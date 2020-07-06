 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Bungling FBI agents almost blew the operation to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell by telling bad lies to a neighbor who had complained about all the surveillance   (nypost.com) divider line
71
    More: Followup, United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, FBI agents, Law enforcement agency, Organized crime, close call, Ghislaine Maxwell  
•       •       •

2276 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably more people in Bedford that work in the Boston tech scene than locally.  That area especially isn't going to have a lot of average Joes.  FBI should have just told them what's up and to keep their mouths shut until this serial sexual predator was captured.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agent Manfredjinsinjin wanted for questioning.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just kill the neighbor?  They would have gotten away with it.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long does it take to deliver flowers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayfurr: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

[Fark user image 262x192]


Damnit!
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otto always goes house to house to warn the neighbors about the KGB defector
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: jayfurr: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

[Fark user image 262x192]

Damnit!


:)
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?


They just found the van with the "Ariel surveillance" SSID.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?


Probably the darkened windows and all the aerials sticking out of it?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooohh, it's the NYPost citing the Mirror citing "a local". Truthiness = 11

/Out of 100
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One reason I love Fark: I came here to post the FBI van from The Simpsons, and in 3 minutes not one but TWO of you have beaten me to it.

Well done.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayfurr: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

[Fark user image image 262x192]


Came to post this
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?


"Finally one snapped and drove down to where the vehicles were lined up..."

When you live out in the sticks, a line of vehicles parked on the side of the road tends to stand out.  I know who parks on my road.  If a bunch of strangers show up and they're not repairing the road or building a new house, it'd stand out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayfurr: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

[Fark user image image 262x192]


I came here for Flowers By Irene, and I leave satisfied.

/Home network used to be named "FBI Surveillance Van".
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI is a joke.  Has been for a long time now.

Hoover gave them a good PR image, but for the most part if they didn't have the financial backing of the Federal budget and such a large pool of applicants to draw from, they would really just be the American FSB.

The draw some good SWAT operators from the teams and their hostage negotiation crew is pretty good, but for the most part, there just another overlapping layer of the state AG's offices' anymore.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee. It's as if certain people in high positions didn't want this woman to be arrested (alive).
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That hat had one more day until retirement.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forgotmydamnusername: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

Probably the darkened windows and all the aerials sticking out of it?


They blew an epic trolling opportunity for a disguised outside Ghislaine Maxwell's home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the lockdown has made surveillance pretty hard with everyone just staring out their windows all day.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

"Finally one snapped and drove down to where the vehicles were lined up..."

When you live out in the sticks, a line of vehicles parked on the side of the road tends to stand out.  I know who parks on my road.  If a bunch of strangers show up and they're not repairing the road or building a new house, it'd stand out.


I know every vehicle and tractor that drives down our dead end road. A line of parked cars might mean a wedding or a party, but it gets noticed for sure. And if there are weird planes overhead, there's probably a connection. They weren't wrong, were they?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL - Called the police on the FBI.  Should've called John McClane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone is complaining about noise from your spy plane I don't think it is a spy anymore.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just wanted to catch her coming out of the shower.

IR indicates subject is in the shower. In the shower...  Everyone with the high def body cams move in!

Pretty sure she isn't they 'You'll never take me alive, coppers' type
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is her accident death to be expected?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bet she knew they were coming for her for months. Not much fleeing to be done in the days of covid
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Probably more people in Bedford that work in the Boston tech scene than locally.  That area especially isn't going to have a lot of average Joes.  FBI should have just told them what's up and to keep their mouths shut until this serial sexual predator was captured.


Get their name and coordinates.  That keeps people more honest as well.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've just told the nosy neighbor they were doing LIE-dar surveys to detect possible archeological sites. Would've gone right over the neighbor's head, and they could have shown pretty much any actual LIDAR image as an example of what they were doing and even someone with an understanding of the tech would be non the wiser

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duenor: When is her accident death to be expected?


When you see Barr's limo parked out on the street the same time a Predator drone circles the jail.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duenor: When is her accident death to be expected?


I'm sure she already has  a severe case of the Covid virus and will be put on a vent this afternoon if she's not already taking a vent nap.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Should've just told the nosy neighbor they were doing LIE-dar surveys to detect possible archeological sites. Would've gone right over the neighbor's head, and they could have shown pretty much any actual LIDAR image as an example of what they were doing and even someone with an understanding of the tech would be non the wiser

[Fark user image image 850x255]


Ummm no. Did you miss the part where the neighbour actually knew something about mapping? Put a Lidar image in front of that guy and it better be relevant. He probably knows how high the plane should be and the correct flight pattern for getting data. If you show him an already complete map, he might then ask what why another flight is needed.
/Just feeling pedantic today
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bungling FBI agents almost blew the operation to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell by telling bad lies to a neighbor who had complained about all the surveillance

Now you know, you're free to go.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?


