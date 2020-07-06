 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Oh great we need to worry about ticks now?
    More: Scary, bad tick season, Experts  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a problem every year since the Lord knows when.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: This is a problem every year since the Lord knows when.


True.  But you can't call it Lyme_Disease or Rocky_Mountain_Spotted_Fever anymore, because that's racist.

You have to call them Borreliosis or Rickettsia, respectively.  Otherwise, you're a racist asshole against the people who live in Lyme, CT and the Rocky Mountains.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other medical experts say hikers and campers may "just explode into the outdoors"

The lack of social distancing on the trails is simply shocking.
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Rocky_Mountain_Spotted_Fever


That just went away I heard.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticks and fleas freak me the fark out. Fleas are small, quick, and durable. Ticks are big, fat, they latch on, and are disgusting looking.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a God, why would he hit us with a plague of blood-sucking vermin?

**looks at the GOP**

Oh... right.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm staying off the trails to avoid the Plague Rats out in full force.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nervous subby?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: This is a problem every year since the Lord knows when.


Yeah , I got a bunch of them when I was quarantining in the country last month  . Just like every year ,
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a tick magnet, I worry about this crap a lot. All I have to do is take one step into tall grass and I'll find a tick or two on me later that day.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We ever stopped? My vet's office has the PSA posters up year-round.
 
Spikescape [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticks...Sinclair-owned TV stations. Tomato, tomahto.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop killing possums and the ticks won't be that big a problem.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Getting a lot of mileage out of this one
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend's husband died from a tick bite in upstate NY in 2017. He contracted babesiosis from the tick, and had to be put on a ventilator, and died three weeks later. A very rare complication, but It happened, and It was really sad.
If you donate blood, they ask you if you've contracted babesiosis. I never knew what it was until I was asked that at the blood bank.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years ago three people on my SAR team all got bit by lonestar ticks.  Only one of them can finally eat meat now.  The other two still get violently ill.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: We ever stopped? My vet's office has the PSA posters up year-round.


People in cities need to be reminded since things like "nature" and "the great outdoors" are generally alien planets to them much of the time.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Stop killing possums and the ticks won't be that big a problem.


We need to (re)introduce hedgehogs here. *nods*
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use NexGuard on your pets folks

I live in MN we have all things here

Imagine a tick hunt on these guys

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get the Alpha GAL, y'all. Or, you can kiss your burgers and steaks buh bye.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badd Tick season

i0.wp.comView Full Size

Thaanks, Obama
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Um, you always have to worry about ticks, substerino.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Use NexGuard on your pets folks

I live in MN we have all things here

Imagine a tick hunt on these guys

[Fark user image 549x412]


They clearly need belly rubs.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This year in ticks has been pretty bad.

My youngest is a tick magnet, he spends a lot of time outside and likes to actively wander through long grass whenever he has a chance.  We pull a tick off him probably every week or two and have been for a few months now.

My big one had his first bite last week, it was stuck in deep behind his ear, took some skin with it when it finally came out.  All of these have been dog ticks, not the kind that carry lyme disease, but even so there are a lot of them out there.

Check your kids every night.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Use NexGuard on your pets folks

I live in MN we have all things here

Imagine a tick hunt on these guys

[Fark user image 549x412]

They clearly need belly rubs.


Oh they get them since they settle for no less
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: This year in ticks has been pretty bad.

My youngest is a tick magnet, he spends a lot of time outside and likes to actively wander through long grass whenever he has a chance.  We pull a tick off him probably every week or two and have been for a few months now.

My big one had his first bite last week, it was stuck in deep behind his ear, took some skin with it when it finally came out.  All of these have been dog ticks, not the kind that carry lyme disease, but even so there are a lot of them out there.

Check your kids every night.


And use some kind of preventative for heart-worm and surface pests

/I was serious up above yes it's expensive, but the alternative is far, far worse
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi, everyone!  What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

They're bigger this year, but at least that makes them easier to spot.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does the trick of smearing them with Vaseline so they can't breathe and eject themselves actually work?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: kdawg7736: This is a problem every year since the Lord knows when.

True.  But you can't call it Lyme_Disease or Rocky_Mountain_Spotted_Fever anymore, because that's racist.

You have to call them Borreliosis or Rickettsia, respectively.  Otherwise, you're a racist asshole against the people who live in Lyme, CT and the Rocky Mountains.


That is some wacky straw-man living in your head.
Are you OK?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bdub77: I'm staying off the trails to avoid the Plague Rats out in full force.


Right where the ticks want you.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I grew up in the backwoods of south Ontario & never encountered deer ticks until a few years ago.
Climate change, I guess. Anyhoo - keep f**king us over, 2020!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NoahFenze: Ticks and fleas freak me the fark out. Fleas are small, quick, and durable. Ticks are big, fat, they latch on, and are disgusting looking.


CSB/

2015 was drought combined with Sahara dust all year long. The ticks "garrapatas" would just fall like water off the horses and scurry around and reproduce until they found dogs.

Now this was before the chewable medicine could be found on the island, and it was expensive medicine. The shampoo and topical treatments did nothing at all.

