(WRAL)   Suddenly, shiatty commute   (wral.com) divider line
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Southern Raleigh's been smelling like Johnston County for a while now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before 8:30 a.m., Sky 5 video showed an overturned Wall Recycling truck and its tank, which came loose, spilling debris and an unidentified substance all over the road.

It's sh*t Jessica. It's human sh*t.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Billy Ocean's greatest hits
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic was, uh, backed up for miles
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about that, North Carolina's first gender-neutral bathroom, right out there in the open.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it from Porto potties or something like that? How is it that a semi truck is hauling sewage in the USA?

I once had a project in New Delhi for 2.5 months and lived in a hotel attached to a fancy mall in Saket. I had a driver that picked me up at 8am every day which was also the time that trucks would come to the mall and pump out all of the previous days sewage. Apparently the mall wasn't attached to a sewage system.

It is impossible to describe the smell. And worse, every day a small guy would have to go into the manhole to work the hoses.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

comrade: Was it from Porto potties or something like that? How is it that a semi truck is hauling sewage in the USA?


Skip through the video at the top - you'll see it's the kind of tank truck used for cleaning out portable toilets or septic tanks.

I would've guessed those things could withstand a certain amount of impact, but a rollover crash at freeway speeds probably split it open.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A crash involving Hammond. Not exactly a shock.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone failed at Saints Row IRL

nfornerds.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Average speeds reduced to turdy miles per hour.

Motorists advised to take a shartcut.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Before 8:30 a.m., Sky 5 video showed an overturned Wall Recycling truck and its tank, which came loose, spilling debris and an unidentified substance all over the road.

It's sh*t Jessica. It's human sh*t.


But they can't know that until they test it.  So, as long as they don't test it, the highway wasn't contaminated with shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't the NC Trumper's tour bus coming back from the weekend at Mount Rushmore?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Right up the road from where Imy office is.  My commute would have indeed been shiatty if I wasn't already working from home.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Holmes, where did all that shiat come from!?"

"My dear Watson, it's alimentary. "
 
starlost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

frank sinatra giving you a shiatty commute.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

comrade: Was it from Porto potties or something like that? How is it that a semi truck is hauling sewage in the USA?

I once had a project in New Delhi for 2.5 months and lived in a hotel attached to a fancy mall in Saket. I had a driver that picked me up at 8am every day which was also the time that trucks would come to the mall and pump out all of the previous days sewage. Apparently the mall wasn't attached to a sewage system.

It is impossible to describe the smell. And worse, every day a small guy would have to go into the manhole to work the hoses.


It's more common in the US than you'd realize, especially in rural areas. So are systerns for potable water and tanks for heating oil or propane. We city kids take for granted that we live on top of massive public utility networks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Before 8:30 a.m., Sky 5 video showed an overturned Wall Recycling truck and its tank, which came loose, spilling debris and an unidentified substance all over the road.

It's sh*t Jessica. It's human sh*t.


That's also accurate comment about the quality of their news coverage.
 
