 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Bad guys better do what America says, or we'll email them a tank (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Cool, Inkjet printer, 3D printing, 3D printers, Printing, Long supply chains, US Army, high-speed 3D printer, strong steel objects  
•       •       •

1442 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1) We are nowhere close to being able to 3D print something as complex as a tank in controlled laboratory conditions, let alone via a portable setup on a battlefield

2) And if we were, we wouldn't e-mail the blueprints for the printable tank to our enemies... all we'd be doing is saving their spies a ton of work

3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine the next-gen cyber disruptive warfare tricks will involve intercepting the logistics networks, locating the designs and replacing them with giant phalluses instead.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in a couple of years we will even be able to send bullets to any battlefield on Earth ...or beyond... because the US Army has developed a giant, high-speed 3D printer that can produce large, ultra-strong steel objects for the military.

Good thing bullets only consist of steel, otherwise, there would be a major flaw in their "plan".
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't you glad we have The Star for all of our insights on technological advancements?!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) We are nowhere close to being able to 3D print something as complex as a tank in controlled laboratory conditions, let alone via a portable setup on a battlefield

2) And if we were, we wouldn't e-mail the blueprints for the printable tank to our enemies... all we'd be doing is saving their spies a ton of work

3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former


1.) Printing a part for a vehicle/tank instead of taking it out of theater or waiting for an airdrop is huge. And yes, we can do that right now with metal printing and heat treatment.

2.) it would require a requisition process over secure comm channels on properly classified equipment.

3.) there are people in the world who are so far out of line of humanitarian principles that anyone with an average IQ would simply call them bad. What planet do you live on?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) We are nowhere close to being able to 3D print something as complex as a tank in controlled laboratory conditions, let alone via a portable setup on a battlefield

2) And if we were, we wouldn't e-mail the blueprints for the printable tank to our enemies... all we'd be doing is saving their spies a ton of work

3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former


So there aren't any "bad guys"?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had 3D printers for a long time now.

machinesused.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: SomeAmerican: 1) We are nowhere close to being able to 3D print something as complex as a tank in controlled laboratory conditions, let alone via a portable setup on a battlefield

2) And if we were, we wouldn't e-mail the blueprints for the printable tank to our enemies... all we'd be doing is saving their spies a ton of work

3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former

1.) Printing a part for a vehicle/tank instead of taking it out of theater or waiting for an airdrop is huge. And yes, we can do that right now with metal printing and heat treatment.

2.) it would require a requisition process over secure comm channels on properly classified equipment.

3.) there are people in the world who are so far out of line of humanitarian principles that anyone with an average IQ would simply call them bad. What planet do you live on?


Do you have any idea what is involved in building a tank?  Sure isn't going to happen in a day, especially on a battlefield as forces are ramping up.  Equipment needs to be ready on a moment's notice.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. Sounds like someone's been watching a little too much Lost in Space.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome! I've long held the belief that 3D printing and materials science will be what will bring large scale manufacturing home to America

Turn those shuttered big box retail spaces into printing facilities for meat, organs, clothing, cars and appliances for their local communities. End the reliance on cargo ships and interstate trucking and end the era of manufacturing everything in China

And we're getting closer to being able to print complex circuitry, so iGadgets aren't too far off as well
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: 2) And if we were, we wouldn't e-mail the blueprints for the printable tank to our enemies... all we'd be doing is saving their spies a ton of work


Looks like we're e-mailing them Russian tanks though?
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Awesome! I've long held the belief that 3D printing and materials science will be what will bring large scale manufacturing home to America

Turn those shuttered big box retail spaces into printing facilities for meat, organs, clothing, cars and appliances for their local communities. End the reliance on cargo ships and interstate trucking and end the era of manufacturing everything in China

And we're getting closer to being able to print complex circuitry, so iGadgets aren't too far off as well


Well print me up a cup of coffee and a chocolate doughnut with some of those little sprinkles on top, will ya, as long as you're printin'.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: SomeAmerican: 1) We are nowhere close to being able to 3D print something as complex as a tank in controlled laboratory conditions, let alone via a portable setup on a battlefield

2) And if we were, we wouldn't e-mail the blueprints for the printable tank to our enemies... all we'd be doing is saving their spies a ton of work

3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former

So there aren't any "bad guys"?


Good guys try. Bad guys justify.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that we are talking about the U.S. Government and the U.S. military industrial complex, I expect many, many years of "tanks" that look like this... All at the cost of billions of dollars to the U.S. taxpayer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Imagine the next-gen cyber disruptive warfare tricks will involve intercepting the logistics networks, locating the designs and replacing them with giant phalluses instead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't email a bear.
 
Any Pie Left [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not replacing transportation and warehousing; you're now warehousing raw printer materials near the FOB instead of parts.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican:
3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Given that we are talking about the U.S. Government and the U.S. military industrial complex, I expect many, many years of "tanks" that look like this... All at the cost of billions of dollars to the U.S. taxpayer.
[Fark user image 236x293]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Nice 3D printer you've got there, Colonel. Be a shame if someone was to install Windows Me on it."
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: rcain: Awesome! I've long held the belief that 3D printing and materials science will be what will bring large scale manufacturing home to America

Turn those shuttered big box retail spaces into printing facilities for meat, organs, clothing, cars and appliances for their local communities. End the reliance on cargo ships and interstate trucking and end the era of manufacturing everything in China

And we're getting closer to being able to print complex circuitry, so iGadgets aren't too far off as well

Well print me up a cup of coffee and a chocolate doughnut with some of those little sprinkles on top, will ya, as long as you're printin'.


durr hurr. Thanks for sharing your ignorance, cletus. Everything I mentioned is already being developed.
If you read anything but the shiat they post here, you would know that
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: 3) Finally, humanity doesn't consist of "good guys" and "bad guys", and anyone who thinks people can be so neatly labeled is probably closer to the latter than the former


Well there are some pretty well defined historical context for "bad guys."  A lot of the time it's not as black and white as people make it out to be, but there are definitely some people and their adherents that we can define as "bad" and or "evil" and anyone who happens to support them or believe in their cause as bad and or evil still.

