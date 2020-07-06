 Skip to content
(Reuters)   The Dalai Lama himself marks his 85th birthday by dropping his first album   (reuters.com) divider line
17
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a hit single you can dance to?
It's not gonna chart without a hit single you can dance to.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Does it have a hit single you can dance to?
It's not gonna chart without a hit single you can dance to.



I've heard it's got some serious brainworms.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I... want to chant man-tras all niiiiiight... and meditate every day...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How ya doin' out there, Tibet? I can't heeeeear you...
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will be a big hit.  Big hitter, The Lama.

/gunga galunga
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: How ya doin' out there, Tibet? I can't heeeeear you...


One beetlebrowed man looks up, slowly, disinterestedly, sipping his yak-butter tea almost insultingly.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is he recording as himself, or his sexy female incarnation which he is planning on becoming in his next life?
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
so I've got that going for me, which is nice
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So there's hope for my album when I'm 85.   Rants from "Get Off My Lawn" -- "Hey Cloud" -- "Making a list for the farmers market"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dolly is not a llama. Dolly is a cloned sheep.
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is a llama
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Relax (original version)
Youtube 7WZ33w3B8Hw
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Dolly is not a llama. Dolly is a cloned sheep.[Fark user image image 425x281]This is a llama[Fark user image image 275x183]


So, a sheep, but with more neck.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Does it have a hit single you can dance to?
It's not gonna chart without a hit single you can dance to.



Yeah, but the lyrics are kinda repetitive.  All he says is:  Gunga galunga... gunga, gunga-lagunga
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm more a fan of the classic, early '90s religious leaders' albums.  That was back before everything was overly remastered in the studio, when you could really FEEL the prayers, you know?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's actually really good to make love to.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope that nothing was broken when he droppped it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will this song be on the album?

Muppet Songs: Shepherd - Rama Lama Ding Dong
Youtube qi-jnDSuxf4
 
