people onto their property so they can shoot at them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why don't they hang the black on red Nazi flag right next to it.
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Be a shame if an errant bottle rocket or 20 accidentally hit it.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TRAITORZ 4-EVER!!!!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I hope someone torches the farker.


A drone fitted with a mini flamethrower might do the trick.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's really only about showing people how racist you are now.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I lived in Roanoke and would drive back to Raleigh to visit, there was an enormous traiter flag flying high along the highway.  I would always stick my hand out and give it the finger as a I drove by.

It didn't do anything, but I felt a momentary sense of feeling better for having done it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bdub77: There are a couple here in NC.

Personally I think raising the Confederate flag means you are a farking traitor and the military should be allowed to drop a bomb on it.


People are still lighting off fireworks by me in illinois, probably the same around them, would be a shame if some happened to be blown by the wind into it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why don't they hang the black on red Nazi flag right next to it.


That might be part of their plan. Wait until this one gets burned down, see how many trespassers they can shoot.  This is the "A" part of their A/B testing program.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Idiots idiotically idioting.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Sons of Confederate Veterans

Man, those guys must be really old.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
South East was wild this weekend.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unless you are doing war reenactments, the Confederate flag is a good way to spot morons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Invite the kids, bring marshmallows... set it on fire.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"And $800 could be better used to help veterans."/i>$800 would be better used supporting single moms at the local Strip-n-Chuck.Hell, that $800 would be better used on just about anything.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Unless you are doing war reenactments, the Confederate flag is a good way to spot morons.


Even if - those reenactors are doing wish-fulfillment games, trying to prove they could have won.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So that's what all these jackasses have been shouting "four more years" about.  They want another four of the Confederacy.

No.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Krieghund: "And $800 could be better used to help veterans."/i>$800 would be better used supporting single moms at the local Strip-n-Chuck.Hell, that $800 would be better used on just about anything.


Sorry..halfway through my first cup of coffee.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phalamir: You can drop the "personally".  It is treason.  It is giving aid and comfort to an enemy of the United States of America.  Nothing in the clause defining treason says the enemy has to currently exist.


There has to be an active state of war between the US and the entity in question.

So there has to be a running formal declaration of war by the US against the enemy (which doesn't require them to actually exist, but hasn't happened) or a formal declaration of war by them against the US (which requires that they be a recognized sovereign entity and thus does require that they exist), or they have to be a sovereign entity (meaning they have to exist) and a state of war has to exist in the sense of acts of war being committed in either direction.

What acts of war are is actually fairly strictly defined, so even on that last one the only entity that currently qualifies as being in a state of undeclared war with us is Russia (the cyber-attacks etc that put Trump in office were an act of war, as were direct attacks in Syria and the hiring/subsidizing of Afghani Taliban to murder US troops).  We're also in a declared war with ISIS, iirc.

The declared position of the Bush administration is the (obviously) Bush Doctrine, which is that we can declare a general "war" on a non-government entity and automatically by extension we're at war with any other government or NGO that helps them in any way.  Mileage varies severely on that because it's blatantly illegal under US law and even less legal under international law.

So, no, you can't be charged with Treason for affiliating with the Confederacy in 2020.  I mean, you're stupid if you do so and a lot of the specific ways you can do that (i.e. joining the KKK) involve other crimes or are otherwise a bad idea, but no, not treason.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone should sneak in, lower the flag, then raise a white flag with steel cable and weld it in place.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Invite the kids, bring marshmallows... set it on fire.


Come on kids. We're going to give it the General Sherman treatment.  Burn the flag. Pull down the flag pole and wrap the flag pole around the flag owner's neck.
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm done with this "It's our heritage" argument. It lasted 5 years.  I dated chicks who's goth phase lasted longer.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Unless you are doing war reenactments, the Confederate flag is a good way to spot morons.


I know a bunch of reenactors.... a lot of them have swallowed the lost cause narrative.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What better way to celebrate the twin defeats of Vicksburg and Gettysburg?
 
js34603 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phalamir: bdub77: There are a couple here in NC.

Personally I think raising the Confederate flag means you are a farking traitor and the military should be allowed to drop a bomb on it.

You can drop the "personally".  It is treason.  It is giving aid and comfort to an enemy of the United States of America.  Nothing in the clause defining treason says the enemy has to currently exist.


Is flying the flag of Russia or China treason? Maybe a Taliban flag, is that treason?

How about burning an American flag? Treasonous? It surely is giving comfort and aid to our enemies, they love to see it and they can seamlessly work it into their propaganda videos. I'm sure our enemies our greatly comforted and aided by all the civil unrest going on in the country, but I don't think any of those people are committing treason.

I'll pass on expanding the definition of treason to include things that hurt your feelings. If it's on government property, the government can remove it and if absolutely necessary charge them with something to keep them from coming back, but that something isn't even close to treason.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone needs to roll up on that in this while Playing Jimi Hendrix's rendition of the Star Spangled Banner
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Enough with the damn rebel flag.

It's just old people.

