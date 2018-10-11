 Skip to content
(New Musical Express)   Relax, everyone, Kanye West missed the registration deadlines for his presidential bid   (nme.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma let you finish.HAHA!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.


Honestly we're such gullible idiots.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's getting the thing he wants most - attention
 
CipollinaFan [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: hubiestubert: But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.

Honestly we're such gullible idiots.


I think the vast majority of people knew that he wasn't serious.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is his music worth all his bullshiat?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, Kanye is not well in the head so we really should have some compassion for him, like trump, except in trump's case we shouldn't.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would have voted for him.
Would have made maga heads explode 😂
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Barfmaker: hubiestubert: But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.

Honestly we're such gullible idiots.

I think the vast majority of people knew that he wasn't serious.


The vast majority of people were convinced Trump wasn't serious either.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: He's getting the thing he wants most - attention


Exactly.

He needs to go away
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is no doubt part of the conspiracy against him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny, I see to recall Trump doing something like this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
However, he is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where the deadlines fall in July.

Someone laughed yesterday when I said he could still get on the ballot in swing states and throw the election.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
By the by, what is the voter registration cut-off for your state?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*youdontsay.gif*
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait... you're telling me it was a stunt and the media fell for it. Well, I never.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
/there are going to be too damned many idiots writing him in now
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's always the possibility of an armed coupe.


What an army coupe might look like


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fargin a
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who's votes would he steal? Thats the real risk. Could divide the black vote and put Trump back in for a second half
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brantgoose: By the by, what is the voter registration cut-off for your state?


This year is October 9th. But that should only be needed information for people that just turned 18. Any other adults should have done it already, as it is beyond easy to do.
 
gyruss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.


I ain't sayin' he a gold digger...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He missed in only six states. He can still help Trump by leeching off Black Dem voters. He only needs to look like he got votes in a couple of swing states to steal the election for Trump. I mean they say he got those votes and not Biden. There is no good way to audit. By design.

Unless the swing states do not matter this time. Because Trump only carries a few states. I hope. I wish that he will carry zero states.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And Musk once again shows his level of crazy by fulling supporting him.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kanye could have Kim Kardashian sent to my house for a weekend of sex, and I'd still vote for Biden.

And I'm disappointed in Kanye. Years ago he took a stand and said on live TV that the Bush didn't care for Black people. Now Kanye wants to Fark things up for Black people by possibly giving Trump even a small hand in winning a second term.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kb7rky: /there are going to be too damned many idiots writing him in now


Cool, now Trump will definitely win
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A condom could have prevented this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fargin a: Who's votes would he steal? Thats the real risk. Could divide the black vote and put Trump back in for a second half


😁
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: hubiestubert: But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.

Honestly we're such gullible idiots.

Honestly we're such gullible idiots.


Speak for yourself, John.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is his music worth all his bullshiat?


That's a really tough question. I want to say yes, but begrudgingly.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It kind of cements the fact that the GOP is stuck with trump*. No. Matter. What.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: However, he is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where the deadlines fall in July.

Someone laughed yesterday when I said he could still get on the ballot in swing states and throw the election.


So there could be another

*puts on sunglasses*

Late Registration?

*yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeah!*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kanye did what now?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: I think the vast majority of people knew that he wasn't serious.


The idea was stupid, which means for Kanye it was completely plausible.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have worked anyway. He'd have to end his businesses and recording, and, as FL, she'd have to leave the show. No way in hell that would ever happen.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: It wouldn't have worked anyway. He'd have to end his businesses and recording, and, as FL, she'd have to leave the show. No way in hell that would ever happen.


Why? Trump has shown you don't have to do any of those things.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's best friends with Trump. He's not doing this to beat Trump, he's doing it to take votes away from Biden.
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still want to see the narcissist ruined.
So that when he pulls one of his "LOOK AT ME!" stunts people throw garbage at him.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once again I keep having visions of Idiocracy.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Born again asshole.
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I wish that he will carry zero states.


He can hardly carry a glass of water.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
North Carolina, Texas, New York, Maine, New Mexico, Indiana.

Those are the only states where he missed the deadline. There's still Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, etc, where he can register.

Georgia has 2 Senate seats up, and was seriously in play (Abrams lost by 50k in a mid-term where GOP states in the south suck ass at voting, and Kemp was purging everything. They had 300k people register from 2018->2019 and 50% were people of color, 50% 18-30, there's going to be about another 200k registered for this election)

Learn2read
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eiger: Wait... you're telling me it was a stunt and the media fell for it. Well, I never.


A celebrity does something newsworthy and the news organizations report on it.  Is that "falling for it"?
 
Magnus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Barfmaker: hubiestubert: But he did get in the news cycle before an album drop? Because that's the important part.

Honestly we're such gullible idiots.

I think the vast majority of people knew that he wasn't serious.


I love your optimism tinged with irony.  It's what we need in these crazy times.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WeedBong420: North Carolina, Texas, New York, Maine, New Mexico, Indiana.

Those are the only states where he missed the deadline. There's still Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, etc, where he can register.

Georgia has 2 Senate seats up, and was seriously in play (Abrams lost by 50k in a mid-term where GOP states in the south suck ass at voting, and Kemp was purging everything. They had 300k people register from 2018->2019 and 50% were people of color, 50% 18-30, there's going to be about another 200k registered for this election)

Learn2read


Wisconsin has a ridiculously low bar, too, something like 2,000 signatures, and they have a couple weeks to get those. If he does get on the WI ballot I'm predicting the majority of signatures are gonna be from Waukesha/Ozaukee/Washington counties. Deep red Milwaukee suburbs.
 
AeAe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He has a known mental illness.  This is no different than a guy having an episode and dancing in the middle of traffic
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fargin a: Who's votes would he steal? Thats the real risk. Could divide the black vote and put Trump back in for a second half


Well yes, it's a transparently obvious GOP trick, which is why in American politics it only has a 40% chance of failure.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems a bit condescending to think black people are assumed to not take their vote seriously and just vote Kanye, when it's probably more likely his votes will come from dumb white kids.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I would have voted for him.
Would have made maga heads explode 😂


Yes, the vote for the well known Trump fan over the only person who can beat Trump sure would have made MAGAt's heads explode

farking seriously?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is his music worth all his bullshiat?


If you like auto tune and narcissism.
 