My gf at the time had these two bear like chocolate labs -not the best breed for the tropics, but face it, labs are just fun- and they'd come over for scritches when I hiked up the hill to visit after work.

The first tick I found really pissed me off. Now garrapatas don't carry human diseases like the deer ticks in the States, and they don't much care for human blood, but we grabbed tweezers, pulled the fat little fark out and squished her in a spray of blood.

By the end of summer we were so inured that we'd be at the dinner table, pick one off one of the dogs (at first they hated it, by the end of summer they practically begged to be groomed it was that bad) with our fingernails, crush it on the armrest of the chair, wipe the blood off on the dogs (labs have a lot of fur) and continue eating without missing a beat.

They couldn't keep chews at the humane society on the shelves by winter. There was a black market for them by December. This is a poor island, but it was certainly worth that purchase for the fur children.

/CSB
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I would rather get the 'rona than whatever that one tick-borne disease that basically makes you allergic to meat for the rest of your life.

/Shudder.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: Um, you always have to worry about ticks, substerino.


Yep.  There are a lot of diseases they carry that are still being discovered (most related but a test for one may not register on a test for another.)  Add to that a lot of doctors are not familiar with them and the symptoms often just resemble issues with ageing.

Another overlooked one by doctors is Typhus from fleas.  Even today a lot of physicians not from a high infection area don't think of this when a patient comes in with this disease.

DEET for the ticks, Permethrin for the fleas.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Does the trick of smearing them with Vaseline so they can't breathe and eject themselves actually work?


Lol that's their fetish.

You must pull them straight out. Do not leave any of the head embedded.
How to remove a tick the easy way. Tick Key Review - Tick Remover review.
Youtube bVk2RkjA52E
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nytmare: As a dick magnet, I worry about this crap a lot. All I have to do is take one step into tall grass and I'll find a dick or two on me later that day.


ftfm.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Corn_Fed: Does the trick of smearing them with Vaseline so they can't breathe and eject themselves actually work?

Lol that's their fetish.

You must pull them straight out. Do not leave any of the head embedded.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bVk2RkjA​52E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I use the Tick Twister
Tick Twister Video
Youtube j36Cw7utM7E
 
AeAe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Supposedly opossums eat their weight in ticks.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.


don't they have the same anesthetic as mosquitoes?

*goes to look*

Yes
https://www.vellorevillagepethospital​.​com/2015/04/09/7-things-everyone-shoul​d-know-about-ticks/
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.


My wife is incredibly paranoid about ticks.  We always do tick checks while hiking and after getting home.  Even then, one of our cats found one on the carpet, and one somehow got to her leg after coming home, showering, and sitting down to watch a concert (Powerwolf, and they were performing "All We Need is Blood" or maybe "We Drink Your Blood" when we spotted it).

We also know someone who got a tick bite on the underside of his dick.  Bullseye pattern and everything.
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"What tic?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: yakmans_dad: I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.

don't they have the same anesthetic as mosquitoes?

*goes to look*

Yes
https://www.vellorevillagepethospital.​com/2015/04/09/7-things-everyone-shoul​d-know-about-ticks/


Mosquitos need to up their dose then.

I have never managed to bitten by mosquito that felt anything less than a nurse failing an IV stick.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: yakmans_dad: I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.

My wife is incredibly paranoid about ticks.  We always do tick checks while hiking and after getting home.  Even then, one of our cats found one on the carpet, and one somehow got to her leg after coming home, showering, and sitting down to watch a concert (Powerwolf, and they were performing "All We Need is Blood" or maybe "We Drink Your Blood" when we spotted it).

We also know someone who got a tick bite on the underside of his dick.  Bullseye pattern and everything.


And this is a masterful way of getting your username to check out
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Cornelis de Gyselaer: yakmans_dad: I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.

don't they have the same anesthetic as mosquitoes?

*goes to look*

Yes
https://www.vellorevillagepethospital.​com/2015/04/09/7-things-everyone-shoul​d-know-about-ticks/

Mosquitos need to up their dose then.

I have never managed to bitten by mosquito that felt anything less than a nurse failing an IV stick.


The tiger ones are almost as bad as the biting flies
In my experience it seems to be a delayed reaction with mosquitoes
/not an entomologist
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Facial ticks, especially.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [i0.wp.com image 700x391]
They're bigger this year, but at least that makes them easier to spot.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I wouldn't recommend getting near them..
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: yakmans_dad: I contracted Lyme Disease from a tick bite several years ago. You imagine that you would feel them battening on to you, but you don't. They're sort of like pick pockets in that regard. I carried that damn thing between my shoulder blades for two weeks before we discovered it. I was lucky enough to get  a very mild version that cleared up in a single round of antibiotics.

My wife is incredibly paranoid about ticks.  We always do tick checks while hiking and after getting home.  Even then, one of our cats found one on the carpet, and one somehow got to her leg after coming home, showering, and sitting down to watch a concert (Powerwolf, and they were performing "All We Need is Blood" or maybe "We Drink Your Blood" when we spotted it).

We also know someone who got a tick bite on the underside of his dick.  Bullseye pattern and everything.


The bullseye on my back (I was told) was around 4" so that's a real "Welcome to Jamaica"-sized dick.
 
