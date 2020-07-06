 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Scottish beer gardens to reopen today after thirsty Scots wait 105 days for a pint. Surely this will end as well as what happened in London   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink it in......


Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Will get lit up before heading down there so as to save money at the beer garden
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hook up a generator to the beer taps and you'll be able to power Scootland for a year.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Drink it in......


you are a bad man. very bad.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I really miss the beer in England and Scotland. It just doesn't travel well to the states, and bottles and cans don't taste the same as a good pint at the pub. Nice pint of bitter, so good. I hardly drink anymore, but if I went back to England, first thing I'd do is get a pint.

Is Lilt still made in England? I rarely get bad hangovers, but after a night of many pints, I found that soda to be very refreshing. In the US, when Coke made the non-diet version of Fresca, that was close. Since article is about Scotland, I'm off to the tubes to watch Irn-Bru commercials.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: johnny_vegas: Drink it in......


you are a bad man. very bad.


The devil aliens made me do it

Kidding!!!

;-)
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only there was a way for people to acquire alcohol in some sort of portable container that would allow them to take it home and consume it there...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course it will end as well as it did in London. And don't call me Shirley.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the reports in the US after the 4th celebrations. So 7 to 14 days from then should be eye opening.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Scots will get pissed and as tradition dictates, unleash their drunken fury on their ancient implacable foe, the Scots.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trik: I'm waiting for the reports in the US after the 4th celebrations. So 7 to 14 days from then should be eye opening.


We decided to try luck with zoo today since outdoors and they had timed tickets for entry/multiple rule setups and as members so we figured easy to bail if it sucks.

Still a cluster fark, about 20 percent in masks. In wide spaces, sure people would space out some but as soon as it was smaller area, people were squeezing together or getting up close to move a line along. Given room, you were either going to get a quick peek of an animal or get stuck with risk of a big family just immediately coming up. Sucked the fun out of it and doesn't make me have a good feeling for July
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Beer garden

BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'll trigger the next and longer lock down.  Thank you for playing.


Hoopy Frood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anybody ever had Buckfast? I'm guessing there's nothing like it in the U.S. or else we'd hear about it here.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It might not end well, but at least there's beer
 