Government FBI plates.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 156 acre estate in New Hampshire worth $1 million? I think flowers by Ivan did the math also.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What surveillance?  They knew she was involved, they knew her LLC bought a $million house with cash, what were they waiting for?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: A 156 acre estate in New Hampshire worth $1 million? I think flowers by Ivan did the math also.


Have a look on Zillow. Real Estate is extremely cheap around there.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?


I've connected those dots before, it involved copious amounts of weed and me being a teenager.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: yuthinasia: A 156 acre estate in New Hampshire worth $1 million? I think flowers by Ivan did the math also.

Have a look on Zillow. Real Estate is extremely cheap around there.


well, it is New Hampshire...
 
gilbertfroy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: rcain: Should've just told the nosy neighbor they were doing LIE-dar surveys to detect possible archeological sites. Would've gone right over the neighbor's head, and they could have shown pretty much any actual LIDAR image as an example of what they were doing and even someone with an understanding of the tech would be non the wiser

[Fark user image image 850x255]

Ummm no. Did you miss the part where the neighbour actually knew something about mapping? Put a Lidar image in front of that guy and it better be relevant. He probably knows how high the plane should be and the correct flight pattern for getting data. If you show him an already complete map, he might then ask what why another flight is needed.
/Just feeling pedantic today


LIDAR and Aerial Mapping are two very different things, and the flight patterns are completely different. They can do LIDAR with off the shelf drones now. Given a boundary in GPS coordinates, any LIDAR image can be superimposed on a map, it doesn't need to be taken from high up. The image I posted was from low to the ground and not anything at all like aerial mapping. So yes, amateur group out doing a LIDAR survey with drones would have totally jive
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rcain: mr_fulano: rcain: Should've just told the nosy neighbor they were doing LIE-dar surveys to detect possible archeological sites. Would've gone right over the neighbor's head, and they could have shown pretty much any actual LIDAR image as an example of what they were doing and even someone with an understanding of the tech would be non the wiser

[Fark user image image 850x255]

Ummm no. Did you miss the part where the neighbour actually knew something about mapping? Put a Lidar image in front of that guy and it better be relevant. He probably knows how high the plane should be and the correct flight pattern for getting data. If you show him an already complete map, he might then ask what why another flight is needed.
/Just feeling pedantic today

LIDAR and Aerial Mapping are two very different things, and the flight patterns are completely different. They can do LIDAR with off the shelf drones now. Given a boundary in GPS coordinates, any LIDAR image can be superimposed on a map, it doesn't need to be taken from high up. The image I posted was from low to the ground and not anything at all like aerial mapping. So yes, amateur group out doing a LIDAR survey with drones would have totally jive


Yeah but they were trying to cover for fixed wing planes, not drones, as far as I know. Anyway, sorry for the pedantic thread diversion.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like to name my WiFi FBI_VAN_07.
Or NACHO_WIFI.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

"Finally one snapped and drove down to where the vehicles were lined up..."

When you live out in the sticks, a line of vehicles parked on the side of the road tends to stand out.  I know who parks on my road.  If a bunch of strangers show up and they're not repairing the road or building a new house, it'd stand out.


The same thing would happen in my neighborhood.  We all know each other and know each other's vehicles.  And there's a couple of people that make it their business to know everything that's going on.  If a new vehicle showed up for more than a day, was parked on the street and not in a driveway someone would check it out after the local busybodies called everyone else to ask if they knew anything about it.  Probably several somebodies and if they weren't completely satisfied with the explanation the local police would be called.  It would be very hard to surveil someone in my neighborhood with a vehicle parked on the street.

Hell, whenever the FedEx guy uses a rental van text chains go around about it to make sure everything was on the up and up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rcain: Should've just told the nosy neighbor they were doing LIE-dar surveys to detect possible archeological sites. Would've gone right over the neighbor's head, and they could have shown pretty much any actual LIDAR image as an example of what they were doing and even someone with an understanding of the tech would be non the wiser

[Fark user image image 850x255]


You're not far off from what actually occurred, except the nosy neighbor happened to be a geologist & mapping expert and called their bluff.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: Carter Pewterschmidt: So a plane was buzzing overhead so they went up to a parked van and complained? How did they know the van had anything to do with the plane?

"Finally one snapped and drove down to where the vehicles were lined up..."

When you live out in the sticks, a line of vehicles parked on the side of the road tends to stand out.  I know who parks on my road.  If a bunch of strangers show up and they're not repairing the road or building a new house, it'd stand out.


Oh you're one of those people!

imageenvision.comView Full Size


"Must be Steve's car coming down the road, I'd recognize that engine sound over Susan's any day!"
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I happen to theink the FBI's excuse was plausible but what are the chances the guy complaining would turn out to be an expert in the field?!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Bungling FBI Agents".  Yeah, they bungled all right.  They were trying to be obvious enough to make sure she noticed them and ran away.  "Someone" is going to be very angry with them. Shoulda tried harder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cultural references in this thread aren't old enough.

Here:

camerainthesun.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.