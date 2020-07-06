 Skip to content
(Reuters)   "Airport '75" remake attempted in Idaho   (reuters.com) divider line
21
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Airport '77, too:

Investigators have not yet established the cause of the collision. The planes sank in 127 feet of water after crashing into the lake, the statement added.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look Betty, don't start up with your white zone shiat again.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More like the student film version.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least no black costumed goons, speaking Russian, and wearing Spetsnaz patches, will be looting /guarding the crash site.  MOSCOW Idaho.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: At least no black costumed goons, speaking Russian, and wearing Spetsnaz patches, will be looting /guarding the crash site.  MOSCOW Idaho.


Northern Idaho.  Don't rule it out.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok, I realize these small planes don't have all the bells and whistles of the big airliners, but they do have farking transponders right?  And a receiver that starts screaming bloody murder if you get within a certain distance of another transponder...

No where near as fancy and as automated, but enough to let the pilot know to look out the farking window...
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.


It's actually not so much that. It's a misperception that small aircraft are worse off than, for instance, jets. Not the case at all. Typically, a failure in a small/light aircraft can remain aloft if the pilot figures it out. That small plane can glide for a while and maybe set down. A heavy (jet) aircraft will "glide like a rock" once propulsion is gone. It'll set down, for sure, but at 450mph.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.


A boss my mom was employed by had a son that bucked the family business of property ownership for aviation. He was testing a newly purchased acquisition to his fleet when the plane had a mechanical problem and fell from the sky. No survivors.

/If I ever came into the more money than brains club, piloting aircraft is not on my list.
//watches though...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.

It's actually not so much that. It's a misperception that small aircraft are worse off than, for instance, jets. Not the case at all. Typically, a failure in a small/light aircraft can remain aloft if the pilot figures it out. That small plane can glide for a while and maybe set down. A heavy (jet) aircraft will "glide like a rock" once propulsion is gone. It'll set down, for sure, but at 450mph.


Yeah.  Friend of mine's dad had crashed  small planes at least a few times and walked away.  Set it down in some farmer's field.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, I realize these small planes don't have all the bells and whistles of the big airliners, but they do have farking transponders right?  And a receiver that starts screaming bloody murder if you get within a certain distance of another transponder...

No where near as fancy and as automated, but enough to let the pilot know to look out the farking window...


Most light aircraft will not have TCAS, but a lot will have ADS-B. Still, in visual meteorological conditions (VMC) it's only a supplement for the Mark I eyeball. The rule is see and avoid.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: MelGoesOnTour: tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.

It's actually not so much that. It's a misperception that small aircraft are worse off than, for instance, jets. Not the case at all. Typically, a failure in a small/light aircraft can remain aloft if the pilot figures it out. That small plane can glide for a while and maybe set down. A heavy (jet) aircraft will "glide like a rock" once propulsion is gone. It'll set down, for sure, but at 450mph.

Yeah.  Friend of mine's dad had crashed  small planes at least a few times and walked away.  Set it down in some farmer's field.


Any crash you can walk away from is a successful landing.

My dad flew a single-engine Cherokee for around 20 years.  He sold his share in the plane after his first instructor, Yippy, died in a crash during a flying lesson.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: GrogSmash: Ok, I realize these small planes don't have all the bells and whistles of the big airliners, but they do have farking transponders right?  And a receiver that starts screaming bloody murder if you get within a certain distance of another transponder...

No where near as fancy and as automated, but enough to let the pilot know to look out the farking window...

Most light aircraft will not have TCAS, but a lot will have ADS-B. Still, in visual meteorological conditions (VMC) it's only a supplement for the Mark I eyeball. The rule is see and avoid.


I'm always creeped out between No Joy and finally finding the thing.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: GrogSmash: Ok, I realize these small planes don't have all the bells and whistles of the big airliners, but they do have farking transponders right?  And a receiver that starts screaming bloody murder if you get within a certain distance of another transponder...

No where near as fancy and as automated, but enough to let the pilot know to look out the farking window...

