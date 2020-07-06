 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bubonic plague outbreak reported. Because at this point, why the hell not   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Black Death, plague prevention, municipal authorities of the patient, Bubonic plague, city of Bayannur, Bayannur health authorities, local authorities, last week  
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice marmot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dueling plagues. Let them fight.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bubonic plague is easily treatable.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
per tfa "one suspected case"

good thing we know how to treat this plague outbreak
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Nice marmot.

[Fark user image 780x438]


Obviously, you're not a gopher.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Bubonic plague is easily treatable.


I'm sure Trump could fark it up if he really put his addled mind to it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Awesome, let's have multiple green lights in a single day of the same story that isn't even a big farking deal.

It's not news, it's pants wetting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That plague really tied the outbreak together.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

parasol: per tfa "one suspected case"

good thing we know how to treat this plague outbreak


Loki: We have a cure.

Stark: We have a Dotard.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Awesome, let's have multiple green lights in a single day of the same story that isn't even a big farking deal.

It's not news, it's pants wetting.


Jezzzzz relax dude
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i1.netflixmovies.comView Full Size


No idea why, but the mentioning of the plague made me think of this movie.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: cretinbob: Bubonic plague is easily treatable.

I'm sure Trump could fark it up if he really put his addled mind to it.


DRINK!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should we worry?
It's already starting to spread; just on this page we have TEO mentions of it!
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 Bubonic Plague likes to rear its head once in a while to remind people about the past.  This story is neither surprising nor threatening
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Bubonic plague is easily treatable.


Yeah, this was actually my first thought:

"Whew, it's *just* bubonic plague.Relax everyone"

Wow the things delivered by farking 2020.

It's only July.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Instead of the "Great wall of China", maybe we need a Great wall AROUND China.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has someone in China awakened Cthulhu? What the hell is going on in that country?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i1.netflixmovies.com image 850x354]

No idea why, but the mentioning of the plague made me think of this movie.


Post a pic of the tub scene with Jennifer Leigh.

Go on. Do it. I dare you.

I double dog dare you

\Blade Runner, Blood of Heroes
\\Flesh + Blood, Blind Fury
\\\ Rutger ftw
 
SMB2811
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

parasol: per tfa "one suspected case"

good thing we know how to treat this plague outbreak


I'm guessing subby is unaware that there are 6-12 cases in the US alone every year.
 
The Negro Community [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The US sees half a dozen plague cases in a year. 1 case hits China and it makes international news?
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bubonic plague is a very rare bacterial infection and not that hard to treat. COVID is viral. It's really hard to treat. For the most part, the problems we have with the plague is that it's so rare, doctors don't recognize it when a patient presents with symptoms. They never think "Oh, this might be plague..."
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ginandbacon: Bubonic plague is a very rare bacterial infection and not that hard to treat. COVID is viral. It's really hard to treat. For the most part, the problems we have with the plague is that it's so rare, doctors don't recognize it when a patient presents with symptoms. They never think "Oh, this might be plague..."


It's never lupus
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ now  

The Negro Community: The US sees half a dozen plague cases in a year. 1 case hits China and it makes international news?


They probably want donny to flip his shiat over it for ratings?
 