Look at the bright side.  It's a big huge sign that says "HERE BE IDIOTS".  So it makes it really easy to figure out which exits to skip on the interstate....
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: When I lived in Roanoke and would drive back to Raleigh to visit, there was an enormous traiter flag flying high along the highway.  I would always stick my hand out and give it the finger as a I drove by.

It didn't do anything, but I felt a momentary sense of feeling better for having done it.


... and that tells you all you need to know about the Democrat party.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.redd.it image 850x425]


Thinking of getting T-shirts and Bumper Stickers that say "its not hate it's your heritage" on them with this flag attached 
ids.si.eduView Full Size


But I'm afraid it might be too subtle for the targeted audience to be properly insulted
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The best thing would be to just erect a huge inexpensive cloth wall along the highway so no one can see these racist attention whores.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Because nothing says "Respect freedom!" like raising the flag of a rebellion that died off a hundred fifty years ago, killed off by the very party that now supports it, in a state that actively rejected the concept of freedom, and encouraged rebellion against the country that it claimed to be a part of, where said rebellion lasted for a little over half the time of the presidency of the race of people they sought to enslave.


One could say any US flag is from a rebellion and thus treasonous.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: TheGreatGazoo: Unless you are doing war reenactments, the Confederate flag is a good way to spot morons.

I know a bunch of reenactors.... a lot of them have swallowed the lost cause narrative.


They kinda HAVE to, Nobody want to play people they believe are horrible people when doing re-enacting.

Well, except for that one DC-based Waffen-SS unit of WWII re-enactors that was organized by a Holocaust survivor for the explicit purpose of making sure future generations never forgot what monsters they were.  They were also sure to include upsetting thing like the Malmedy Massacre in their big Battle of the Bulge re-enactment
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A Cave Geek: Because nothing says "Respect freedom!" like raising the flag of a rebellion that died off a hundred fifty years ago, killed off by the very party that now supports it, in a state that actively rejected the concept of freedom, and encouraged rebellion against the country that it claimed to be a part of, where said rebellion lasted for a little over half the time of the presidency of the race of people they sought to enslave.

One could say any US flag is from a rebellion and thus treasonous.


To me it's more problematic that the US flag could also be considered a symbol of racism and oppression, too. It's just a little less blatant than the Confederate Flag.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Men, all this stuff you hear about America not wanting to fight, wanting to stay out of the war, is a lot of bullsh*t. Americans love to fight. All real Americans love the sting and clash of battle. When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ball players and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser."  - Gen. George S. Patton
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Virtue signalling, lol
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sons of Confederate Veterans. AKA The loser sons of loser fathers.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd almost be willing to let them secede except there's a good chance they'd want to go back to owning humans again. We could build the wall between them and us and ship our northern red hats to live in illiterate, regressive bliss. Oh, and no moar tax money from us. Good luck.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: SpectroBoy: [i.redd.it image 850x425]

Thinking of getting T-shirts and Bumper Stickers that say "its not hate it's your heritage" on them with this flag attached [ids.si.edu image 664x1000]

But I'm afraid it might be too subtle for the targeted audience to be properly insulted


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BravoEcho: I'm done with this "It's our heritage" argument.

Why is it even a palatable argument to begin with?  The legacy of the Confederacy was war to preserve slavery, and by extension, status quo for the wealthy landowners of the South.  It did not exist for any other purpose.  It's not like the U.S. was two nations that violently merged because of "northern aggression"; the Confederacy was created as a run-up to civil war.
And since it seems it doesn't bother enough Americans to say they treated blacks as property (but still had them partially applied to population to give themselves disproportionate political power), a lesser-known fact about the Confederates is that they killed whitey.  They killed lots of whitey.  They killed over 100,000 Americans in a war to create their own nation of slavers and slaves (and a bunch of poor fools in the wash).  The Confederates were:

- Anti-free market
- Anti-freedom
- Anti-democratic
- Anti-American

. . . and stubbornly violent about it.  There was literally nothing good about the Confederacy.  100.0% of the "heritage" that's celebrated today was cooked up after the Confederacy was defeated.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe to celebrate the great Union victories at Gettysburg (July 1-3, 1863) & Vicksburg (July 4, 1863)?
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Republicans are emboldened.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nothing here a Zippo and a little creativity can't fix.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: .......


For giving aid and comfort there has to be an open act of war.

But there doesn't have to be an open act of war to commit treason.

If someone who owes an allegiance to the US government (has to be US citizen) commits an act of war against the US that can be considered treason.

So let's say someone infiltrates the government to weaken it from the inside, that is an act of war, thereby treason.  Even if not directed to do so by a hostile foreign power.  So someone who steals a bunch of military movement plans and provides them to a foreign power, even if said foreign power isn't a government but someone who wants to see the US government fall, that could be an act of treason.

Though, most of what people would call treason these days when it comes to the South Rising Again (tm) would actually fall under seditious conspiracy, which is not treason, but is close.

Seditious Conspiracy. This offense consists of conspiring to overthrow or destroy the government by force. Unlike treason, seditious conspiracy doesn't require that the defendant owe allegiance to the United States.
 
