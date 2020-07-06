 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Does any story involving homemade fireworks end well?   (wcax.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, New Hampshire, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, WMUR-TV, Associated Press, Copyright, state police, Laconia police, Friday night  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was 8 or 9, a friend's older brother emptied about 100 Jumping Jacks into a stryrofoam cup and lit it on fire.  It didn't do anything cool.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there ever an interesting story that starts with a glass of milk?  (A Clockwork Orange glares menacingly)
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to your new nickname, Stumpy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can save money by throwing just the lighted firecracker fuse at someone in the dark.  Pro tip:  only do it to someone who won't die of a heart attack and has a good sense of humor.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We made pipe bombs when we were kids. Nobody lost any appendages. Had a lot of fun blowing stuff up.

So there is at least one.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yes.  I used to make little fireworks into more interesting combinations.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb/

Probably the best wedding Ive been to so far was in the English countryside and the ceremony was in a small chapel after the ceremony and some pics everyone walked around the corner to the bride's family home where the reception was in the backyard. They has cask ale in a box that was delicious. The band was an oasis cover band that the lady Vicar just loved. The party ended with father of the bride's homemade semipro fireworks and it was awesome

/Csb
//Holy shiat cask ale in a box ftw
///Also wonderwall
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laconia lives laconic news style.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: Is there ever an interesting story that starts with a glass of milk?  (A Clockwork Orange glares menacingly)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that depends on what you consider to be a story that "ends well".  Morons disfiguring themselves is a good ending, in my opinion, so yes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For me?  Yes.  My uncle Steve? No.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made all kinds of homemade fireworks and explosives, blew up all kinds of shiat. From black powder to nitroglycerin and...more. Still got all my digits, as do all my "accomplices."

You gotta be an ignorant, drunk moron to end up in the hospital.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Csb/

Probably the best wedding Ive been to so far was in the English countryside and the ceremony was in a small chapel after the ceremony and some pics everyone walked around the corner to the bride's family home where the reception was in the backyard. They has cask ale in a box that was delicious. The band was an oasis cover band that the lady Vicar just loved. The party ended with father of the bride's homemade semipro fireworks and it was awesome

/Csb
//Holy shiat cask ale in a box ftw
///Also wonderwall


Well, after all...
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MOTHERFARKIN BOOTLEG FIREWORKS!
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We had great times a few years ago. Mostly putting them in beer cans and fruit.

Best was on a beach with a natural berm and concrete construction waste in the water. We stuck a waterproof one underwater, in a crevice made by heavy blocks of concrete.

Lit the fuse, ran up onto the berm, layed down looking up at the night sky plugging our ears. I was pretty shiatfaced, but I do remember a giant chunk of concrete flying over us in a ballistic arc. It was glorious.

I guess the non compressible water really helped. Left a decent crater and we never did find the concrete chunk.
 
drlcb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Amateurs! This is how they do it South of the border! Unless you're slamming a steel sandwich together with gunpowder as the spread your doing it wrong! Notice what's behind the narrator at 57 seconds, gotta plan for the inevitable.
Move over, Thor! Mexican festival celebrates with explosive sledgehammers
Youtube wrlXC-aBCsA
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only the ones in which the adults who made them die.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Difficulty: There are no reports of successful use of homemade fireworks
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, no great story ever happens over a homemade salad either!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Jus' sayin'
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My side hustle is reattachment of fingers....so, actually, all home made fireworks stories ends in a good way for me.

Remember, no matter which hand you blow off, folks will still call you Lefty
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: MOTHERFARKIN BOOTLEG FIREWORKS!


An' they're made...guess where?  That's right.  JYNA!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Difficulty: There are no reports of successful use of homemade fireworks


Extra Difficulty: Oklahoma City...
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never ends well.

Killed one, injured five. Surprised that the house was mostly intact.

Just four days ago:
https://www.wdrb.com/news/house-explo​s​ion-that-killed-1-was-sparked-by-homem​ade-fireworks-police-say/article_f75c4​178-bc76-11ea-8cd5-9f61baa3b21a.html
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: Well, to be fair, no great story ever happens over a homemade salad either!!

[Fark user image 575x863]

/Jus' sayin'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah as a yute in high school I had a ton of them. As an adult, I keep them legal and buy my fireworks. Why would you make illegal fireworks as an adult in a state where they are legal?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: Well, to be fair, no great story ever happens over a homemade salad either!!

[Fark user image 575x863]

/Jus' sayin'


not if you use iceberg and crap processed cheese like that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pyrotechnic curiosity killed the cat - well, who knows how many critters died in that fireball.
The important thing is the spectacular science lessons we all learned that day.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pfft. When I was a kid I did shiat that would have landed me on a dozen watch lists today. I still have most of my fingers.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Welcome to your new nickname, Stumpy.


There's a distillery near me that's named Stumpy's. Used to be Lefty's before the explosion.

/half of that is true
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.