That implies current day too.

IE, anyone who thinks hitler was a good guy and really likes the ideology and still follows it can easily be grouped into the "bad" camp.
 
boozehat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: rcain: Awesome! I've long held the belief that 3D printing and materials science will be what will bring large scale manufacturing home to America

Turn those shuttered big box retail spaces into printing facilities for meat, organs, clothing, cars and appliances for their local communities. End the reliance on cargo ships and interstate trucking and end the era of manufacturing everything in China

And we're getting closer to being able to print complex circuitry, so iGadgets aren't too far off as well

Well print me up a cup of coffee and a chocolate doughnut with some of those little sprinkles on top, will ya, as long as you're printin'.


I don't care!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: 1.) Printing a part for a vehicle/tank instead of taking it out of theater or waiting for an airdrop is huge. And yes, we can do that right now with metal printing and heat treatment.

2.) it would require a requisition process over secure comm channels on properly classified equipment.

3.) there are people in the world who are so far out of line of humanitarian principles that anyone with an average IQ would simply call them bad. What planet do you live on?


We definitely do not have the technology to 3d print the tank skirts that currently protect tanks.  They use some pretty crazy alloys, including depleted uranium and there is no way to 3d print depleted uranium.

On top of that the skirts are so highly classified if one gets damaged and the interior of the skirt is showing they have to set up a guard of people who have the proper security clearances to guard it.

So the average tank crew cannot even see it.

I've seen it happen....  a couple of times as I was a tanker.

Tank skirt gets damaged.  It gets a drape thrown over it until people with the proper clearances can remove it and then the mechanical come and replace that portion of the skirt that is undamaged.

So we don't have a 3D printer sitting around with depleted uranium (since its farking dangerous) waiting around to print a new skirt.

On top of that it's unlikely standard armor even gets damaged anymore as they all have active armor on them and I doubt theres a 3d printer that prints hardened steel, shaped charge, then more hardened steel, surrounded by whatever mix they have plus the electronics built into each panel that has the radar to detect incoming rounds to detonate.

I can see them 3d printing standard parts for the vehicles.  But not armor, active armor, or a freaking turret.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is huge. Until China steels the technology and then prints us our spare parts.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: We've had 3D printers for a long time now.

[machinesused.s3.amazonaws.com image 768x576]


That's not a 3d printer.

3d printing is the addition of material to create a final product, not the removal of material to create a final product.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The idea of printing a bullet is just stupid.  Near the entire cost of a bullet is in the raw materials and at the point where you have to ship and store the smokeless gunpowder and metal... you might as well just ship the actual bullet.

3D printers are amazing tools for making custom parts and prototyping new products... but they're not the god damned replicators from Star Trek, and even if they were we don't have the antimatter reactors to power them.

A printer capable of making a bunch of different objects to spec is never going to be as efficient at repeatedly making one specific item as an assembly line set up to do just that.  It's literally the exact same reason that 2D printers didn't replace buying books... it took Kindle to do that...
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Imagine the next-gen cyber disruptive warfare tricks will involve intercepting the logistics networks, locating the designs and replacing them with giant phalluses instead.


if i was hacking the oppositions base and i found a 3d printer making thousands of bullets...
I'd go check with my base armorer and try to get the best guess for what bullet diameter would be large enough to still feed, not be caught by visual inspection, but hard plug in the barrel when fired.  Then i'd change the blueprint so say 1 in 250 made that instead.

/just saying
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Kyle Butler: We've had 3D printers for a long time now.

[machinesused.s3.amazonaws.com image 768x576]

That's not a 3d printer.

3d printing is the addition of material to create a final product, not the removal of material to create a final product.


Well, yes. But the end result is the same.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) We are nowhere close to being able to 3D print something as complex as a tank in controlled laboratory conditions, let alone via a portable setup on a battlefield


I mean, in theory we probably could.

You'd have to have all the different raw materials, different internal setups for handling each materials, and then you'd have to assemble all the parts once they were printed, though.  3D printing makes single-material parts, not assembled devices.

Probably by the time you were done turning the printed materials into a functioning vehicle the seventeen tanks China manufactured on an assembly line and drove overland to get to you would have blown up your printer, though.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So we are just going to have a machine pull atoms out of the air and compress them via fusion into copper, iron, sulfur, and chromium, or are we talking about a few more tens of billions for the military industrial complex to research something with potential use and then realize they still have to transport or source purified raw materials in WTF Afghanistan?  If we could make bullets out of silicon, it might work.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Imagine the next-gen cyber disruptive warfare tricks will involve intercepting the logistics networks, locating the designs and replacing them with giant phalluses instead.


We need to come up with a motto for such a unit. "We stick our dick in it?"
 
ccsears [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to work for a subsidiary of 3D Systems.  They suck.

Just look at their stock price from, say, 2015 to present.  96% drop.  All hype.  Patents expiring.
 
gwenners
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.