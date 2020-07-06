 Skip to content
(Metro)   Prince Andrew was "too stupid" to know what Epstein was doing. Hell of a defense there   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Sexual intercourse, Abuse, Confidence, Bullying, Duke of York, Child abuse, American Jews, Psychological abuse  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost like a defense of "he didn't read the daily briefing" or "we didn't tell him."
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 252x200]


Right.  Like an upper class twit would be caught dead driving a Triumph Spitfire.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was he also too stupid to know that he shouldn't fark underage girls himself?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Works for Trump.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Huh, that's not very much pubic hair. Oh, well."

*rape commences*

Holy shiat, all of these people need to go down, and hard.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Was he also too stupid to know that he shouldn't fark underage girls himself?


To be fair, inbreeding is a hell of a drug.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Was he also too stupid to know that he shouldn't fark underage girls himself?


memegenerator.netView Full Size


I'm here for the underage gangbang.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Huh, that's not very much pubic hair. Oh, well."

*rape commences*

Holy shiat, all of these people need to go down, and hard.


It's not the 70's anymore. Muff isn't "in"

/also, this piece of shiat needs to go down hard
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
he should direct a movie, that is apparently the best defense
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Earguy: Almost like a defense of "he didn't read the daily briefing" or "we didn't tell him."


But enough about Dan Rather trying to influence the 2004 election.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too stupid, too privileged, too spoiled, too farking bad.
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He just accidentally fell dick-first into a teenager?
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Earguy: Almost like a defense of "he didn't read the daily briefing" or "we didn't tell him."

But enough about Dan Rather trying to influence the 2004 election.


Wow you are broken inside
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too stupid to understand he could face consequences for his actions?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm curious what Epstein thought he was getting out of the deal.  Was he angling for a knighthood?

If he has tapes and thought he could use them for blackmail, then he didn't think his cunning plan through.  Because I'm sure that the British intelligence agencies could find somebody who'd be happy to off Epstein and burn his entire island down if he tried it.  Maybe that's why he 'committed suicide'.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Huh, that's not very much pubic hair. Oh, well."

Holy shiat, all of these people need to go down, and hard.


Going down hard is part of the problem.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My penis is over 3 feet long. When Im on the aeroplane and have to go to the John, I sling my Wang over the shoulder and waddle down the aisle.
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the sense of being too stupid to realize that Epstein would get caught and take him down with him.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cefm: He just accidentally fell dick-first into a teenager?


He was just waterskiing around JE's private island... 
MTV - SEX IS NO ACCIDENT - WATERSKI
Youtube TyoeacXBHDQ
 
Animatronik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Andrew probably knew exactly what Epstein was doing but he was too dumb to understand it would all catch up to him some day. Not to mention a lack of moral scruples.

That may also be true of Bill Clinton and Trump and others.  But its possible I suppose they were lied to about the girls' ages and didnt ask questions.  A lot of men are like that anout sex.

There is a medical term for this condition in men, it's known as
"Minicephalic Cognition".
 
tpmchris
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: aagrajag: "Huh, that's not very much pubic hair. Oh, well."

*rape commences*

Holy shiat, all of these people need to go down, and hard.

It's not the 70's anymore. Muff isn't "in"

/also, this piece of shiat needs to go down hard


As if you or anyone else on Fark would know what anyone's muff looks like other than their sister's.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Earguy: Almost like a defense of "he didn't read the daily briefing" or "we didn't tell him."

But enough about Dan Rather trying to influence the 2004 election.


Pedophile defender says what?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And all the Daily Fail wants to talk about is that uppity woman who doesn't even want to be a royal.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

incendi: dittybopper: Earguy: Almost like a defense of "he didn't read the daily briefing" or "we didn't tell him."

But enough about Dan Rather trying to influence the 2004 election.

Wow you are broken inside


Are you going to call him "warped" next?

That's the new buzzword on Fark now.  So get with the times.....
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rightClick: Too stupid to understand he could face consequences for his actions?


As someone said to me in a Trump thread, persons at a certain social level have never faced consequences.  They don't even know what those are.  They've always had Dad at the ready with a checkbook or some assistant who can quietly 'explain' things.

I mean, 'affluenza' bullsh*t aside, how do you expect someone to understand guilt, fault, responsibility, justice, etc. when they've never had to deal with the direct results of their actions?  They've been doing whatever they wanted their entire lives and suffering nothing worse than a lecture from Mummy about how inconvenient they've been.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cdr.Murdock: incendi: dittybopper: Earguy: Almost like a defense of "he didn't read the daily briefing" or "we didn't tell him."

But enough about Dan Rather trying to influence the 2004 election.

Wow you are broken inside

Are you going to call him "warped" next?

That's the new buzzword on Fark now.  So get with the times.....


Whatever. We've all been here a long time, and it's mostly just sad because he wasn't always like *this*.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrancoFile: I'm curious what Epstein thought he was getting out of the deal.  Was he angling for a knighthood?


He was getting to hang out with the rich and the powerful and in the process gaining protectors which is why when he was first caught he didn't face as much time as he normally would have gotten had he not had all those friends in high places.
 
