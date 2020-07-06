 Skip to content
 
(WJLA Washington DC)   Hold my beer the 4th of July edition
22
posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 9:36 AM



TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's my state.  The things are already legal here, what the hell were they building?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Of course it's my state.  The things are already legal here, what the hell were they building?


I wonder how many people where waiting to see their state being in the article.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That would ruin your day.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Umanzor was holding a commercially made mortar firework above his head when the base of the object ejected downward after it was ignited.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Does Newton get credit for the assist?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't that happen a few new years eves back?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Merltech: TommyDeuce: Of course it's my state.  The things are already legal here, what the hell were they building?

I wonder how many people where waiting to see their state being in the article.


Woo hoo, I'm a winner!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ridiculousness video?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Umanzor was holding a commercially made mortar firework above his head when the base of the object ejected downward after it was ignited.

[Fark user image 425x265]

Does Newton get credit for the assist?


There are so many laws of motion...in the universe.  I can only choose one.  I choose the third.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Didn't that happen a few new years eves back?


It's the same story every New Years and 4th of July. They just change the names and date and call it a day.
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If anyone wants to really celebrate the 4th of July I suggest spending the evening in the ER of your favorite hospital.

I had the chance to experience this when I was around 14 years old and cut my finger (needed 3 stiches) and they rushed me to the ER on 4th of July.

It was quite the sight that night.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 The words "FRONT TOWARD ENEMY" embossed on the front of the "firecracker" should have been a clue, clueless.


a mortar.

isn't a mortar usually launched from the safety of a bored out hole in a block of pigiron?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's not how you use fireworks you silly Concaveman.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PLACE ON GROUND * LIGHT FUSE * GET AWAY
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I'll ensure you only make that mistake once."
                            -Charles Darwin
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
vudukungfu:

a mortar.

isn't a mortar usually launched from the safety of a bored out hole in a block of pigiron?

A mortar is the tube thing from which it is launched rather than the projectile.    The problem is that fireworks mortars are designed to sit on the ground and point straight up.   That provides the necessary support to get the projectile to shoot upward.   If you hold it off the ground, as this fellow found out, it will just blow the bottom cap off.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rnatalie: PLACE ON GROUND * LIGHT FUSE * GET AWAY BACK UP TERRY!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That same fireworks death happens more often then you would think. No one could be that stupid... then you remember it's the USA and the president. Anyone who has lit enough fireworks would tell you those tubes suck, never mid the fact that you shouldn't put them on your head or hold one in any way. Another way idiots die is use PVC or thin metal.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy got 100%  Good job!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wruley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rnatalie: PLACE ON GROUND * LIGHT FUSE * GET AWAY


Unfortunately one of my friends accidentally added another step, tip over the launcher in the general direction of the people sitting in chairs watching the show. Thankfully it went into the trees about 30 feet to the left of the group and the trees and brush blocked the  embers from hitting the crowd. A little unnerving to say the least.
 
