(AP News)   What to know about the looming July 15 tax deadline. It's Really Serious
80
    News, Taxation in the United States, Internal Revenue Service, Tax, Tax refund, Money, Payment, Credit card  
posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 11:37 AM



Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15

I'll believe it when I see it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh crap.  Guess I better do mine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Simone.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done and refunded since mid February.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did mine on April 14th just from habit. Nothing much else to do and I got it over with.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, these assholes again...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!


I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.

/Friends have printers
//Not spending money on a printer or tax software when unemployed
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!


Yes.  Why would I pay early?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.

/Friends have printers
//Not spending money on a printer or tax software when unemployed


Use Credit Karma free tax. They have all the tax forms and free federal and state efiling.

/Though, how knows if they'll have it next year, as Intuit bought them
 
room at the top
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkhole: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

Yes.  Why would I pay early?


filing paying
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically, if you procrastinate like me, the tax filing deadline is still October 15 at about 11:50 pm....
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pain Monster's been using his quarantine time to work out and work on himself. So he can work on you.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.

/Friends have printers
//Not spending money on a printer or tax software when unemployed


Fair enough, sorry to hear about that man.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!


I just filed them over the weekend. Since I owed a few hundred due to having a better than expected year with my side business last year, I didn't feel any particular sense of urgency about getting them filed early.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Oh crap.  Guess I better do mine.


Ha.  I thought I was the only one.

/Need harass the wife for her W2
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am gonna file an extension.  Maybe I can afford them in October
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!


I have two partnership K-1s that include items like foreign tax credits, empowerment zone credits, AMT adjustments, state add-backs and so forth. I also file in three different states -- well, actually, more like 20, but I'm included in composite returns in most of them. And I had multiple in-kind charitable donations to put values on. And I had to work out apportionment of itemized deductions for my foreign tax credit. So what I'm saying is it sometimes takes a good amount of time.

I finished mine over the weekend. TurboTax wouldn't let me e-file in two states, including my home state, which apparently doesn't allow e-filing when claiming credits for taxes paid to that many states. So I'll be bringing some old fashioned paper returns with checks to the post office today.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did mine like a year and a half ago
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my refunds (state and federal) deposited on Feb 18.
Right before the coof got serious..
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smartshopperad.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I am gonna file an extension.  Maybe I can afford them in October


An extension to file isn't an extension to pay. Uncle Sam wants his cut by July 15th, or you'll start charging you points.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do my taxes as early as possible as the rules around how stock grants are treated seem to change every year and I don't want to be caught needing to deal with that headache at the last minute. This years filing went smoothly for a change so maybe next year that won't be as much of a concern.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.


Printer not needed. Many free online places to file. The IRS site has a list of them. They try and get you to buy the premium version but there is no need. Once you are done save them as a pdf file on your PC. You can print them anytime you need or want.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious.  If I was working for a guy that closed up shop and went back to China in December, then what the hell am I supposed to do about my w2?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually need to have a phone call with someone but their lines are either shut down or unable to place you in a queue. The local office isn't even staffed for phone calls, and certainly not taking walk ins. I literally can't reach an actual person with the IRS. I have yet to try an independent tax pro. At every step of the online process I have run into an obstacle for which I have no paperwork and no way to proceed beyond a phone call.

I normally get a modest return each year and have never paid additional taxes. I'm hoping that my probable lateness won't make me pay anything but I'm fine with recieving nothing as the penalty, too.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.

/Friends have printers
//Not spending money on a printer or tax software when unemployed


You obviously have a computer and internet access - you can e-file for free:

https://www.irs.gov/filing/e-file-opt​i​ons
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're getting a refund, there's no penalty for filing late. I think you have 3 years to file before they keep your refund and you can't get it anymore.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxes were filed back in, like, March, and I got the state refund then.

Need to write Uncle Sam his check this week, I suppose.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be a TV reporter. My least favorite story to cover was always the "we're here live at the post office on April 15, talking to late filers" but at least it didn't involve a 105-degree heat index.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck this three month extension. This is the reason our office has our tax season extended, which means no vacation blackout, until halfway into summer.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.

/Friends have printers
//Not spending money on a printer or tax software when unemployed


IRS has free efiling & calculation options.  One good thing they did was mandate there be an option for people to file for free and not have to be stuck with buying software or going to a person.

The site is a little wonky but stick with it and it'll get you through so you don't have to deal with paper or pay late penalties.  Just be aware that some of the companies it'll connect you to will try to upsell & trick you into clicking the paid options, and making it look like you're not eligible.  Particularly sites that make their bread & butter, like H&R Block.  Those are a bit like trying to find the real Download button on some sites.

https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-​d​o-your-federal-taxes-for-free
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkhole: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

Yes.  Why would I pay early?


You can file early, and delay payment until tax day.

I filed in February, and didn't pay until a few days ago.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we are boned.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Just curious.  If I was working for a guy that closed up shop and went back to China in December, then what the hell am I supposed to do about my w2?


Posting on fark is a good start.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, i dont see why i should pay taxes at all, my boss doesnt, the president doesnt, nobody in congress or senate does. Its not like we have laws or anything. fark it.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AAAaaaand how many people are waiting for a SECOND stimulus check to pay those taxes?  The first round is pretty much gone for food, utilities, mortgage...whatever.

/More than you think.  Any bets??  And how can someone in ICU that's intubated, in a coma, pay??

This'll be VERY interesting to watch it play out!  The officials in charge have failed us in ALL aspects of the pandemic.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15

I'll believe it when I see it


My Mom filed her taxes on time in April, but didn't get her refund until early June.  The amount automatically included interest.  So yeah, it's a thing.   BUT: I don't know if people who waited to file will get interest if the IRS pays out on the refund within 30 days of filing.   The interest is meant to cover delay on their end in processing.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filed in March, and I'm still waiting for my refund.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15

I'll believe it when I see it


I saw it.  on a $9715 return, I got $84 of interest.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Just curious.  If I was working for a guy that closed up shop and went back to China in December, then what the hell am I supposed to do about my w2?


do you have pay stubs ? you might be able to reconstruct your info that way
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I am gonna file an extension.  Maybe I can afford them in October


If you owe, you're supposed to pay an estimate by the 15th.

If you cannot afford to pay, then you setup a payment plan with the IRS.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15

I'll believe it when I see it


Oh, but what they don't tell you is that the interest is Fed Funds Rate minus 1%, which comes out to negative 0.92%.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Target Builder: People still haven't filed their taxes?!?!

I don't have a printer, and tax forms haven't been available through the mail or through the libraries since very early in the shutdowns.  Also, I did the math already and figured out I'd owe so I'm waiting to the last minute anyways.

/Friends have printers
//Not spending money on a printer or tax software when unemployed


https://www.myfreetaxes.com/
Free online  state and fed, uses HR Block. Haven't printed mine in years.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got notified my NJ was accepted. Federal yesterday (Tax Cut efile). 9 days ahead of the required date is pretty good for me.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just about every other country in the world has taxes figured out except for the US. Why should we even have to file income tax - IRS already has all the data needed - just another giveaway to a cottage industry of income tax accounting.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15

I'll believe it when I see it


I finished mine before the whole world blew up and got my refund a while back.  I guess my internal need to get things finished before they are due bit me again.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: I filed in March, and I'm still waiting for my refund.


DAMN!!  That's messed up, man.  I'm sorry!  0_o
I filed mine the day I got the W2's, January 30th.  Online H&R Block held it until the Treasury accepted electronic tax returns, then got the federal direct deposit 8 days later.  State was 13 days later.  I always...ALWAYS get both returns in less than two weeks, year after year!
 
