(The Hill)   Four Tampa-area ICUs at maximum capacity, levels of Florida
28
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it's almost as if not enforcing a mask policy while re-opening beaches, bars, clubs, parks, and other places where people gather in tightly packed crowds was maybe, possibly, perhaps a bad idea.

......naaaaaah.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same in Texas. And Arizona.

Remember when New York had those emergency field hospitals that were never used? Wouldn't it be nice if those two states had thought to do something similar.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unlike some other governors who have halted reopening plans or reimposed restrictions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week he would not do so.

"We're not going back, closing things," he said. "I don't think that that's really what's driving it. People going to a business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks - I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Elegy: Unlike some other governors who have halted reopening plans or reimposed restrictions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week he would not do so.

"We're not going back, closing things," he said. "I don't think that that's really what's driving it. People going to a business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks - I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."


DeSantis is not a smart man.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And yet the reported fatalities are nosediving...
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Those ICUs will just go away by themselves.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FFS, Florida.  STOP TESTING.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Target Builder: And yet the reported fatalities are nosediving...


It's almost like getting them to the ICU is helping.  Good thing there's plenty of room there.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Target Builder: And yet the reported fatalities are nosediving...


Apparently, when you have more experience with a disease, you come up with better treatments.  Nobody knew this!
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would be a shame to let all those beds just sit empty.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Elegy: Unlike some other governors who have halted reopening plans or reimposed restrictions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week he would not do so.

"We're not going back, closing things," he said. "I don't think that that's really what's driving it. People going to a business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks - I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."

DeSantis is not a smart man.


*Deathsantis
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have nine relatives in Tampa; all are hard core Democrats, and they take precautions as if they're preparing for space missions. They consider it their duty to stay alive just to spite that motherfarker.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better not have a heart attack if you live in Tampa.
 
NEDM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Target Builder: And yet the reported fatalities are nosediving...


Give it two weeks.  Then we'll start hitting 10k dead a day.  And then 20k dead a day.  And then...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NEDM: Target Builder: And yet the reported fatalities are nosediving...

Give it two weeks.  Then we'll start hitting 10k dead a day.  And then 20k dead a day.  And then...


Yup. Apparently way too many people are content to let this burn through the country.

*sigh*
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Psychopusher: Elegy: Unlike some other governors who have halted reopening plans or reimposed restrictions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week he would not do so.

"We're not going back, closing things," he said. "I don't think that that's really what's driving it. People going to a business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks - I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."

DeSantis is not a smart man.

*Deathsantis


DeSanitize.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll get social security after all.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Gee, it's almost as if not enforcing a mask policy while re-opening beaches, bars, clubs, parks, and other places where people gather in tightly packed crowds was maybe, possibly, perhaps a bad idea.

......naaaaaah.


What large metro areas in Florida don't have a mask policy?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Target Builder: And yet the reported fatalities are nosediving...


Two week lag.  Have you been on this planet for the last five months.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Psychopusher: Gee, it's almost as if not enforcing a mask policy while re-opening beaches, bars, clubs, parks, and other places where people gather in tightly packed crowds was maybe, possibly, perhaps a bad idea.

......naaaaaah.

What large metro areas in Florida don't have a mask policy?


Having one and enforcing one are two different things.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Elegy: Unlike some other governors who have halted reopening plans or reimposed restrictions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week he would not do so.

"We're not going back, closing things," he said. "I don't think that that's really what's driving it. People going to a business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks - I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."


Luckily the counties are starting to step up. Well the same ones anyway...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any clinicians know of a metric that could be used instead of fatalities?  The increasingly lower death rate is being used to promote the idea that the disease is less dangerous or less prevalent.   If people are suffering from symptoms that will plague them for years, such as severe lung damage or kidney failure, it think it would be beneficial to start publishing those statistics.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Psychopusher: Gee, it's almost as if not enforcing a mask policy while re-opening beaches, bars, clubs, parks, and other places where people gather in tightly packed crowds was maybe, possibly, perhaps a bad idea.

......naaaaaah.

What large metro areas in Florida don't have a mask policy?


The cities and countied had to step up because the state wouldn't.

That's nothing to be proud of. That's a crisis in leadership.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stupid people win stupid prizes
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All my Republican relations think that the virus is a hoax up until the moment one of them needs medical help, and then they all freak out about it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
