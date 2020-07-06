 Skip to content
(CNN) Iran reports 'significant' damage at nuclear facility, which probably means we're all dead (edition.cnn.com)
17
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like an explosion as well.
 
Klockwork218 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm being photoshoped posting on Fark.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Natanz on fire, yo.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The S&P may hit 4000 by the weekend.  War, famine, pestilence, riots --- it's all good for the market.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Looks like an explosion as well.


That's impossible, Vasili. Everyone knows that RBMK reactors are the best.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pretty quick reversal of last week's minor damage statement.  Must have gotten some international visitors.
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They were off by a few days...The fireworks were supposed to be on July 4th...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
turns uranium into nuclear fuel.

I don't stay current on most news but if I remember they are not supposed to be doing that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'There was no explosion. Listen to your friendly bureaucrat. All is *COUGH* well!'
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
theweichertreport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Incompetence or Mossad?
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would run.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey now, this isn't untrustworthy Soviet bureaucrats here. We can put our faith in the good word of the Iranian mullahs.
 
Any Pie Left [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're inflating the claim for the insurance adjusters.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time to tweet out some highly classified satellite photos to distract from the Russian bounty news!
 
