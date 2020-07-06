 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Fiji reports its first coronavirus case in 78 days. There's always that ONE GUY   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Truman f*cking Burbank, man.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A place with a Prime Minister named Bananarama gets my respect.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: A place with a Prime Minister named Bananarama gets my respect.


His sister:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Screw you subby, I needed the vacation.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vijay Singh returning from a PGA event?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Geek tab?
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lister inconsolable
 