Most light aircraft will not have TCAS, but a lot will have ADS-B. Still, in visual meteorological conditions (VMC) it's only a supplement for the Mark I eyeball. The rule is see and avoid.


Thats's what I was thinking of.  But yes, mark-one eyeballs is the rule, although a lot of people seem to be blind....
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.

It's actually not so much that. It's a misperception that small aircraft are worse off than, for instance, jets. Not the case at all. Typically, a failure in a small/light aircraft can remain aloft if the pilot figures it out. That small plane can glide for a while and maybe set down. A heavy (jet) aircraft will "glide like a rock" once propulsion is gone. It'll set down, for sure, but at 450mph.


Jets glide, too, usually in the low-to-mid 200 knots (indicated) range. Anecdotally, a 767 will get upwards of a 25:1 glide ratio. And if you've done the dead stick approach correctly, once you get closer to your selected spot, you will still flare to bleed off speed before contact. It's critical to get to a "key position" in which you can make a normal power-off approach to land without excessive maneuvering.

But this is about a midair collision, so I'm not sure why glide is even a discussion.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a pisser.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: MelGoesOnTour: tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.

It's actually not so much that. It's a misperception that small aircraft are worse off than, for instance, jets. Not the case at all. Typically, a failure in a small/light aircraft can remain aloft if the pilot figures it out. That small plane can glide for a while and maybe set down. A heavy (jet) aircraft will "glide like a rock" once propulsion is gone. It'll set down, for sure, but at 450mph.

Jets glide, too, usually in the low-to-mid 200 knots (indicated) range. Anecdotally, a 767 will get upwards of a 25:1 glide ratio. And if you've done the dead stick approach correctly, once you get closer to your selected spot, you will still flare to bleed off speed before contact. It's critical to get to a "key position" in which you can make a normal power-off approach to land without excessive maneuvering.

But this is about a midair collision, so I'm not sure why glide is even a discussion.


It also relies on people not turning the abandoned runway you've targetted for your attempt into a farking flea market.

Re: Gimli Glider
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Charlie Freak: GrogSmash: Ok, I realize these small planes don't have all the bells and whistles of the big airliners, but they do have farking transponders right?  And a receiver that starts screaming bloody murder if you get within a certain distance of another transponder...

No where near as fancy and as automated, but enough to let the pilot know to look out the farking window...

Most light aircraft will not have TCAS, but a lot will have ADS-B. Still, in visual meteorological conditions (VMC) it's only a supplement for the Mark I eyeball. The rule is see and avoid.

I'm always creeped out between No Joy and finally finding the thing.


CSB: shortly after takeoff I got handed off from tower to departure, who called out traffic one o'clock and 3 miles.

No joy... where the hell is it? It was at that moment I realized my glasses (that I only wear for flying and driving at night) were still in my flight bag. I reached into the back seat and grabbed them and sure enough, that smudge on the windshield was actually a Piper at one o'clock.

No big, called tally, corrected the shallow bank I had entered when I reached back, and flew on to successfully finish my private pilot checkride. The examiner got a kick out of that one.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: But this is about a midair collision, so I'm not sure why glide is even a discussion.


Don't even start.

We're talking about small general aviation, not farking jets. I can flare in an STOL and drop/stop in yards. Fat tires, big wings, y'know? Jet's? No...or are you talking about your gaming expertise?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: My family knows too many doctors and lawyers who've died in single-engine piston aircraft.  I'll never fly in one.


Are you a kennedy by any chance?
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Charlie Freak: But this is about a midair collision, so I'm not sure why glide is even a discussion.

Don't even start.

We're talking about small general aviation, not farking jets. I can flare in an STOL and drop/stop in yards. Fat tires, big wings, y'know? Jet's? No...or are you talking about your gaming expertise?


You said they'll glide at 450mph (a unit rarely used when talking aviation), which is false (granted, maybe 450ktas at altitude, but no way 450kias, hell, I can't think of a current airliner that ever gets up to 450 indicated).

You also said they'll "glide like a rock," which is demonstrably false. Is it going to be comparable to a Maule with a STOL kit hanging on the prop? Hell no. But they will glide an appreciable distance.
 
